Initial set-up. I have to admit I was unsure as both players what to do. At first it was one of those shrug -ok let's just do it...but when I set and pondered it for a while. not having any idea what to do put me in the Soviet position who at best were hoping for intel from local disaffected folks.

Although the Soviets took two more VP hexes, the Germans savagely counterattacked and took 3 back. I was surprised as the Soviet at the number of German attacks. Lesson to self as German Player - counterattack much earlier.



Turns 9 & 10 German supply is nil - but they finish the air strip (we misplayed the supply rules a little we found out but not too badly). Their sense of supply for the 1945 German Army is handled easily enough - frustrating for the German but...real enough. Turn 9 we lost 1 German victory hex...and by turn 10 the Soviets have 19 in their hands, only needing 20 to win - at the end of the game which is 20 turns. German supply will get a bit better with the airstrip built in the city now and we have started launching local counterattacks to buy back hexes.

The Armored train Porsel which you can choose to build in the game.