|
|
|
-
Markus Klaas
Germany
Troisdorf
-
Marc is a 47 year old, married father of 2 children (both are boys). He works in an office and ihis wife works as a teacher. They live in a house in the outskirts of a town with a population of some 80.000 people.
In order to compensate for his sedentary job, Marc does sports on a regular basis - though this does not turn him into a champ it keeps him from turning fat [I decided to play Day One with a Rep 3 character and to not increase his Rep to 5...let’s see how the real avarage folks get along with the catastrophe]
After having seen that infernal news spot on TV , Marc does not hesitate a second to check for his boys first…
As they attend the same elementary school, he is in the lucky position to pick them up together at one place…
Knowing that it would take him too long to get to school and back home by feet, he jumps into his car - what a good decision it was to reuel the car yesterday…
The traffic is heavy but Marc makes it to the school without delay [dr on Contact Table results in 1 Zed in addition to the 1 Citizen which is set for the location ‘school’. Citizen and Zed are randomly placed 1d6 hexes away from the center hex in the middle of the school building and towards Marc].
I use a customized map of the area around the elementary school of my own two sons.
I modified the existing vassal mod to use current and customized counters. The centre of the school is a little to far to the left (should’ve been the centre of the map) The first location will be finished when Marc enters the building through the hex marked with red triangles.
The first location will be played in a “FFO-style” - the setup is done like it described for the miniature game (Zeds and Terrified Citizens are located between the player’s start and the target, etc.). Maybe I will use another approach for location #2 ].
1 Citizen (3-3) 5 Hexes from Target-Hex
1 Zed (3-3) 6 Hexes ----- “ ---------
[I defined 3 possible constallation to match the above placement criteria and rolled a dice to select one]
Turn #1 => Activation Marc: 6 / Citizen: 2 / Zed: 5 => only Citizen activates
A man in his 50s approaches Marc while he while completely ignoring the Zed [The citizen passes 1d6 for FastMove and has 4 MPs - which is enough to get into contact with Marc. The Day One-Scenario does not use Insight-Tests or Charge-Into-Melee-Tests for Terrified Citizens and Melee does also slightly differ from the normal FFO rules]
Melee round#1
Marc: 4d6 (Rep3 + 1d6 for the hammer): 3 successes
Cit.: 2d6 (Rep3 - 1d6 unarmed): 1 success
=> Impact: 2...DamageRoll: 6...Melee continues (Cit.-Rep reduced to 2)
Melee round#2
Marc: 4d6 - 3 successes
Cit.: 1d6 - 1 success
=> Impact: 2...DamageRoll: 2...Citizen is OOF (as all Melees with Terrified Citizens represend none lethal fights, Citizens are always considered to leave the map after the confontation]
It comes to a scrimmage - Marc nudges the man away and he heads towards the road. Fortunately the Zed was not alarmed by the noise.
Turn #2 => Activation Marc:5 / Zed: 4 => no activation
Turn #3 => Activation Marc: 6 / Zed: 6 => no activation [I made a mistake and had the doubles trigger a dr on the Contact Table (in fact this is done when the activation dr total is 7)=> dr = 2 -1 (Day) = 1 ~ Citizens , dr on How Many Table creates 2 Citizens (stacked in 1 hex, 5 Hexes from TargetHex, not adjacent to Zed per my decision)]
Turn #4 => Activation Marc: 4 / Citizen: 2 / Zed: 5 => only Citizens activate
It had a bit of a deja-vu..but this time it was a young couple that busted out of school and headed straight towards Marc…. [Citizens both pass 1d6 for FastMove and therefore were able to melee Marc]
Melee#1.1
Marc: 4d6 (Rep3 + 1d6 for the hammer): 2 successes
Cit.: 2d6 (Rep3 - 1d6 unarmed): 2 successes
=> Impact: 0...new round
Melee#1.2
Marc: 4d6 - 1 success
Cit.: 2d6 - 2 successes
=> Impact: 1...DamageRoll: 2...Melee continues (Marc’s Rep reduced to 2)
Melee#1.3
Marc: 3d6 - 1 success
Cit.: 2d6 - 0 successes
=> Impact: 1...DamageRoll: 6...Melee continues (Cit.-Rep reduced to 2)
Melee#1.4
Marc: 3d6 - 3 successes
Cit.: 1d6 - 1 success
=> Impact: 2...DamageRoll: 6...Melee endst (as Cit.-Rep reduced to 1...being unarmed this leaves no chance to do any harm to Marc)
�
Melee#2.1 (Marc has to use his reduced Rep from the first melee)
Marc: 3d6 - 3 successes
Cit.: 2d6 - 0 successes
=> Impact: 3...DamageRoll: 5...Melee continues (Cit.-Rep reduced to 2)
Melee#2.2
Marc: 3d6 - 1 successes
Cit.: 1d6 - 1 successes
=> Impact: 0...new round
Melee#2.3
Marc: 3d6 - 2 successes
Cit.: 1d6 - 0 successes
=> Impact: 2...DamageRoll: 2...Cit. OOF
There was some poking, pushing and boxing - Marc took a good hit onto his nose which was close to knocking him out - but soon the muddle of arms and leg was untangled and no serious harm was done...
