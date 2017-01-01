Rules



Subject: Kimmel's Revenge



Jack Reid freejak) United States
Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania I imagine that if you’re interested in the game “The Fires of Midway” (TFoM) you are also likely to be familiar with a certain ‘what-if’ movie portrayal of an alternative history of the day of the Pearl Harbor attack. What follows is an alternative scenario that examines what could have happened had a similar freak event in the flow of time prevented the rescinding of ADM Husband Kimmel’s order for a bold stroke to relieve Wake Island. This is based on the Wake Island Relief scenario in TFoM. The historical order to TF 14 to abort it’s diversionary mission to Jaluit and move to join Fletcher and TF 11 will occur and is the last factual event before the fictitious (i.e. game) events begin. I have noticed that a number of comments on this game state that their authors do not find it very ‘evocative’. I could not disagree more.



Commentary in square brackets “[“ and “]” relate game events to this narrative.



VADM Chuichi Nagumo, IJN was tired, annoyed and as exultant as it was in his nature to be on December 14th, 1941. The pride of the Imperial Japanese Navy, the six carrier 1st Air Fleet; “Kido Butai” had laid waste to US naval might in Pearl Harbor one week before. In fact, it would be more correct to specify “US military might” since scores of Army aircraft had also been destroyed, almost entirely on the ground, as they sat in neat rows. But his satisfaction was tempered. The US Pacific Fleet’s carriers had been absent from Pearl Harbor at the time of the attack, and now he had had to detach Carrier Division 2, Hiryu and Soryu, to assist with a second invasion attempt of Wake Island. His attached striking power was still awesome, but he did not like sending Carrier Division 2 off on it’s own not knowing where the US carriers were.



On the tiny island of Wake on December 14th, CDR Winfield Cunningham USN was tired, anxious but also somewhat optimistic. Since the initiation of hostilities the island had been subjected to land-based air assault from Japanese bases in the Marshall Islands. And while wearing, they had not inflicted tremendous damage. His Marine ground troops were relatively untouched, but the Marine fighter squadron (VFM-211) that had been delivered just prior to the outbreak of war was now a shadow of a fighting force. The surviving airmen and ground crew were certainly game enough, but their numbers and their aircraft had been seriously depleted. There was little Wake could do to counter further air attacks. [Wake island has no air groups in this scenario.]



But Cunningham’s reasons for slight optimism were justified. On December 11th, the Marine garrison, with help from civilian construction contractors, had repulsed the first Japanese landing attempt on the island. And had repulsed it ‘with prejudice’, their batteries of 6” guns sinking the DD Hayate and damaging the CL Amagi. VFM-211, despite no longer having any bombs to drop, also had a kill; DD Kisaragi. Strafing with their .50 Brownings the F-4’s detonated the depth charges on the destroyer’s deck, sinking her.



After the island’s victory, Cunningham and his Marine colleague MAJ James Devereux had enjoyed a momentary respite and some grim satisfaction. ADM Kimmel in Pearl Harbor informed them that a second Marine fighter squadron and a shipment of arms and munitions were on the way. But they both knew that the Imperial Japanese Navy would also be on the way back.



On December 14th, 1941 ADM Husband Kimmel was still mad as a hornet. He was mad about the treacherous but spectacularly successful Japanese air raid the previous Sunday. He was mad about the lack of information and defensive material he had been provided despite his requests to Washington and he was mad that the USS Saratoga was late arriving in Hawaiian waters from San Diego.



He was mad as hell, especially, over all the clamor about the supposed impotence of the United States Navy and he wasn’t going to take it anymore.



On Wednesday, December 10th Kimmel ordered a carrier-based relief of Wake Island. TF 14, to be commanded by ADM Frank Fletcher and centered on USS Saratoga, would deliver another Marine fighter squadron (VMF-221) and vital supplies to the island. Concurrently, TF 11 formed around the USS Lexington, ADM Wilson Brown commanding, was ordered to conduct a diversionary strike on Jaluit in the Marshalls. ADM Bill Halsey with the third Pacific carrier available, USS Enterprise in TF 8, would provide distant cover for Fletcher.



