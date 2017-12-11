SirGronk wrote:

pygamer wrote:

is score disparity an accurate measure of balance, or do the varying strategies long game vs short incremental point gain -types prevent that from being relevant?

Hard to say for sure. In the only game I played so far, the person trailing in points through the game did in fact come in last. Not by a huge degree though. I'm not sure how it would relate to balance (assuming you meant how "powerful" the clan abilities are). A lot would have to do with familiarity with the game and how to play to a clan's strength's I imagine.