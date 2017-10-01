|
Chick Lewis
United States
Claremont
California
Chick’s 800th Game of Combat Commander
This week I was fortunate enough to play my 800th game of Combat Commander. I fully acknowledge that there have been quite a few folks to reach this milestone before me, and I command every one of you select players to add a comment to this thread stating your current game total so that we can salute you. Quiet, Long-Suffering Playtesters, this is your opportunity to modestly brag. We all realize that you would never speak up unless I compelled you to do so.
Rather unfortunately, my 800th turned out to be “One of Those Games”. In my imaginary ear I can hear the ‘Spirit of Combat Commander’ saying “What shall I do to make this game memorable? Ah, I know ! Heh heh heh - - I’ll bet they have NEVER before seen THIS in a game !”
I played the Defending Germans and Donna the Americans in Tournament Battle Pack Scenario 12 “Red Sector A”. I set up unimaginatively with a lmg fire-team in each of the two objective buildings, looking forward to causing mayhem with the SSR firepower-12, range-2 'panzerfaust’ counters.
American Turn 1: Donna finds TWO (9FP) artillery requests in her opening American hand, and uses ‘em to accurately blast each of my fire-bases. These attacks are ineffective, due only to bad draw luck on her part. My defense pulls cause a TIME trigger, which moves the marker to space 4 with the Sudden Death marker in space 8.
German Turn 1: With a pair of fire cards, I decide to ‘plink’ at each American force with 7 or 8 FP. My usually useless German light mortar suppresses two units on the German left, and subsequent squad and lmg fire breaks both of the suppressed units !! During her defending, Donna draws a TIME trigger followed shortly by another TIME trigger.
American Turn 2: The Americans successfully Recover with an interdiction event which suppresses the right German lmg. Donna then fires at the German right. Her boxcars TIME breaks the exposed squad, which is promptly rallied by the arrival of Dietel, the Hero. Very soon my additional TIME trigger is cancelled by passing the Initiative card.
So, that is FIVE TIME TRIGGERS in the first three player turns !!! Nope, we’ve never seen that before.
German Turn 2: Discard
American Turn 3: Recover. Then Donna calls very effective (9+11) artillery fire which scatters perfectly to arrive directly onto the German right firebase breaking both the central squad and leader.
German Turn 3: Recover. I Fire to ‘plink’ at the Americans on my left. This luckily both breaks and eliminates the American Corporal, neutralizing the threat on that flank. What great performance from the light mortar ! Plinking on the right is ineffective.
American Turn 4: Discard
German Turn 4: Plinking to the left, breaks the central squad, which Routs back 1 hex.
American Turn 5: Artillery fire on the German right is accurate but ineffective. Then with the only movement order Donna will see in her hand today, the backup American Leader Sgt Goziak runs from the German right towards the out-of-command units on my left. Harassing OP Fire from my lmg is ineffective.
German Turn 5: Discard – Getting REALLY fed up with all the American artillery, but at least Donna hasn’t used it for Smoke. That will happen when she has another Move card or two.
American Turn 6: Recover – Goziak Advances through the hedge.
German Turn 6: I find myself with a sub-optimal defensive hand of one Advance and three Move orders. Clearly it is time to Discard. BUT the American deck is getting sparse, the game may end soon, and NOTHING exciting has yet occurred. Therefore (channeling uber-aggressive Walt) German Hero Dietel is activated to Move, rushing in pursuit of Sgt. Goziak ! Opportunity fire breaks him as he crosses the central road. Heroes, however, can be activated more than once per turn, so a second Move re-activates broken Deitel, and with his broken-side movement of 2, plus the road movement bonus, he limps up to the opposite side of the hedge from Sgt. Goziak. Only my 2-Order Limit prevents Dietel from immediately Advancing into melee. Heroes in CC are awesome !
American Turn 7: Fire (ineffective) and Rout, which does not frighten the German Hero.
