Brad Wilkinson
United States
Indianapolis
Indiana
This review is based on exactly one single full playthrough of the standard retail version. The focus will not be a rules explanation, but more of a play session report with enough "what I thought" opinion commentary to serve as a review.
I recently got the game in an auction at my FLGS (most likely a GenCon charity auction copy someone decided to ditch). So I learned the game and set up a 4-player session with some pals to try it out. Play time was realistically about 3 to 3.5 hours. I had read the rules and watched a few videos ahead of time, nobody else had read them, and there were a few rulebook lookups during play. We didn't rush it, and often enjoyed the diplomatic discussion aspect, which of course lengthened the time. I anticipate the average play time shrinking somewhat with increased rules familiarity. But not by a whole lot. Right now I'm mentally tagging it as a "3 hour" game.
I set up the board, and included the Season cards and Kami suggested by the rules for first time play. We picked our clans based on the super strategic "favorite color" reasoning. I spent about 10 minutes explaining the rules, and then we got to it. The clans were Bonsai (yellow), Koi (red), Turtle (green), and I was Dragonfly (blue).
It was sort of difficult to know how to proceed with the first Tea Ceremony. Who should I ally with, and why? I think all of us just wanted to get on with things, so a pair of alliances were quickly and arbitrarily formed.
Initial board setup:
The Political Phase is really where the meat of the game is. It's a juicy choice, but not overwhelming. Which of these 4 great tiles helps me out the most, but doesn't give too much to my opponents (or even my ally)? How can I get superior forces into needed provinces? How do I set myself up to win an important Kami power? Should I betray my ally (or will they betray me)? Which political mandate tile do I NOT want to let my opponent use? Which Season cards do I really want for long term strategy? I really like how the suggested Season cards for the first time play eventually included ALL of the monsters. It was a great way to see all of their powers during one game.
Here was our Spring collection:
The War Phase is short but tense. It's where all your plotting and maneuvering is put to the test. Can you bid just right to win the needed province tiles and still have enough money left over for another important battle? If you are going to lose, can you cleverly turn the battle into a handful of victory points? Can you psyche up your opponent into over-bidding so you get a windfall of coins as war reparations after the battle? No dice or card randomness here, just your wits vs. your opponent's.
Here is a battle in which my impressive looking Oni fell to the superior resource management of the Turtles:
A ways into the game, I found a pretty effective little strategy. As the Dragonfly clan, I was able to move my figures to anywhere on the map (instead of just neighboring/connected areas). In Autumn, I grabbed the Oni of Spite early, whose power was "when this figure enters a province for any reason, steal 2 victory points from any clan with presence there that has higher honor than you". I had the lowest honor. So I focused on moving around a lot that season, which was responsible for a huge chunk of my VPs.
Here is how the scoreboard looked near the end of Autumn (I was blue):
In the end, the Turtle clan ended up winning with 50-something points. They alone had grabbed enough different war province tokens to secure the 20 point bonus. They also had a Winter Season card that gave them 4 points for each of their 3 strongholds. It occurred to me that they had won because they had enough foresight to repeatedly maneuver themselves to be in battles over unique province tokens, and they prioritized their resources so they had the funds/ronin needed to win those particular battles. My "army of Oni" strategy was fun, but it wasn't enough to beat superior strategy and resource management. Which is how it should be!
Final thoughts:
This game is FUN. Yes, it's beautiful. Yes, the sculpted minis are fantastically detailed and impressive. But the gameplay itself was really a blast. All four of us enjoyed playing it quite a lot. The Honor scale is simple and effective - I really like that bit. Some clan powers seem better than others at first glance (Dragonfly and Turtle appeared to be more useful than Bonsai or Koi in our game), but it will be interesting to see how effective strategies emerge around them all. I love "dudes on a map" games, it's one of my favorite genres. I already prefer Rising Sun over Blood Rage and Chaos in the Old World. It may even end up overtaking my favorites (Kemet and Inis). The political aspect encourages player interaction, which I definitely enjoy. Game length may prevent me from playing it over some of the quicker/tighter ones (like Inis or Nexus Ops). But it's one I will push for whenever time will allow.
Current rating:
8 out of 10.
Gonna have to play this again. Soon.
Posted Mon Dec 11, 2017 6:09 pm
James P
United States
New Jersey
Thanks for the review! How far apart were the scores from first to last? Looking forward to getting this.
burgundy90 wrote:
Thanks for the review! How far apart were the scores from first to last? Looking forward to getting this.
