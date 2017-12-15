|
GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
12,558 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
7 Days Left
Support:
-
David Hansen
United States
St. Louis
Missouri
-
Because of the mechanical novelty of Napoleon’s Triumph and the inherent difficulty of criticism, very few reviews are able to express exactly how and why this game is a success. That’s not surprising, nor is it a fault of those reviewers. Several years ago, I tried and failed to write such a review, but I was new to the game and still under its spell. My review was rhapsodic, dazzled, and not especially meaningful. Recently, Rachel Simmons introduced new stock of Napoleon’s Triumph into the market, which may bring new players to the game. Soon, she will publish a second edition of her first game, Bonaparte at Marengo. This renews the importance of the kind of review I once tried to write. So, here is a second attempt to succeed where I once failed, to write about Napoleon’s Triumph with a more even temper, and to better explain to its potential players why it is good and why it is important.
By now, most gamers (or those gamers who know enough about Rachel’s work to have come across this review) know that Napoleon’s Triumph is a luck-free wargame that uses neither dice nor cards. The tension that cards and dice often supply comes instead from the use of limited information; the playing pieces are wooden blocks. On one face of each block, its relevant information (unit type and strength) is painted. Players keep their blocks facing away from their opponents, flipping them up only during conflict and retreat. Over the course of the game, blocks are revealed one by one, and each player becomes better and better able to make deductions about the strengths and complexions of their opponent’s army. Additionally, the blocks replicate the appearance of period-accurate battle maps, such as might have been in Napoleon’s or Czar Nicholas’s command tent. The aesthetic immerses the player in the history the game explores, and that immersion isn't simply a thematic effect; it induces a proper frame of mind, which in turn encourages proper strategizing and lines of thought.
My first review didn't go into detail about the rules, and neither will this one. I don't think an explanation of the rules gives any helpful impression of what it is like to play the game. That said, I have taught this game countless times to countless players, and the difference between success and failure in that endeavor is properly expressing how the pieces operate writ small and how the game operates writ large. In order to understand the game, one must understand it on both of these levels.
A general description of the pieces writ small: the blocks represent parts of an army. A block can represent infantry, cavalry, or artillery, and can exist singly or in a group of other blocks, which the game calls a corps. Blocks in a corps can move and fight together, which helps players conserve their limited commands and muster more force in a conflict. Each turn represents one hour of the day and is structured such that one player makes all of their moves, and then the other makes all of theirs. The majority of a player’s turns are spent maneuvering, and the rules of maneuver are simple. Blocks can move on road or off road, two or three spaces per move in the former case and one space per move in the latter. Conflict occurs when one or more blocks try to move into a space occupied by one or more enemy blocks. During conflict, the turn structure changes to introduce alternating play, and the players take turns making a series of declarations that escalate their commitments to the conflict. Conflict can result in a feint or in a battle. A feint inflicts no losses to either side but may disorganize the defender’s units. During a battle, blocks selected during the previous steps of the conflict are turned faceup; a winner is determined by strength or, if that is a tie, by number of blocks involved; losses are applied; and the ownership of the contested space is decided. If the attacker wins, the attacking blocks take the contested space, and all defending blocks retreat from it. Any retreating blocks grouped together in a corps disperse and become detached blocks in the spaces to which they retreat. If the attacker loses, the defender keeps the contested space, and any attacking blocks that were a part of a corps become detached units. A morale track keeps the score; when a player takes losses after losing a battle or retreating, they lose commensurate morale. When a player’s morale reaches zero, they lose, and the other player wins. If neither player is demoralized when the final turn ends, area control decides the game.
There are other intricacies. Spaces have two locations that blocks can occupy; the center, from which units can move freely and respond to threats that come from any adjacent space, and the edge, where blocks give up versatility in exchange for defensive bonuses. Artillery blocks can bombard the enemy at little risk to the attacker. Cavalry can feint by road, giving them the ability to threaten enemy blocks from afar. The French player may bring on reinforcements, but doing so changes the victory conditions in the Allied player’s favor and all but eliminates the French ability to win by area control.
Attacking and defending unwisely not only results in a decrease in army strength as blocks take losses and are replaced on the board by weaker blocks; it also results in disorganization. When a player’s corps disperses into detached units, that player’s ability to conserve their limited commands decreases; what once took one command to achieve will now take three or four, and blocks that were once eligible to take part in a defense may no longer be. Lone blocks are ineffective attackers and feeble defenders, and while a savvy player can make ingenious use of them, they are vulnerable and costly to maneuver. This inefficiency is the true cost of defeat in battle, and, more often than not, a player’s disorganization ultimately manifests itself in losses on the morale track, which in turn manifests itself in defeat.
In attempting to teach the game, I have sought out various analogies that may help a new player understand the functions of the pieces. So, one may think of the blocks on the board as playing cards of varying values and belonging to various suits. At any given moment, a player manages multiple hands. Some hands comprise seven or eight cards, others comprise only one. Some hands are full of rags, others are full of trumps. The players play these hands against their opponents’ not just to win pots but to force their opponents to make revelations about what they hold, thereby improving the odds of guessing what they hold elsewhere. As in a bidding card game, one often wants to win a conflict in Napoleon’s Triumph by the slimmest possible margin so as to leave trumps in store for a more desperate moment. Fortunately, the game is so designed that no plan can go very far without catastrophe, and very, very few games of Napoleon’s Triumph are won handily. Players must concede hands in order to prevent greater losses elsewhere, and launch doomed gambits in order to secure a bigger victory later, just as often as they get to play a big hand for a big win.