German Turn 7: Battered but still dangerous Dietel Advances into 1fp/1fp melee. Goziak’s draw of 10 barely exceeds the German draw of 9, and bold, bloodied Dietel is beaten back into the German countermix ! I imagine Sgt Goziak fastidiously wiping the blood spatters from his spectacles.
American Turn 8: Discard – the American deck depletes: -TIME- Sudden Death is reached, and the game ends in an unearned and extremely unsatisfying German win by 16 points.
Very seldom does Combat Commander offer up such a forlorn hope as Donna’s attack. Five Time triggers in the first 3 player-turns!! In the entire contest only a single American Move order was drawn. Only two units move from their starting hexes. The American Corporal sits lonesomely on the casualty track. Zero chance for an American victory.
But even with the frustration of fast time triggers, overall we enjoyed the game. It resolved promptly, and we set up to play another (in which Donna kicked my Boo-Tay).
We can announce another small milestone as well. September 2017 we played 30 games, the first time we have played an average of once a day for a given month.
The Combat Commander series of wonderful games continues to captivate us. We will remain forever grateful to the Designer and Development team for this VERY enjoyable past-time.
Chick and Donna.
Francois-Xavier
Germany
Seeheim-Jugenheim
Congratulations and thanks for the AAR. What is plinking though? Executing a low FP fire order?
Chick Lewis
United States
Claremont
California
Macfix, exactly correct - - - in the USA "plinking" is using a small caliber rifle to shoot tin cans or informal targets. Therefore by extension, 'making a low-firepower attack in the HOPE of affecting the target'.
"Plink" is the sound a .22 caliber slug makes when it punches through a steel can.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plinking
C'mon now, Kai, Simone, John, Bryan, Dan, Playtesters and Developers, post your number of CC games below so that we can acknowledge you.
Michael Ross
Scotland
Motherwell
Lanarkshire
Congratulations and thanks for the AAR, I love reading these, must get around to playing it sometime
Glad to have been part of one of the 800 plays.
On to the next 800!
Christopher Hill
United States
Wilmington
North Carolina
That was a great session report! Even with a lopsided end result CC is always fun.
I am nowhere close to your total plays, Chick. I played my 239th game yesterday and that total includes all versions of the game, not just CC:Europe.
Mark Buetow
United States
McHenry
Illinois
Combat Commander Archivist
Move! Advance! Fire! Rout! Recover! Artillery Denied! Artillery Request! Command Confusion...say what?!
-
Congrats! Great achievement, Chick. I’m up to 527. Fallen off playing as much since I moved a little over a year ago.
Russ Williams
Poland
Wrocław
Dolny Śląsk
800? 239? 527? I envy you all!
I have only a paltry 59 plays.
Ron
Austria
Vienna
All you need is love :)
Devoted Follower of the Most Holy Church of the Evil Bob. Possessed and down the road to become chaotic, evil & naughty. All hail the Evil Bob and his Stargate.
-
I have exactly 50 games under my belt and will open a bottle of champaign on my 1000th play
Congrats to 800! And this is a great report, BTW!
PS: How do your cards and counters look after so many plays?
Francis K. Lalumiere
Canada
Brossard
Quebec
And here I thought I was all swag with my 361 plays...
Well done, Chick!
Chick Lewis
United States
Claremont
California
PzVIE asked "How do your cards and counters look after so many plays?"
The German hmgs, lmgs, and some of the Rifle squads are getting a little hard to read, but we know the numbers by heart.
The German deck, UNsleeved, lasted for 590 (!) German Games (not counting Axis minor and Pacific games) and was then uniformly somewhat worn on the edges, but still not 'marked'. Somehow we LOST one of the cards at that point and had to bring in the replacement deck.
This statistic should put a question mark above every player's head who sleeves but doesn't like using the sleeves. Throw 'em out, you DON'T need sleeves.
All of the other decks and counters are doing fine.
Michael Olsen
Denmark
Ringsted
Danmark
russ wrote:
800? 239? 527? I envy you all! :)
I have only a paltry 59 plays. :cry:
30, maybe 35 here, so maybe that helps a bit ; - ).
