This review is made for all newcomers who want to know what ships to invest inn. As well as those who played for some time, but have not yet bought every ship.
It gives you an insight of the different ship types and strengths and weaknesses. I have not included the American Special ship pack since I do not own it. And have yet to learn more about this one before I can give an opinion of it.
I will try to update it as new ship packs come available.
14-gun ship-sloops
These small ships are so fragile in this game that any ship class may sink them in one volley if they have a lucky shot. With only a damage capacity of 6 hts they are the weakest ship in the game. Even if they have the best movement in the game they are truly not capable in fighting against any other ship then the same ship class.
Ares have produced 3 different ships of this class:
1 English (Wave 1)
1 French ( Wave 1 )
1 American. ( Wave 1)
Where the American has a better firepower than the other two countries.
I can’t see many battles where I would use them other than a special scenario and its one of the last ship class I would recommend you would buy if you not play many small ships battles.
5th Rates
32-guns Concorde Class Frigates
These small frigates is fast and agile. The ship class is a French design. It is stronger than the English counterparts with a decent firepower.
Because of their increased damage capacity of 24 hts they last much longer than other ships of same size and may engage tougher and stronger ships.
Ares have made 5 different ships of this class:
1 English( Captured French ship )
3 French ( One in starter set and one kick starter special, And the last in Wave 1)
1 Spanish. ( Captured French ship)
32-guns Amazon Class Frigates
This English design ship class is faster and more agile than the French counterpart. They also have a better firepower then the French.
Their weakness lies in their low damage capacity of 16 hts. Any player who use them must be careful not to put them in direct line of a full broad side.
Ares have made 5 ships of this ship class.
4 English ( One is in the starter set, one is kick starter special, 1 is from wave 1 and 1 is wave 2,5 )
1 French ( Captured English ship)
34-guns Mahonesa Class Frigate
These strong frigates of Spanish design are probably the best in the game. With a damage capacity of 36 hts they are in an own league compared to the English 32 gun counterparts that have only 16 hts.
Their firepower is just barely lower than the English 32 gun frigate but that don’t matter when it can take more than twice the damage.
But then again their toughness comes with a price and that is their agility and movement that is the worst of the 5th rate ship classes in the game until now.
Ares have made 3 ships of this ship class:
2 Spanish ( Wave 4 )
1 English ( Captured Spanish ship )
40-guns Hebe Class Frigates
These French frigates are best 5th rate in the game until now with a good firepower and toughness. The English have weak 5th rates and few to choose from. The few they may choose is captured ships.
With firepower stronger than the English and twice as many hts the English are outmatched.
They are also worth the price difference of around 20 points more than the English 5th rates.
The Hebe class are slower than the Mahonesa class but turns more quickly and easy.
Ares have made 3 ships in this class:
2 French ( Wave 2 )
1 English ( Captured French ship )
4th rates
East Indiamen Ex-Merchant Ships ( 50 gun )
These old merchant ships of French design serves as converted warships equal of 4th rates. You may use Ares alternative ship log to use then as normal merchant ships with weaker fire power. They are great to use in scenarios and is a must to have for all Sails of Glory fans.
Strangely they do move almost as good as the English counterparts with only one point difference in Veer rating.
Their damage capacity is also equal and fire power is about the same.
Ares have made 3 ships of this type:
2 French ( Wave 4 )
1 American ( A ship on loan to the newborn American Continental Navy )
50-guns Portand Class Fourth Rate
These English designed 4th rates is the closest link the English have to weak 32-gun 5th rates.
This ship class is the only normal 4th class SOL in the game. Since no other nation until now have a ship in this class except for the East Indiamen ship that is placed in 4th rate because of its refit as a warship rather than a merchant ship.
The ship itself has a decent firepower and damage capacity. It doesn’t draw much more damage markers then a 32 gun 5th rate , but will retain a much higher firepower as the ship fill its own damage boxes.
And it is even faster than the French 40 gun 5th rate making it dangerous opponent .
