|
-
David Groves
United Kingdom
-
Hi All
I know that any keen Commands and Colors player knows, what ever their preferred version of the game, that the cards can make a difference but with this version it can make a hell of a difference.
I've just soloed Hobbkirks's Hill twice and the games were so very different I just had to make comment here.
As you know, the battle starts with the Continentals holding the high ground and the Brits trying to take it. The Brits go first and have six command cards and five combat cards, which verses the Continentals five and three, respectively.
Battle 1
The Brits were plagued with the usual Advance and Probe cards but started the battle well with quick step. Six British units attacked across the Continental left flank and centre left and with some lucky melee and a bonus card for their regulars managed to dislodge a Continental Rifle unit from some woods with moderate damage and force a Continental unit back onto a leader; the Regular unit of four blocks failing its rally check with leader support and then losing the leader to its rally check as well.
A great start but that was it for the Brits. The cards for rest of the battle allowed the Brits to make uncoordinated attacks against a strong defensive ridge whereby they wore themselves down making bayonet charges because their hand (command and combat) seemed to be full of them. Their line was now broken by these futile charges and then the line command cards started to turn up, far too late.
Result - a resounding Continental win. Oh. but how different Battle 2.
Battle 2
The British cards (command and combat) seemed full of line command and line volley. After some reshuffling on the flanks the Brits were now in a position to take advantage of their excellent hand. By making the adjustments to their line for best effect the Brits had allowed the Continentals time to push their units closer to the British lines to engage in musket fire.
And then, the battle really started, a British command card moved the entire line forward and into close firing position. Yes, some losses were taken from the Continental retaliation but then the line command was followed by line volley. Already the Continentals were suffering. The Brits then used a line command to redress their line after taking some hits and retreats from the return fire. This again was followed up by line volley after the punch drunk Continentals weakened response.
The punishment continued in this was for another turn or two but then it was all over. Seven Continental blocks lost ; British none. A complete whitewash.
And this, in a nutshell, is what makes this game so exciting and re-playable and what can make even the most unbalanced looking scenarios just about winnable, at times, for the underdog.
-
- Last edited Mon Oct 2, 2017 7:43 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sun Oct 1, 2017 10:22 am
-
-
Jon Snow
United States
New York City
New York
-
One of the major questions with any C&C scenario is whether it gives you time to reposition your units and draw better cards, if you don't like your opening situation. Of course, added to that is whether your opponent gives you that time.
Most players I battle don''t have the patience to do this, even if they get the opportunity. The system seems to often encourage boring right in with what you've got. But I try not to play that way. In fact, I'll often 'throw away' cards in a sector in which I don't plan to make my major effort just to distract the other fellow into thinking its going to be an important sector at the start ('bait and switch').
-
- Last edited Today 1:11 am (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Mon Oct 2, 2017 8:18 pm
-
-
David Groves
United Kingdom
-
A good point, Jon. I could have used up those bayonet charge cards to fall back rather than go forward. It would certainly have been better than charging the manned hills with -1 die for movement before melee.
The trouble with that in the case of Hobbkirk's Hill is that the Brits are mainly concentrated on the third hex row and to fall back further either puts the units on the baseline or at best one row off base with no further room to manoeuvre.
It can be quite tricky, at times. However, it would have meant that the Continentals would have had to come forward and off the hills to assault the Brits, which would have evened things up a bit should they have risked it.
Decisions, decisions
-
|