This is how the ‘history’ of the attempt to relieve Wake Island goes. And sadly (perhaps, I’m not very optimistic about a favorable USN outcome if our forces had in fact faced off with the IJN at that point in the war) the attempt will end with a whimper instead of a bang. ADM Kimmel would be relieved before the attempt could be carried out and ADM Pye who was charged with keeping the CinCPac ‘seat’ warm pending the arrival of ADM Chester Nimitz from the US mainland, cancelled the operation.



But what if…



11-DEC-41 Wake repulses first IJN landing attempt.



12-DEC-41 Relief force begins on-loading at Pearl Harbor.



14-DEC-41 TF 11 centered on USS Lexington (ADM Wilson Brown/CAPT Frederick Sherman) departs Pearl Harbor to conduct a diversionary raid on Jaluit in the Marshall Islands.



15-DEC-41 Saratoga arrives from San Diego and stands in to Pearl Harbor.



16-DEC-41 TF 14 centered on USS Saratoga (ADM Frank Fletcher) stands out of Pearl Harbor.



16-DEC-41 IJN Carrier Division 2 (Hiryu & Soryu) are detached from the Pearl Harbor attack force to assist with the second assault on Wake.



20-DEC-41 TF 11 orders are changed, the diversion is cancelled and TF 11 is to join TF 14 for operations at and around Wake Island.



21-DEC-41 Val dive bombers operating from Hiryu and Soryu attack Wake Island, they are recognized as carrier based aircraft.



21-DEC-41 ADM Fletcher receives a message from ONI stating that there are strong indications of “heavy” (meaning carrier) units of the Pearl Harbor raiding force diverting to assist with the follow on invasion attempt of Wake Island. This is a ‘heads up’ message only, TF 14, which he commands, has not had it’s orders altered - he is to deliver the Marine fighter squadron that crowds Saratoga’s flight deck and the additional supplies to Wake and to strike at any Japanese target that presents itself.



22-DEC-41 TF 11 closes TF 14 and Wake rapidly from the South.



23-DEC-41 0330 TF 11 & TF 14 rendezvous approximately 230 nautical miles (nmi) ESE of Wake.



23-DEC-41 0530 Fully gassed, SBD Dauntlesses of USS Lexington’s Scouting 3 begin taking off into the Western darkness. They are conducting a search in an arc from WSW to SW of Wake Island. Several miles away, air crew on USS Lexington laboriously load Bombing 2 Dauntlesses with 1000 lb. bombs and begin lifting torpedoes onto the bellies of the Torpedo 2 Devastators. When the Japanese carriers are found, ADM Fletcher wants to strike hard. [The upcoming random assignment of bomber groups for the Lexington strike group includes 1000 lb. bomb armed SBDs and due to the Fletcher Doctrine, torpedo bombers must be included in the strike package.]



23-DEC-41 0600 CAPT (IJN) Tomeo Kaku drinks his tea on a bridge wing of Hiryu and enjoys the dawn of a Central Pacific day. There is not a cloud in the sky [1 Low Cloud counter was drawn and was placed in sector 9]. He knows that his aircrew, while still weary from the labor of preparing for and the superb execution of the Pearl Harbor attack [IJN force has only drawn 2 Combat Cards during the search phase] are also elated with their contribution to Kido Butai’s success and are at the top of their game. [The cards that will subsequently be drawn when Hiryu takes the Refresh Admiral Action will be ‘killer’!] Hiryu’s Carrier Division Two sister; Siryu is just visible 6 nmi astern and slightly to port. [The carriers of the IJN force are co-located in the Japanese ‘corner’ of the Tactical Map.] He does wish that the prevailing wind did not have so much Wast in it, he does not want to maneuver further westward. [Playing the IJN, I choose not to move towards the USN forces.] But with the combination of tolerance and resignation that sailors have, he has no choice but to accept the situation.



