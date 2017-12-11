Wetaas wrote:

MayorJim wrote:

This is a great listing, thank you! ...by the way, I've never heard of the CONSTITITION referred to as the "Iron Lady", here it is referred to as "Old Ironsides" since cannon balls seemed to bounce off as if it had sides of iron.

I stand corrected. You are right and I remembered wrong.it was called “Old Ironsides” because a British sailor reportedly shouted “Her sides are made of iron” after cannonballs bounced off the ship during the War of 1812.The USS Constitution Was a forty-four gunned frigate that was specifically designed to be larger and more heavily armed than standard frigates of the period. The ship had copper plating that added to its armor.