|
GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
9,173 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
18 Days Left
Support:
-
-
I have to confess some surprise that this game has not achieved wider publication and follow ups. I also feel bad doing a review and recommending a game that might be rather hard to get. That said I am slowly trying to add reviews for games I have played where either there are not many reviews for or I feel I have a decent amount to add to the ink that has already been spilled on the game.
W1815 has inspired a fan created "sequel" that can be downloaded from the game page and Table Battles owes a small debt to it but really this is a game that I thought would have led much more quickly to more games using this or similar systems than it has.
W1815 does the seemingly impossible it creates a simulation of Waterloo that can be played in about 15 minutes whilst neither feeling overly abstracted and conveying a fair amount of the history of the battle.
This is a game with great cross over appeal, war gamers looking for a quick filler or game to draw in non-war gamers could find few games better than this. Gamers wanting something different, families... this game has broad appeal. On your turn you either choose to play a response to the action just played (maybe use a reserve to cancel the action or play a card/units specific response to you using that card/unit) or you pick one of your half dozen cards, choose a target army if appropriate and role your die. Then read the table on the card and do what it says for the die roll. It could not be much simpler.
The strategy is somewhat obtuse because all the different cards have different interactions from their react abilities so it can take a good amount of studying the cards (or a few games) to really see the interesting ways that they inter relate. Some will hate this possibly but for most it gives the game added replayability as well as the joy of discovering how all the differen units and actions work together.
Capturing Waterloo in 15 minutes is amazing and one of the ways it amazes is by designing a war game in which there is basically no movement (unless you want to count the Prussian army coming into play as movement which is a stretch).
The game board and pieces all work well. Set up is quick, as is put down. Your choices are never overwhelming and you have a good amount of options each time. Games will often steer towards vaguely historic outcomes but there is a good amount of variety in each game. It works well solo (no hidden information and not much to manage) and it is a great competitive game. There is a good amount of luck but still room for strategic and tactical choices to impact significantly on the results.
For those wanting a deep strategic experience this probably is not for you but probably you were not expecting that from a 15 minute game. It is hard to see how everything comes together in your first few games if you want to play "well" but every game is fun regardless and it is quite easy to play the game "correctly" rules wise, even in your first game.
For me this is consistently a fun gaming experience but it is part a "game" and part a simulation - sometimes your choices will get obvious and there does get a point where I felt the story and "game" has been explored, just as a film can only be watched so many times or many computer games can have limited replayability once they have been played all the way through. I have easily played this game 30 times though and will keep it in my collection and can see playing it another 30 times more just not as frequently and with more gaps between.
If you can pick up a copy I recommend it. It is quite unlike anything else on the market and is a great, light game that tells an interesting story with a good amount of educational value. This would be great for class rooms but is also great for adults too.
-
-
Tom Russell
United States
Dearborn
Michigan
-
A great, thoughtful review of a great, fun, and innovative game.
Playing W1815 for the first time was a sort of a "Chapman's Homer" kind of experience for me. It was so new and so galvanic, and it started me thinking about how to approach the game that eventually resulted in Table Battles. As you say, TB owes a debt to W1815. Gameplay-wise, they're fairly different and concerned with very different things, but they're very similar philosophically and the one simply wouldn't, couldn't exist without the other. W1815 blazed a trail, and TB followed in its footsteps before diverging and finding its own path into the woods, and for that I'll always be deeply grateful.
I think the reason why W1815 hasn't created a rush of imitators is that the game system is not only so different, but so very specific. There's a sense that the game's rules work so very well for Waterloo - like they're built for that battle, and that battle alone - and it would require acts of impossible translation to get it to work for anything else. (With Table Battles, I deliberately sacrificed that sort of specificity in favor of a system that could easily and broadly be applied to practically any battle fought in the last five thousand years.)
W1815 is sui generis, in much the same way that Rachel Simmons's designs are sui generis - to the point where it's much easier for a fellow designer to admire them than to consciously imitate them, and perhaps where one feels less comfortable borrowing so directly from something that appears to be so very personal. Doing a game like W1815 would be like directing a movie like Wes Anderson and might even feel wrong somehow.
-
-
and symo
Australia
Northcote
Victoria
-
It’s also worth mentioning that, for such a small footprint, it is also visually evocative expressing a lot with only a few pieces.
-
-
-
Thanks Tom for your kind words and your thoughtful and knowledgeable response that was far more interesting and well put together than my review.
-
-
Tom Russell
United States
Dearborn
Michigan
-
Don't sell yourself short. Back when I was editing the magazine, I would've killed for a writer as smart and as insightful as you were in this review.
-
|