The IJN carriers have no CAP flying. CAPT Kaku and CAPT Ryusaku Yanagimoto (Soryu) have chosen to rest their fighter pilots. The hot-shot fliers are still drained from the adrenaline and excitement of their great success over Oahu. [IJN did not draw any Launch Cap cards during the Search phase.]



23-DEC-41 0850 A Scouting 3 SBD sights the heavy cruiser division (CA Tone & CA Chikuma) escorting Carrier Division Two. The pilot radios an excited (approximately correct) sighting report to Lexington. [In the subsequent Hunt the Moving Target phase, the Lexington’s F4F and TBD groups will arrive over the target on their reduced sides.]



23-DEC-41 0910 CAPT Sherman instructs the SBD pilot to “find the flat tops”. Grumbling about “Admirals safe in their easy chairs on the bridge…” and other mutinous sentiments, the SBD pilot roams the airspace.



23-DEC-41 0935 Not being able to simply scoot from the protection of one piece of cloud cover to the next, the scouting SBD is sighted by the IJN cruisers. Tone informs CAPT Kaku of the sighting by blinker, and the cruisers are ordered to conduct scouting in the probable direction of the US carriers; i.e. to the east and ESE. The two CAs begin circling to create smooth water to launch their float planes. Not wishing to lose the integrity of their formation, the Japanese carriers maneuver likewise.



23-DEC-41 0950 The Scouting 3 SBD sends the most excited and anticipated sighting report in the history of the United States Navy, “Have definitely sighted two, repeat two, IJN carriers! Position 17 degrees 20 minutes N, 167 degrees 19 minutes east. Course SW, speed 20+ knots. No fighter cover present.” Unfortunately for the scout, the reported heading is based on a moment of the IJN circling maneuver and it is radically different from the Japanese group’s base course. [The range for the first strike group while it hunts for the IJN carriers will be four.]



23-DEC-41 1045 Saratoga’s captain confers with CDR John ‘Jack’ Aubrey, Saratoga’s CAG. “I know Jack, you don’t have to tell me about the range! But the old man wants us to hit ‘em fast and hard.” “Once these birds fly off the bush, there won’t be a barn door open for them to come home to CAG!” retorts Aubrey, “Can’t we at least replace the TBDs with lighter Dauntlesses?” “Orders is orders Jack.” says CAG sullenly. And there’s no arguing with that. [Fletcher’s Doctrine mandated one TBD, the ‘heavy’ SDB was chosen at random.]



23-DEC-41 1100 Saratoga turns into the wind [No need to tell you what this corresponds to!] and launches a deck load strike; 1 section of VF-3’s F4F’s, 1 section of VB-3’s ‘heavy’ SBDs and 1 section of VT-3’s TBDs are off and on their way west.



23-DEC-41 1120 CAPT Kaku is verbally keel-hauling his CA division’s leader through the Aldis lamp, “Where, repeat where are US carriers? Have searchers report immediate.” The initial IJN search fails however. The search vector was not southerly enough to detect the US forces. The CAs begin to recover and relaunch their “Daves” this time shifting the search north and south. [Soryu was assigned action card 4 and will have to submit to both US carrier actions before she can take any action herself.]



23-DEC-41 1230 Lexington, having had to wait to recover the planes of Scouting 2, turns into the wind. [Lexington was assigned Action Card 3.] She also launches a deck load; 1 section of VF-2’s F2As and both sections of VT-2’s TBDs. [One TBD card was included due to the Fletcher Doctrine, the other was selected at random.]



23-DEC-41 1320 A Nakajima E8N “Dave” from Tone locates TFs 11 & 14. Her radio operator quickly sends the long awaited sighting report to Tone. Tone flashes the accurate report to the flag on Hiryu and it is relayed to Soryu.



to be continued… 4 Last edited Today 2:12 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)

Posted Mon Oct 2, 2017 3:46 am