Ares have made 3 ships of this class:
2 English ( Wave 3 )
1 French ( Captured English ship )
3rd rates
64-guns Artésien Class Ships-of-the-Line
This French design ship supposedly have 64 guns but it really lacks the firepower to show it. Ares have really scored this ship to low in everything. It has to low hts and to low firepower.
If you compare it with the English 64 gun SOL the English ship clearly outgun the French and it also have a much higher damage capacity. For the first time in game the English have higher burden on a ship class than the French.
The point difference of around 22-24 points is clearly too little for this kind of distance.
The French ship have only one advantage and that is movement. Here it is better than the English counterpart, and with a good captain it may get into a better advantageous firing position. But then again the English ship is so strong it will probably win every time if the two ship design came into battle.
The ship is an interesting ship to play and may require good planning to play. It is best used in scenarios were you want a weaker ship to even the settings.
Ares have made 3 ships of this design:
2 French ( Wave 3)
1 English ( Captured French Ship )
64-guns Third Rate English Ships-of-the-Line
This ship pack actually represent 3 different ship classes. The Ardent Classs, Intrepid Class and the Inflexible class. They are all represented with the same model with different paint scheme.
Sadly they are also equal in movement and hts. The only difference is the firepower on some of the ships. So for someone who plays them it will feel much about the same ship, and it doesn’t matter which one you purchase if you want to buy this ship pack.
As I told above they are very much is much better than the French counterpart, but then again I believe they have the right firepower for its class.
Their weakness is their movement and they are as slow as the 74 gun English ships but with better turning capacities.
The ship packs is a great purchase and I think many will use them in skirmishes and scenarios.
There are some famous ship names that will make them very popular.
Ares have made 3 ships in this release, one for each class.
1 English Ardent Class ( Wave 4 )
1 English Intrepid Class ( Wave 4 )
1 English Inflexible Class ( Wave 4 )
74-guns Temeraire Class Ships-Of-The-Line
This was the most produced French ship design and it is a beautiful and strong one as well.
Its little bit slower than the English counterpart but the fire power is much better. It is an excellent choice for skirmish or scenarios with many famous names.
The ships are mostly equal in everything except for one with a higher firepower rating ( Redoutable 1785 ) So you may use any of them.
Ares have made 5 ships of this ship class:
3 French ( 1 starter set, 1 Kick starter and 1 Wave 1 )
1 English ( Captured French ship )
1 Spanish ( Given to Spain in 1806 Wave 2,5 )
74-guns Bellona/Elizabeth Class Ships-Of-The-Line
This pack also represent multiple ship classes but they were almost identical in size, layout and structure. They represent The Bellona class, the Elisabeth class and the Edgar class.
Ares have kept the ships almost identical with small differences in the firepower rating.
Many of the ship names are famous for participating in great battles.
The ship class itself is where it is expected with no weakness or extraordinary strength.
It is recommended that you have more than two of these since they are used a lot in skirmishes and scenarios.
Ares have made 5 ships of this class:
4 English ( 1 starter set , 1 kick starter , 1 Wave 1 and 1 Wave 2,5 )
1 French ( Captured English Ship Wave 1 )
74-guns Nepomuceno/Bahama Ships-of-the-Line
This Spanish design is equal to the French Temeraire class in movement. But the firepower rating varies a lot from ship to ship. Making it a completely new ship for every name. This makes it fun for anyone who wants to play and have a different experience for each named ship.
The ships are good and strong and are fun to play with. For anyone who wants to play with Spanish ships , it is recommended to buy both Spanish ship packs.
Ares have made 3 ships of this class:
2 Spanish ( wave 3 )
1 English ( Captured Spanish ship )
80-guns Bucentaure / Tonnant Class Ships-of-the-Line
This ships are very strong 3rd rate ship and may have been created to powerful. They scores are more like a second rate ship with a much higher damage capacity than other 3rd rates. At the same time its movement is as bad as an English first rate. Out from historical facts I think it is little misplaced in its values, if you compare her to 3rd and 1st rates.
