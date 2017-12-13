|
Tiago Perretto
Brazil
Curitiba
Parana
date 2017-12-13
So, if my only options are these, then I shall...
Falling Sky: The Gallic Revolt Against Caesar is a game that recreates (somewhat) the events in Gaul and nearby regions around 54 BC. Falling Sky is part of the COIN (Counter Insurgencies) series. In this game players take the role of one of four different factions:
- Rome (government);
- Aedui (the negotiators, friendly towards Rome);
- Arverni (the main rebels/insurgents);
- Belgic tribes (the secondary rebels/insurgents).
All of these factions has unique objectives in the game, and also has different actions (though they are similar). The core of the game is: every turn the Event card will show which will be the order of action in the turn. At first, every faction are available to take action, but only the first two will be able to do something. However, once these two take their actions, they won't be eligible for the next turn - thus they won't to anything in. This makes the decision for when to do something as important as to what to do, because the factions will usually only take one action for every two turns (and, sometimes, only once in three rounds).
Also, the first player to choose an action defines what the next one will be able to do. The table works as follows:
- Faction OP only (do a full normal action) ---> Faction limited OP (a normal action, but limited to only one region);
- Faction OP with special activity (a full normal action plus a special action) ---> Faction limited OP or Event (use the event card);
- Event ---> Faction OP with special activity.
So, if you want that the next faction, no matter which, do only a limited action, you can choose to do only a normal (full) action, it is worst than do the OP with the special activity, but this would open the Event for the next faction to act on it. Therefore, not only is necessary for the first player of the turn to choose which action to take (considering that he won't be able to do anything in the next turn) while also pondering about what he will allow the next player to do.
All the factions play differently - the Arverni, Belgic tribes and Aedui have almost the same main actions (but differ in the special action), but the Events of them, and the objectives set them well apart - which gives a great feel for the game, and makes the replay value higher. Also, Falling Sky brought leaders (Cesar, Ambiorix and Vercingetorix), that boosts to action - usually in battle -; they make deep impact in the game - but can die. To enhance replay value, Falling Sky has different scenarios, which change starting positions and length (amount of cards in the deck) of play.
Is important to mention that in Falling Sky, while there is the necessity of a greater strategy, the main factor is tatical decisions - players must constantly adjust their decisions to answer to what the others are doing and to make best use of the cards and the round order. Winter phase (where victory conditions are checked) comes with the Winter card, and while players have some idea of when the cards can appear (due to the way the deck is built), there is few certainties. Boldness and some luck will help.
The luck aspect is present - although combat is mostly deterministic, allies, forts and legions roll in order to absorb damage. But mainly luck comes from the random order to the cards in the Events deck. The turn order and the sequence of them can make or break some factions (and give some truly long downtime). Yet, usually the mechanics allow for balanced and tense games - but often in the long side, around 5 hours.
Finally, one thing that must be said is that Falling Sky, though a great game, isn't a wargame - from what I take as wargames. Falling Sky has more things in common with El Grande and Dominant Species than with Combat Commander: Europe or Advanced Squad Leader. For me it is a area control / area majority with goals and high level of "in your face" actions. Again, this isn't a negative point, it is just a point of warning to avoid frustrations.
Overall, I truly enjoy the ways of the game, the theme and the way is is handled, the beautiful board, and the tug of war between diplomacy, positioning, and battles, in order to keep friends while knowing only one will win in the end.
Regards,
Image credit: Rodger MacGowan
Steve Wrenn
United States
Bushkill
PA
What? You thought I'd have some interesting overtext?
Thanks for the review! Wasn't sure about getting this one, even though I love the time period. Even though you don't call it a "wargame" I'll probably get it anyway!
Whaddaya mean it isn't a wargame?! It even has supply lines in it!
Alexandre Santos
Belgium
Brussels
The first rule of wargaming discussions is that you don't ever question whether the discussed game is a wargame.
Penalty from the first rule is immediate threadjack for 50 pages on the issue.
Great review on this game! I have been hesitating between this and Gandhi as my first coin game. You certainly raised the chances for this game
Alexandre Santos
Belgium
Brussels
One question, though... how are the Germans handled in this game? Independent faction? through events?
-
AlexFS wrote:
One question, though... how are the Germans handled in this game? Independent faction? through events?
Primarily through two actions: they advance or move according to automota rules during the Winter phase (which is the card-driven period when there is victory check and a bunch of other upkeep actions, similar to the Coup phase in Fire in the Lake), and certain Events make them do stuff. The Germans do not act in the turn order. The presence of the their pieces does affect control, battle, and other actions.
Oerjan Ariander
Sweden
HUDDINGE
Non-player faction with mostly automated actions, though there are also some Events and player actions that allow player Factions to influence the Germans temporarily.
Regards,
Oerjan
Jim Marshall
United Kingdom
York
North Yorkshire
Nice review of my favourite COIN game so far (I laso have Fire in the Lake and Cuba Libre). This one just seems more fun somehow.
-
Alex P
France
La Plaine St-Denis
Ile-de-France
Great review!
By they way I believe you have a rules mistake (going from memory): allies don't roll to see if they come off - only legions, forts/citadels, and leaders IIRC.
-
As a side note, the upcoming Ariovistus: A Falling Sky Expansion will let you control the Germans.
-
Alec Galbraith
United States
Utah
AlexFS wrote:
One question, though... how are the Germans handled in this game? Independent faction? through events?
In addition to what was said above, one of the Gallic Factions has the power to control the Germans some of the times, too.
-
Yours Truly,
Raleigh
North Carolina
There must have been a moment at the beginning, where we could have said no. Somehow we missed it. Well, we'll know better next time.
-
tiagoVIP wrote:
That is good news to me because El Grande and Dominant Species are among my all-time favorite games. Not that I have anything against wargames, it's just that I'm coming from more of a Euro tradition and have only really played some of the lighter wargames; anything that compares with El Grande and Dominant Species is a plus in my book.
Now I just have to invest the time into learning the rules of my copy of Falling Sky sitting on my shelf.
-
Tiago Perretto
Brazil
Curitiba
Parana
Thinking about my next move.
So, if my only options are these, then I shall...
Alecincr wrote:
AlexFS wrote:
One question, though... how are the Germans handled in this game? Independent faction? through events?
In addition to what was said above, one of the Gallic Factions has the power to control the Germans some of the times, too.
Yes, the belgic tribes can.
-
