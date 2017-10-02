|
Tiago Perretto
Games that use scenarios are harder to judge when you only know a few of them. I will say what I think about the game, but take the informations for what they are worth.
Iron and Oak is differentiated because it is focused in ship battles, mostly in rivers, as its theme. Quickly one finds that the ships, during the US Civil War, aren't to be trusted: sailing was hard, the engines were unreliable, mostly of the shots were bad, missing or causing little to no damage, and could even do more harm to the firing vessel than the one they were aiming at - yet, one proper and lucky hit could sink or destroy a whole ship. Most of them were floating boxes of wood and iron filled with gun powder and crew. Yes, some vessels were better, more resistent, manoeuvrable and fit for combat - though even these fearsome ship fortresses could be defeated, be by mistakes, temerity or simply bad luck: for instance, the Atlanta was a confederated ship, very strong - almost all metal -, fast and potent, and it was captured when it was stuck in a shallow bank in the river, unable to escape, attack or defend properly.
The mechanisms of Iron and Oak try to simulate the conditions above and other situations, such as smoke from firing (or by wood burning), making harder for attacks to hit; passing by the unreliable movement of the ships; and going to single shots that, by skill or luck, could destroy or cause major havoc. This is pretty good, thematically. But isn't ideal as a game.
First because a good chunk of the rules and charts go without use for most - or all, in some scenarios - of the time; yet they are there and take a good amount of the rules, which can push away people interested in the game. The other side of this is that, when explaining the rules, much can be left aside, without loss.
Second because a huge part of the game leaves the strategy and tatics and falls in to pure luck: move depends of a challenged dice roll, the same for firing. Where to hit is decided by a die; the same for what a critical damage will do. While these make thematic sense, this lack of control - knowing what you want to do, but being unable, as the commander's tools were limited and imprecise; the result, in play, is frustration, with the constant failure due to bad rolls, not seeing your plans going forward, or simply taking a critical hit and effectivelly losing.
Third because, naturally, after a while, the play leads itself to repetitiveness. The actions became more and more obvious as time goes by, as some of them basically leave the building, and repetition installs: the ships, as the damage gets bigger and crew is lost, will have a hard time moving or firing. Again, it makes sense with the theme, still the result, in play, is that scenarios with fewer ships became even more a luck fest, with shots with low chances of hitting going around, and ships trying to simply leave the place they are in and not being able. This gets worst when the opposition can't finish things off, as damage is often given in some parts of the ship, while others remain unscathed and with strong defences - and since the place to hit is decided by a die, it is possible to keep hitting a place and doing nothing, specially when the ships are made of metal.
In any case, Iron and Oak plays, normally, rather quickly, with fast resolution for actions and turns: most scenarios end in around 1 to 2 hours, which is good, specially considering the amount of luck present.
In the end, Iron and Oak can be fun, with its swings of destiny, which generate cheers, laughter and curses - as when the shot hits the exact place, or when an adversary ships is broken by a perfect ram attack. It isn't a game to be taken all that seriously, in spite of its wargame status, and amount of rules. Yet, when considering all the negatives above, it is complicated to recommend it; and, after adding up positives and negatives, Iron and Oak ends up failing in being a good game, albeit a very thematic failure.
Regards,
Image credit: oi_you_nutter
Tom Shydler
Very much my reaction, and I was an early playtester. I tried to suggest that the "contested" die roll mechanism, especially for movement, was not "fun, efficient, or particularly historical". I a Kearsarge/Alabama game where neither ship could move towards the other because of contested die rolls for SIX turns, even though BOTH captains wanted to close. This should have been even more of a beer & pretzels level game, less specific damage, more doing. Since I am a big fan of 1850-1900 naval warfare, this was a big missed opportunity, imo.
Joe Donnelly
Well, going in to this game I knew almost nothing about ACW naval combat. I learned a great deal playing it, much of it confirmed by subsequent readings. To me, that counts as a yuge success.
It’s also a great partner for Rebel Raiders on the High Seas, which provides the bigger picture of ACW naval strategy.
Cracky McCracken
This is a well written review. A fistful of flowers.
Christopher Clark
I was disappointed in this game also.
I didn't understand the movement and thought the Ironclads were ahistorically too easily destroyed. Nice components though.
With the components there, could an interesting alternative ruleset be designed?