But then again it is a great ship that may serve as a link to 2nd rates until Ares produce some. Its fire power is higher than other 3rd rates and it may feel like you have closer to 90 guns especially in musket fire power.
It is a ship I recommend to buy and may be used in both skirmishes and scenarios.
Ares have produced 3 ships of same model.
2 French Bucentaure class ships ( Wave 4 )
1 English ( Captured French Tonnant class )
1st rates
100-guns First Rate Ships-of-the-Line
The strongest English warships build for warfare. They have very high firepower and damage capacity. But are very slow and have bad turning capacity. Still they move better than the French and Spanish counterparts, but with little lower firepower rating.
The ships represent different ship classes but have the same movement and turning capacity. The only difference is variable firepower rating for each ship name.
The ships are kings of the sea and you need to buy at least one of them for those real big battles or for those scary scenarios where smaller ships engage these beasts.
Ares have made 3 of this ship type:
3 English ( Wave 1 )
HMS Victory 1765 (1805) Special ship pack
This is a special ship pack for the famous English ship HMS Victory. It is of same type as the English first rates above , but with boosted movement capabilities. It is also have a higher firepower rating then the other first rates except for one. ( HMS Hibernia ).
It is more like a Hero 1st rate but it is fun to have this famous ship in the game. It is probably the best ship until now in the game when it comes to balance high firepower and movement.
Ares have made only one of this ship.
118-guns Ocean Class Ships-of-the-Line
This are the biggest French ships in the game, and was the largest ships in the world when they were built. These massive beasts of firepower and hts was the ultimate weapon of the French Navy.
They have a very high firepower but their weakness is their movement.
They have the worst speed and turning capacity in the game.
Still they are a must to have in the game and all of them fought in famous battles.
If I should say any negative about them it is that they should have a higher damage capacity because of their size.
Ares have made 3 of these ships.
3 French ( wave 1 )
112-guns Meregildos Class First Rate
These Spanish 1st rates are the cream of the Spanish Navy. One of the ships ( Santa Ana 1784 ) have the highest firepower in the game. The other varies in firepower strength but are better than the English. 1st rates.
Their weakness is the same as the French 1st rates as they share the worst movement and turning capacity in the game with the French.
For any one playing with Spanish ships I recommend buying them. They are great for historical battles as they participated in many famous sea battles , and for scenarios.
Ares have made 3 of these ships:
3 Spanish ( Wave 3 )
Bart De Vuyst
Belgium
Mechelen
Thanks A TON for this! Although I will probably never get into Sails of Glory, because I already invested in Wings of Glory, it means a lot to me that people, like you, take their time to write a post like this. This is great for the community!
Nevin Beaver
United States
Wilmington
Delaware
This is awesome.
But what about the USS Constitution? Where does that fit in?
As I stated in the start of the review I have not yet rated USS Constitution because I do not own it yet and have not studied its strengths and weaknesses. I therefore think I am not suited to rate this ship.
But as far as I know this ship is a “Hero” ship much like HMS Victory with boosted scores that is above normal for such a ship class.
But then again USS Constitution was a very good and new ship that really made the English Navy so scared of it that it forbid any English naval ships for engaging her alone.
It was nicknamed The Iron Lady because rumors had it that cannon balls did not penetrate her hull.
There are some truth in this by the way it was constructed.
Anyway it won many battles so it had to be a good ship with a well trained crew.
-
Nevin Beaver
United States
Wilmington
Delaware
-
Wetaas wrote:
As I stated in the start of the review I have not yet rated USS Constitution because I do not own it yet and have not studied its strengths and weaknesses. I therefore think I am not suited to rate this ship.
But as far as I know this ship is a “Hero” ship much like HMS Victory with boosted scores that is above normal for such a ship class.
But then again USS Constitution was a very good and new ship that really made the English Navy so scared of it that it forbid any English naval ships for engaging her alone.
It was nicknamed The Iron Lady because rumors had it that cannon balls did not penetrate her hull.
There are some truth in this by the way it was constructed.
Anyway it won many battles so it had to be a good ship with a well trained crew.