But this is for sure the game I could play 800 times.
Chadwik
United States
Santa Rosa
California
Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.
-
You have me beat, Chick. I'm at 590 total scenarios played across all CC titles.
Interestingly that figure takes third place to two more prolific game systems: Squad Leader/ASL and Magic: The Gathering.
Kevin L. Kitchens
United States
Gainesville
Georgia
Solo Gaming Reviews and Commentary
Solo Gaming Reviews and Commentary
-
Chad Jensen wrote:
You have me beat, Chick. I'm at 590 total scenarios played across all CC titles.
Interestingly that figure takes third place to two more
prolific vastly inferior game systems: Squad Leader/ASL and Magic: The Gathering.
FTFY
Francis K. Lalumiere
Canada
Brossard
Quebec
Chad Jensen wrote:
You have me beat, Chick. I'm at 590 total scenarios played across all CC titles.
Interestingly that figure takes third place to two more prolific game systems: Squad Leader/ASL and Magic: The Gathering.
Does this figure include playtest sessions, Chad?
(And if not, what would the number look like with them included?)
Chick Lewis
United States
Claremont
California
Do you have a current UBER POWERFUL Magic Deck, Chad, or are those thousands of plays looking back to your misspent youth ??
Too bad Paul doesn't hang out here any more. A year or two ago when he was in California, he had more CC plays than I. Dan, do you still play regularly against Paul?
Simone also had more plays than I back in 2013, but he isn't chiming in yet.
John Foley, what are your numbers? I'll bet with all the scenarios you have developed that you are well over 800.
Andy Skinner
United States
Framingham
Massachusetts
chicklewis wrote:
Do you have an current UBER POWERFUL Magic Deck, Chad, or are those thousands of plays looking back to your misspent youth ??
I believe you know someone with an UBER POWERFUL CC:E deck.
andy
Francis K. Lalumiere
Canada
Brossard
Quebec
andyskinner wrote:
chicklewis wrote:
Do you have an current UBER POWERFUL Magic Deck, Chad, or are those thousands of plays looking back to your misspent youth ??
I believe you know someone with an UBER POWERFUL CC:E deck.
andy
Ha ha ha. That never gets old...
Chick Lewis
United States
Claremont
California
Made me LOL, AndySkinner. Thanks for that.
Chadwik
United States
Santa Rosa
California
Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.
-
Quote:
Does this figure include playtest sessions, Chad?
Francis, yes, that figure is for playtests and post-publication -- the vast majority being the former.
Quote:
Do you have a current UBER POWERFUL Magic Deck, Chad
Not anymore, Chick. I did back in the mid 90's when I was still playing tournaments (my DCI# is only four digits long). Now we only play the multi-player "commander" format, with dozens of different decks at the ready.
-
Chick Lewis
United States
Claremont
California
Very cool that EVERYONE who has responded so far is a BGG Patron.
Bryan Collars
United States
Columbia
South Carolina
You've got me beat, sitting somewhere near 650. Most of those are playtest games.
Mark Buetow
United States
McHenry
Illinois
Combat Commander Archivist
Move! Advance! Fire! Rout! Recover! Artillery Denied! Artillery Request! Command Confusion...say what?!
-
Chick, you need to go back now and log all these plays here on the ‘Geek.
Kevin L. Kitchens
United States
Gainesville
Georgia
Solo Gaming Reviews and Commentary
Solo Gaming Reviews and Commentary
-
Malacandra wrote:
Chick, you need to go back now and log all these plays here on the ‘Geek.
Chick Lewis
United States
Claremont
California
Malacandra, I have complete details on every game in a giant spreadsheet, but am too lazy to commit to inputting them all on BGG. Have you input all of your games?
However, please post a link to the proper place to add the game information.
If somebody else has a masochistic desire to add the plays, I'll send 'em the spreadsheet.
Chick
|