Turn #5 => Activation Marc: 6 / Zed: 5 => no activation
Turn #6 => Activation Marc: 1 / Zed: 3 => Zed activates first
In contrast to the first melee, this one caught the Zed’s attention. He turned to Marc and started to stumble in his direchton...
[Zeds move towards any Human that is in their LOS. As Zombies do not take or cause Insight-Tests, there is not much more to do here...After having moved the 1st Hex, the Zed was 3 hexes away from Marc - as this was the first time, Marc got that close to a zombie, he had to take the Zed Or No Zed-Test: Marc passes 2d6 w/o doubles.]
After having heard the news talk about Zombies, Marc’s first reaction was a hysterical laugh, but he had not considered this possibilty totally out of bounds...that is reason why he had grabbed the carpenter hammer from the workbench in the garage. Now - as that strange creature slowly approaches him - the last doubts vanish...that is a Zombie. Marc grasps the hammer more firmly...
Zed ends his movement adjacent to Marc [As Zeds cannot FastMove it was not able to move into the same hex with Marc (which would have been a requirement for taking the Charge-Into-Melee-Test)]
This leaves Marcs with 2 options...leg it or nuke it...Thinking about getting past this creature on the way back again - but this time with his boy being around - leaves no 2nd option...
[To become active, Marc has to take the Citizen Brown Pants-Test: he passes 1d6…and is able to take the Charge-Into-Melee-Test]
Zed: passes 1d6 [acording to 11.2 without dr]
Marc: passes 1d6 (2d6 - 1d6 for being a citizen vs. Rep 3)
[As far as I understand, the different outcomes of a Charge-Into-Melee Test are not really relevant as long as there are no ranged weapons involved which would allow shots to occur prior to the resoluton of the melee...Marc enters the Zed’s hex...]
Melee#1
Marc: 5d6 (Rep + 1d6 for the hammer + 1d6 vs. Zombie): 2 successes
Zed.: 3d6 (Rep): 1 successes
=> Impact: 1...DamageRoll: 1...Zed OD
Marc tries to place a heavy blow, but he does not hit the forehad as he had planned… [Marc scores only 2 successes from 5 dice] But the hit was strong enough to have the Zed go down - Marc is able to land a 2nd hit - this time better placed...leaving a hole in Zed’s head…
[The Zed only scores 1 success which results in 1 impact which kills Zed...]
“...Damn...I hope I make it into the bloody building know without another madman attacking me...” Marc mutters while turning towards the school’s main entrance.
[The next activation that allows Marc to act - without totalling 7 - would possibly end the encounter...as long as Marc would pass at least 1d6 for the FastMove Test…]
Turn #7 => Aktivierungs-dr’s Marc: 6 / Opp. 3 = no activation
Turn #8 => Aktivierungs-dr’s Marc: 6 / Opp. 2 = no activation
Turn #9 => Aktivierungs-dr’s Marc: 4 / Opp. 1 = no activation
Turn #10 => Aktivierungs-dr’s Marc: 3 / Opp. 4 = [Marc finally activates but also triggers a dr on the Contact Table
dr on Contact Table (-1 for Day)...dr = 1…-1 = 0 ~ Citziens (HowMany Table dr result +1...dr=1 + 1 = 2 ~ 1 Citizen (Rep3)
When Marc reaches for the door to open it, he sees a shadow behind the door...a second later it bursts open and a young woman - obviously a teacher - hurries out...and clashes with Marc.
Melee round#1
Marc: 4d6 (Rep3 + 1d6 for the hammer): 3 successes
Cit.: 2d6 (Rep3 - 1d6 unarmed): 0 success
=> Impact: 3...DamageRoll: 5...Melee continues (Cit.-Rep reduced to 2)
Melee round#2
Marc: 4d6 (Rep3 + 1d6 for the hammer): 3 successes
Cit.: 1d6 (Rep2 - 1d6 unarmed): 1 success
=> Impact: 2...DamageRoll: 5...Melee endst (as Cit.-Rep reduced to 1...being unarmed this leaves no chance to do any harm to Marc)
The teacher runs to her car and Marc finally enters the school and finds his children...