Yeah, sorry I missed that part of your post. Again, great synopsis of the ships.
This is a great listing, thank you! ...by the way, I've never heard of the CONSTITITION referred to as the "Iron Lady", here it is referred to as "Old Ironsides" since cannon balls seemed to bounce off as if it had sides of iron.
-
Einar J Wetaas
Norway
Risor
MayorJim wrote:
This is a great listing, thank you! ...by the way, I've never heard of the CONSTITITION referred to as the "Iron Lady", here it is referred to as "Old Ironsides" since cannon balls seemed to bounce off as if it had sides of iron.
I stand corrected. You are right and I remembered wrong.
it was called “Old Ironsides” because a British sailor reportedly shouted “Her sides are made of iron” after cannonballs bounced off the ship during the War of 1812.
The USS Constitution Was a forty-four gunned frigate that was specifically designed to be larger and more heavily armed than standard frigates of the period. The ship had copper plating that added to its armor.
Nice detailed writeup. A great summary of the ship classes. Thanks for doing this. I've only played a couple of skirmishes, but need to get this to the table more.
-
Wetaas wrote:
MayorJim wrote:
This is a great listing, thank you! ...by the way, I've never heard of the CONSTITITION referred to as the "Iron Lady", here it is referred to as "Old Ironsides" since cannon balls seemed to bounce off as if it had sides of iron.
I stand corrected. You are right and I remembered wrong.
it was called “Old Ironsides” because a British sailor reportedly shouted “Her sides are made of iron” after cannonballs bounced off the ship during the War of 1812.
The USS Constitution Was a forty-four gunned frigate that was specifically designed to be larger and more heavily armed than standard frigates of the period. The ship had copper plating that added to its armor.
Ships would have copper bottoms, but that wasn't about armour, that was about streamlining in the water and reducing maintenance. Are you sure it was copper armour?
BlackSpy wrote:
Wetaas wrote:
MayorJim wrote:
This is a great listing, thank you! ...by the way, I've never heard of the CONSTITITION referred to as the "Iron Lady", here it is referred to as "Old Ironsides" since cannon balls seemed to bounce off as if it had sides of iron.
I stand corrected. You are right and I remembered wrong.
it was called “Old Ironsides” because a British sailor reportedly shouted “Her sides are made of iron” after cannonballs bounced off the ship during the War of 1812.
The USS Constitution Was a forty-four gunned frigate that was specifically designed to be larger and more heavily armed than standard frigates of the period. The ship had copper plating that added to its armor.
Ships would have copper bottoms, but that wasn't about armour, that was about streamlining in the water and reducing maintenance. Are you sure it was copper armour?
It wasn't copper armor...the copper was used to streamline the ship and help prevent the buildup of barnacles. It was only installed at the waterline or below.
-
Thank you for this review!
-
MayorJim wrote:
BlackSpy wrote:
Wetaas wrote:
MayorJim wrote:
This is a great listing, thank you! ...by the way, I've never heard of the CONSTITITION referred to as the "Iron Lady", here it is referred to as "Old Ironsides" since cannon balls seemed to bounce off as if it had sides of iron.
I stand corrected. You are right and I remembered wrong.
it was called “Old Ironsides” because a British sailor reportedly shouted “Her sides are made of iron” after cannonballs bounced off the ship during the War of 1812.
The USS Constitution Was a forty-four gunned frigate that was specifically designed to be larger and more heavily armed than standard frigates of the period. The ship had copper plating that added to its armor.
Ships would have copper bottoms, but that wasn't about armour, that was about streamlining in the water and reducing maintenance. Are you sure it was copper armour?
It wasn't copper armor...the copper was used to streamline the ship and help prevent the buildup of barnacles. It was only installed at the waterline or below.
After you mentioned this I had to google it up since I always thought when I heard the word copper plating it had something to do with the ships armor.
It seems you are right about this.
“Deterioration of the hull of a wooden ship was a significant problem during the Age of Sail. Ships' hulls were under continuous attack by shipworm and various marine weeds, all of which had some adverse effect on the ship, be it structurally, in the case of the worm, or affecting speed and handling in the case of the weeds.