Follow up to this ? -- is score disparity an accurate measure of balance, or do the varying strategies long game vs short incremental point gain -types prevent that from being relevant?
Brad Wilkinson
United States
Indianapolis
Indiana
burgundy90 wrote:
How far apart were the scores from first to last?
I failed to capture the final score I'm afraid. Bonsai (yellow) trailed in points pretty much the whole game, and did in fact come in last. He got a copy of the Winter Season card that gave points for each of his 4 strongholds, which gave him 16 points there at the end. He also got the 10 point boost for having enough unique war province tokens. So I'm guessing that the last place player had about 30-something points, and the first place had 50-something. So perhaps a gap of about 20 points.
Brad Wilkinson
United States
Indianapolis
Indiana
pygamer wrote:
is score disparity an accurate measure of balance, or do the varying strategies long game vs short incremental point gain -types prevent that from being relevant?
Hard to say for sure. In the only game I played so far, the person trailing in points through the game did in fact come in last. Not by a huge degree though. I'm not sure how it would relate to balance (assuming you meant how "powerful" the clan abilities are). A lot would have to do with familiarity with the game and how to play to a clan's strength's I imagine.
Jeffrey Nolin
Japan
Nakamachi, Hiroshima
Hiroshima-ken
SirGronk wrote:
pygamer wrote:
is score disparity an accurate measure of balance, or do the varying strategies long game vs short incremental point gain -types prevent that from being relevant?
Hard to say for sure. In the only game I played so far, the person trailing in points through the game did in fact come in last. Not by a huge degree though. I'm not sure how it would relate to balance (assuming you meant how "powerful" the clan abilities are). A lot would have to do with familiarity with the game and how to play to a clan's strength's I imagine.
Did the last place player have as much fun as the winner?
Mr Suitcase
Canada
Burlington
Ontario
longagoigo wrote:
SirGronk wrote:
pygamer wrote:
is score disparity an accurate measure of balance, or do the varying strategies long game vs short incremental point gain -types prevent that from being relevant?
Hard to say for sure. In the only game I played so far, the person trailing in points through the game did in fact come in last. Not by a huge degree though. I'm not sure how it would relate to balance (assuming you meant how "powerful" the clan abilities are). A lot would have to do with familiarity with the game and how to play to a clan's strength's I imagine.
Did the last place player have as mch fun as the winner?
I’d say that depends on how much alcohol was consumed during play.
Jacob Williams
United States
Indianapolis
Indiana
I was the Koi player in this game. I was like 10 points away from the winner. The OP was like less than 10 points away from me. I finished 2nd. But yeah, Bonsai was pretty far behind, but he played fairly suboptimally imho. He did have fun though. I also had a ton of fun, and would probably start my rating of this game as an 8 as well. I'm in agreement with almost everything the OP said.
Brad Wilkinson
United States
Indianapolis
Indiana
longagoigo wrote:
Did the last place player have as much fun as the winner?
I'm not sure, but I don't think he had quite as much fun. But perhaps he was just hard to read.
As the second-to-last place player, I had a LOT of fun however. Perhaps even more than the winner. I haven't put much effort into quantifying this.
Just a question. You said:
"A ways into the game, I found a pretty effective little strategy. As the Dragonfly clan, I was able to move my figures to anywhere on the map (instead of just neighboring/connected areas). In Autumn, I grabbed the Oni of Spite early, whose power was "when this figure enters a province for any reason, steal 2 victory points from any clan with presence there that has higher honor than you". I had the lowest honor. So I focused on moving around a lot that season, which was responsible for a huge chunk of my VPs."
The Oni should not move just as a regular guy, 1 province each move instead having your clan power?
Jacob Williams
United States
Indianapolis
Indiana
maniacow wrote:
Just a question. You said:
"A ways into the game, I found a pretty effective little strategy. As the Dragonfly clan, I was able to move my figures to anywhere on the map (instead of just neighboring/connected areas). In Autumn, I grabbed the Oni of Spite early, whose power was "when this figure enters a province for any reason, steal 2 victory points from any clan with presence there that has higher honor than you". I had the lowest honor. So I focused on moving around a lot that season, which was responsible for a huge chunk of my VPs."
The Oni should not move just as a regular guy, 1 province each move instead having your clan power?
All of your figures get the Clan ability for Dragonfly. He was also getting bonus movement from, iirc, Fujin.