END location1
Location #2 (Spouses’ Workplace Workingplace)
[I decided to use one of the games maps for location #2. As all Day One encounters take place in a rather small area creating a custom map seems to be hardly not worth the effort. For later encounters I will come back to creating custom maps of my home region:
Marc in 4J9 (his starting hex) is 6 hexes away from one possible entrance to building 4D5 (in which the working place of Marc’s wife - Grit - is located). Marc could cross this distance with one full fast movement (which is also true for the distance which must be crossed using the miniature rules for Day One).
On their way to his wife’s school Marc and his sons did not get into any serious traffic jam.[Passing 1 d6 for location #2 means to arrive in time]
Contact Tabel Roll
Result
3 => Citizens
Roll on the HowMany-Table 2
=> 1 Citizen
The Citizen is placed ½ d6 (2) hexes away from the center hex in the middle of the school building and betweenMarc and the target hex...]
Turn #1 => Activation Marc: 2 / Citizen: 3 => Citizen activate first
Marc experiences the same panicked mood people seem to be in everywhere...One man rushes towards him...
[I think that Terrified Citizens should always try to Fast Move...this one here passes 1d6 and therefore has 4 Movement points - which is not enough to reach Marc...]
Marc has the option to run past the man and avoid any melee…
[Marc passes 2d6 and therefore has 6 Movement points...]
Turn #2 => Activation Marc: 3 / Citizen: 4 => only Marc activates...but there is a possible contact…
[Marc activates but also triggers a dr on the Contact Table...that could mean trouble…
Say it - get it...The drs on Contact - and the HowMany Table result in no less than 3 Civilians...now the dr for the placement ist essential...Again, the Citizens are placed ½ d6 hexes away from the center hex in the middle of the school building...a dr of 5 or 6 (resulting in 3 hexes) would mean that the Civilians pop up in Marcs Hex...ensuing immediate melee…5...bingo…]
This could get hot…
Melee round#1.1
Marc: 4d6 (Rep3 + 1d6 for the hammer): 1 success (how bad…)
Cit.: 2d6 (Rep3 - 1d6 unarmed): 2 successes
=> Impact: 1...DamageRoll: 5...Melee continues (Marc’s Rep reduced to 2)
Melee round#1.2
Marc: 3d6 (Rep2 + 1d6 for the hammer): 2 successes
Cit.: 2d6 (Rep3 - 1d6 unarmed): 1 successes
=> Impact: 1...DamageRoll: 5...Melee continues (Cit. Rep reduced to 2)
Melee round#1.3
Marc: 3d6 (Rep2 + 1d6 for the hammer): 2 successes
Cit.: 1d6 (Rep2 - 1d6 unarmed): 1 success
=> Impact: 1...DamageRoll: 1...Citizen OOF…
Melee round#2.1
Marc: 3d6 (Rep2 + 1d6 for the hammer): 1 success
Cit.: 2d6 (Rep3 - 1d6 unarmed): 1 success
=> New Round…
Melee round#2.2
Marc: 3d6 (Rep2 + 1d6 for the hammer): 2 success
Cit.: 2d6 (Rep3 - 1d6 unarmed): 0 successes
=> Impact: 2...DamageRoll: 6...Melee continues (Cit. Rep reduced to 2)
Melee round#2.3
Marc: 3d6 (Rep2 + 1d6 for the hammer): 2 successes
Cit.: 1d6 (Rep2 - 1d6 unarmed): 1 success
=> Impact: 1...DamageRoll: 1...Citizen OOF…
Melee round#3.1
Marc: 3d6 (Rep2 + 1d6 for the hammer): 2 successes
Cit.: 2d6 (Rep3 - 1d6 unarmed): 2 successes
=> New Round
Melee round#3.2
Marc: 3d6 (Rep2 + 1d6 for the hammer): 0 successes
Cit.: 2d6 (Rep3 - 1d6 unarmed): 1 successes
=> Impact: 1...DamageRoll: 1...Melee continues (Marc’s Rep reduced to 1)
Melee round#3.2
Marc: 2d6 (Rep1 + 1d6 for the hammer): 1 successes
Cit.: 2d6 (Rep3 - 1d6 unarmed): 0 successes
=> Impact: 1...DamageRoll: 1...Citizen OOF…
After the 3rd Citizen had recovered from Marc’s hits and ran away, Marc gasps...that was close to getting him down…The single civilian also headed away...
Turn #3 => Aktivierungs-dr’s Marc: 2 / Opp. 3 = no roll on the Contact Table...Marc makes it into the School building…
SPOUSE’S WORKPLACE (dr#1: 2, dr#1: 2)
His wife is gone, but a colleague tells Marc that Maggie told him she were planning to get home as quick as she could...
...to be continued...
-
-
Jason Jensen
United States
Hampton
Illinois
-
Can't wait to see what happens.
-
-
Ed Teixeira
United States
Texas
-
And so it begins...Nicely done.
-
|