The use of copper sheathing was first suggested by Charles Perry in 1708, though it was rejected by the Navy Board on grounds of high cost and perceived maintenance difficulties. The first experiments with copper sheathing were made in the late 1750s: the bottoms and sides of several ships' keels and false keels were sheathed with copper plates.
In 1761, the experiment was expanded, and the 32-gun frigate HMS Alarm was ordered to have her entire bottom coppered, in response to the terrible condition in which she had returned from service in the West Indies. HMS Alarm was chosen because, in 1761, a letter had been sent regarding the ship's condition, saying that the worms from the waters had taken a significant toll on the ship’s wooden hull.
However, it was soon discovered by the Admiralty that the copper bolts used to hold the plates to the hull had reacted with the iron bolts used in the construction of the ship, rendering many bolts nearly useless. In 1766, because of the poor condition of the iron bolts, Alarm's copper was removed.
1769 another attempt was made at coppering a ship's hull, this time on a new ship that had been constructed using bolts made from a copper alloy. The results were far more favourable this time, but the onset and intensification of the war with America prevented the re-bolting of the Royal Navy's ships necessary to allow a full-scale coppering programme”
So there we have it. There is so much to learn about the different technology used in age of sails , making the ships better and better.
And regarding the armor of the USS Constitution I red following in navy.mil
Under a battle with HMS Guerriere in 1812
Following statement is said:
“In the course of this 35-minute battle, an astonished sailor observed British 18-lb. iron cannonballs, bouncing harmlessly off my 25-inch oak hull, and he cried out, “Huzza! Her sides are made of iron!” Henceforth, I have carried the nickname “Old Ironsides.”
-
Wetaas wrote:
As I stated in the start of the review I have not yet rated USS Constitution because I do not own it yet and have not studied its strengths and weaknesses. I therefore think I am not suited to rate this ship.
But as far as I know this ship is a “Hero” ship much like HMS Victory with boosted scores that is above normal for such a ship class.
But then again USS Constitution was a very good and new ship that really made the English Navy so scared of it that it forbid any English naval ships for engaging her alone.
It was nicknamed The Iron Lady because rumors had it that cannon balls did not penetrate her hull.
There are some truth in this by the way it was constructed.
Anyway it won many battles so it had to be a good ship with a well trained crew.
Great review. Thanks for the work.
One minor point (translation issue, I suspect) but the ship's nickname was "Old Ironsides," for the reason cited.
-
The Iron Lady was Margaret Thatcher, so it is a known nickname to get confused with. She was more battle-axe than battleship though.
I read somewhere that the ship was made from the tree called live oak. Live oak only grows in a few places in the world and it was therefor extremely expensive. The live oak lumber for the USS Constitution was harvested from the forests of Texas, USA. The northern and western portion of Texas contains mesquite, but central Texas contains a lot of live oak. Live oak is many times stronger than post oak and black jack. Live oak grows extremely slow and doesn't tolerate freezing temperatures. Dense cross grain makes it very strong.
BTW, Great game review.
hbaq121 wrote:
I read somewhere that the ship was made from the tree called live oak. Live oak only grows in a few places in the world and it was therefor extremely expensive. The live oak lumber for the USS Constitution was harvested from the forests of Texas, USA. The northern and western portion of Texas contains mesquite, but central Texas contains a lot of live oak. Live oak is many times stronger than post oak and black jack. Live oak grows extremely slow and doesn't tolerate freezing temperatures. Dense cross grain makes it very strong.
BTW, Great game review.
Correct on all accounts, except the live oak for Constitution and other Humphreys frigates came from the Georgia coast. As much as I would like Texas to receive credit, references to live oak from Texas must have come from later repairs or the modern restoration, not to the original construction.
Mayor Jim
United States
Fort Wright
Kentucky
Yes, the live oak that was used in building the Constitution came from the southern US...as it was back then...Texas was a Spanish colony and not part of the US during that time.
