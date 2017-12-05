EMBison wrote:

I haven't played Kingmaker in 30ish years, so my memory may be faulty. But I remember it being one of the few AH games of that era I hated. The problem wasn't luck, but a serious stop-the-leader mechanic. As soon as somebody was about to win, everyone could stomp on them and the game would go on forever. Or until we all got bored and moved on to something else.



Is that Kingmaker, or am I confusing it with something else?