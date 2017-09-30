|
David Gómez Relloso
Spain
Dobro (Los Altos)
Burgos
BATTLE OF CANNAE – 216 BC
The greatest battle of the Second Punic War, and probably one of the most famous battles in History. At the end of Quintus Fabius Maximus’ dictatorship, most Roman citizens rejected his attritional strategy, and decided to send a mighty army led by two consuls to engage and defeat Hannibal. Eight legions would encounter their fate against the Carthaginians and their Gauls and Spanish allies in the plains of Cannae.
Historical context
Deploying
Note: I apply the errata/clarifications and I also use a pair of corrected counters:
- One Roman infantry unit changes its starting hex and one Roman cavalry unit is added to the initial deployment.
- Roman movement in the shaded zone: This is done row by row, each unit moving towards the Northwest or Northeast hex (giving priority to empty hexes). Units may move over friendly units to arrive to an empty hex. If there is not any empty hex ahead, they move laterally towards the centre of the row.
Both armies are deployed one opposite to the other, with the infantry in a long line in the center and the cavalry covering the flanks. The Romans are more numerous, but their cavalry is much weaker than the enemy one. The Carthaginians deploy their best African infantry in the flanks, with the worse Gauls in the front line and the Spanish infantry behind.
There is a shaded triangle on the map to simulate the –erroneous- tactics used by Gaius Terentius Varro -the commanding consul- and the maneuvering limitations of the Roman legions the day of the battle.
Summary of the game
Turn 1: Due to the rules that recreate Varro’s erroneous decisions, there is no much room for the Roman Player’s initiative. The legions advance into the shaded zone, while the cavalry in their flanks moves back to avoid a quick destruction.
The Carthaginian centre retreats, maintaining the distance, but the cavalry advances as fast as possible.
Turn 2: Romans continue advancing forward. Cavalry retreats again, but is unable to avoid getting into charge distance from the enemy.
Carthaginians prepare the pincers of their trap, with their elite African infantry. On the left, a massive cavalry charge annihilates the Romans. On the right, the Numidians –helped by a unit that appears in the enemy rearguard- are not so successful, and two Roman cavalry units still survive, even if they are clearly doomed.
Turn 3: The Roman “suicide” advance goes on. A lone cavalry unit escapes from the Numidians and gallops to no man’s land, trying to be a nuisance (it will not).
The Carthaginian trap is ready for the next turn. The unopposed cavalry takes positions in the Roman rearguard with impunity. Numidians eliminate the escaped Roman enemy, but there is still another one resisting against all odds. Hannibal rallies an eliminated Numidian unit.
Turn 4: This is the last turn of obligatory advance for the Roman legions. And it is clear that they are doomed unless a miracle happens: too many crowded people surrounded by enemies, without any room for maneuver.
The Carthaginian army charges against the Romans, and overall it is a good attack: 4 legionary and 5 auxilia units are destroyed. The last cavalry is also eliminated. There are also loses for Hannibal, of course, but he can afford them and the situation is in his favor.
Turn 5: The Romans try to reorganize their internal lines, but there are few options for creating gaps. They attack unengaged enemy cavalry units, and all legionaries throw their pilums, achieving six impacts. This is the key turn to see if the Romans have any option. The result is a complete disaster! In the middle of their attacks, Romans reach their demoralization level: 97 points, while Carthaginians are still at 28 points. At the end of the Roman phase, they are at 125 points, so it seems that everything will be decided in the Carthaginian phase.
Hannibal orders to advance, covering any gap and attacking methodically the enemy line. The third attack is enough to overpass 140 points and reach the Roman disintegration level. Game over.
Conclusion and comments about the scenario
This is more a scenario to learn history than a competitive one. The stupid leading consul rules hardly offer any option for the Roman player; he must repeat history and put himself in the same trap where his historical counterpart was destroyed. The Carthaginian player just needs to play well, and actually it is not a difficult task.
As the game progresses, we see a recreation of the historical battle, with the stubborn Romans advancing, while the Carthaginian centre retreats, the pincers get ready, and the superior cavalry sweeps the enemy horses and attacks the Roman rearguard. Very illustrative, but not very funny for the Roman player!
There is an alternative scenario supposing the consul Lucius Aemilius Paullus was in charge that day, instead of the inept Varro. There are not stupidity rules for the Romans. Of course, this is a completely different situation. I should try it, but it has nothing to do with the historical battle of Cannae as we know it. I would like another scenario, halfway between a predestined one and an imaginary one.
