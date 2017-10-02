|
We played Scenario 3, in which a small amount of infantry, AT guns, and transport are added to the tank-intensive Scenario 1. The new unit types of course entail additional rules, and we also added in most or all of the detailed rules on guns-v-armor interactions as well as some important new rules that have the effect of reducing command chits to the point that they have to be shared.
The scenario is a meeting engagement in which the Russians and the Germans collide upon reaching a river and vie for control of two bridges, one on each flank, and a ford near the center. One bridge is in a rather clear area but the other is near a town and some woods.
The plan for my Germans, such as it was, was to cover the clear-area bridge with AT guns and then advance infantry onto it, while attacking the other bridge with tanks. My side of the river was the one that had woods near that bridge, and tanks in those woods could also attack units advancing to the ford.
My AT guns and infantry suffered from mismanagement and the loss of half their transport, but in the end they were able to do as I intended--the infantry gained the bridge, and the AT guns covered them. It helped that the Russians seemed to have ceded that objective, the better to focus on the other two, and maybe on destroying my tanks.
Quite early on, the Russians got a tank onto the bridge that they wanted. It got hit by an APCR round, which it survived based on a 1-in-10 saving throw, but then the crew bailed out! The next two T-34s actually crossed the bridge and began to threaten my wooded staging area, setting one of my Pz IV G's alight in the process. I then made my stand in the hex where that tank had met its flaming demise--the smoke from which obscured incoming fire (and outgoing fire, but not as much), plus it was a woods hex. So I began to win an attrition fight there--except I was the Germans, and attrition fights favor the Russians.
Meanwhile, Russian infantry had taken the ford. I splurged and sent five Panzers against two squads--I had taken the other bridge, and if I could get the ford, I would have the game, or be very close. So we learned all about over-run attacks and infantry Close Assault, but two squads are not a match for five Panzers (unless maybe they are in buildings, or some really good earthworks) and I gained possession of the ford.
Meanwhile, and to my amazement, the Russian attack on the woods began to falter. I think what happened was that I spotted an occasion on which it was worthwhile to gamble on giving everybody Fire orders, because the pay-off would be so great if I then got the initiative, and I did. Such occasions are not common, but they are important to notice when they do come up--about like Shooting the Moon in Hearts. One of my tanks stayed in the ford and the other four began to advance against the T-34s on their side of the river. The Russians then realized that they would be unable to take the bridge before the scenario ended, and we stopped, Some estimated that I was ahead on points and I think I was, but not by much, and I was more than lucky to get a draw based on how poorly I had done for most of the game.
Another game went on simultaneously. In it, the Russians decided to ignore the river-crossings and concentrate on killing Germans, by investing the town and then waiting for an attack. This worked, and the Russians won on points on that board, but just barely. I think that in a tournament situation that plan would not have worked because the Germans would have just taken the more distant bridge and the ford, and then waited for the Russians to come out.
