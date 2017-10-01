|
Scott Blanchett
Decatur
Alabama
This was a game of chaos. For the US, everything that could go wrong, did. I look forward to trying this one again. Seeing how it would go, given the random element of die rolling for the German forces entry and reinforcements would be interesting as to see how the US would do with dice rolls being less catastrophic.
Turn 1-4. These could be seen as the defining moves of the game. The Germans rolled 6s on each turn, allowing 2 105s (transported by trucks), 5 platoons of Grenadiers and 3 platoons of HMG to enter practically on top of Ettelbruck. The Germans may as well have set up in the town as they effectively blocked any idea of moving any US platoons to the town quickly by truck and waiting for reinforcements themselves. The US would have to try and take an already fortified town.
Turn 5-14. The US units push up maps 9 and 10, taking disruption and demoralization from German artillery, both OBA and 105s. The US, trying to avoid losses until the main assault, stay far enough back on the ridge on map 10 so as to not take fire from the German units on the ridge west of Ettelbruck. The US units that tried to spot for mortars to fire on the Germans on ridge were disrupted and not able to bring effective fire on the Germans. The result was the Germans not only occupied the town but also had 3 platoons dug in on the ridge. The Germans took step,losses to 3 other platoons, which were withdrawn in to the town.
Turn 15-19. The US gets arty and an attempt to cut down the Germans on the ridge west of Ettelbruck. The fire disrupts, but there is no demoralization or step losses. As turn 20 sees more German reinforcements, smoke is layed and an assault is attempted on the ridge. It actually goes well at first as one German platoon is eliminated. However, it goes badly from there. One US platoon is eliminated and German arty is called on US units following the initial assault.
Turn 19-25. The US calls in the remainder of its smoke and manages to recover and eliminate the rest of the Germans on the ridge. The Germans have lost 9 steps to the US 4. The Germans got their reinforcements and the town is now heavily fortified. The US has to go for broke.
Turn 26-32. The US tries in vain to get enough fire concentrated to get a toehold on the town. The Germans trade losses for time, replacing losses as they occur in the line. The Germans even counterattacked the US forces on the ridge. In the end the US lose 11 total,steps with nothing to show other than holding the high ground. German victory.