Like a small, quick game, Napoleon’s Triumph demands players make small, quick decisions. Where shall I move? Whom shall I attack? With whom shall I attack? But Napoleon’s Triumph isn't a small game, nor is it a short game (unless one compares it to other wargames, which is silly for many reasons), and these small decisions accrete and cohere into a larger whole that takes time to develop. A player makes each decision, no matter how small, with an uncommon, often vague awareness of the future. A detached unit you ignored in turn one becomes a catastrophic harasser in turn eight. The space you concede now may, in two hours’ time, become the space for which you must wager twice what you stood to lose in the first place. Because most blocks remain facedown for most of the game, players can learn only so much and can know only a fraction of what they feel they need to know. So, Napoleon’s Triumph tantalizes its players with the constant chance for successes large and small and terrorizes its players with the constant threat of blunder. It rewards memory and deduction, but only to a point. Just as often, it punishes delusion and hubris and demands that a player go on instinct just as often as on reason. Thus, it does just what Rachel wanted it to do; it marries the strategic and tactical potential of chess with the dramatic and emotional potential of poker.
There is an axiom that a good game is one in which the forces of order defeat the forces of chance, but just barely. There is truth in this. Perfect knowledge drains tension, and a desire for tension is what brings designers to employ dice and cards and other generators of the unforeseen. That axiom doesn’t perfectly apply to Napoleon’s Triumph, for there is no true chance involved. And yet, for a player who, having assured themselves of the lay of the land, makes a big play, only to discover at the terminal moment that their knowledge was faulty and they will now pay dearly for it, there is a feeling that the game is only partially under their control, and the rest lies in the opponent’s mind, which, in the heat of play, is a perfectly inscrutable frontier. There is a very important difference between chance and partial control. Rachel is aware of this difference. She also knows that the former is a pale shade of the latter. Chance is exciting; partial control is sublime. It is from a sense of partial control that we launch scientific inquiry, attempt to tell the future by the flight of birds, write novels, wage wars. Partial control is the water in the half-empty glass. Most games content themselves with the suspense of chance. Very few try for the higher cause, and almost none of them succeed. That endeavor ventures into the realm of art, where the rules, if there are any, become mysterious.
Napoleon’s Triumph is a mechanical success. Its mechanics reward good judgment and solicit all of a player’s cognitive faculties; risk assessment, deduction, prediction, speculation, courage. It is also an artistic success. It rewards the player not just with victory but with a mysterious feeling that something important and beautiful has occurred by very strange means. There is no game like it, mechanically, aesthetically, or emotionally. It is a masterpiece.
-
-
Doug Johnson
United Kingdom
-
DeathMosque wrote:
There is no game like it, mechanically, aesthetically, or emotionally. It is a masterpiece.
It is fitting that such a wonderful game should generate such a superbly written review. Thank you.
-
-
Mike Hoyt
Durango
Colorado
-
Nearly poetic, what a well written review that certainly captures the joy of the authors experience and perhaps suggests the sort of mndset that will get the most out of the game.
-
-
David Janik-Jones
Canada
Waterloo
Ontario
Combat Commander, Up Front, Breakout Normandy, Fields of Fire! The Raven King (game publisher) ... that's me!
Slywester Janik, awarded the Krzyż Walecznych (Polish Cross of Valour), August 1944
-
Be it known to all, friends and strangers alike, that David Hansen speaks the truth about this sublime masterpiece of gaming.
-
-
Stephen Tam
United States
Belmont
California
Follow the Map!
These organisms are cleaning out an eye socket infection
-
Someone should organize an online PBEM tournament.
-
-
Ben Kyo
Japan
Osaka
Forward 1, Forward 2, Forward 3... siege attack 5?
Why for this life there's no man smart enough, life's too short for learning every trick and bluff.
-
This does sound genuinely exciting, but I have to ask: would you recommend the game to someone who has never played a wargame before? (I am highly ranked in Twilight Struggle, but I figure that doesn't count for anything here).
Specifically, would you recommend the game to someone who doesn't appreciate the aesthetic, isn't interested in the history, has no experience with anything remotely similar - but is excited by this description of asymmetric 2-player conflict with hidden information and no dice?
-
-
Dallas Tucker
Indonesia
Jakarta
(This space intentionally left blank.)
What is the good life?
-
It is not really similar to any other wargame, so experience on that front doesn't really help.
Being highly ranked in Twilight Struggle suggests to me that NT will not be too heavy/too far different in weight from what you normally play.
As far as not appreciating in the history, I was not interested in the Napoleonic period before playing this game, but after playing it, I decided to read up some on that time period.
This game is really, really, really good, and I am tempted to buy another copy as a backup, even at $150.
Given what you wrote, you should like it.
-
-
Malcolm Cameron
Australia
Sydney
NSW
-
DeathMosque wrote:
... it marries the strategic and tactical potential of chess with the dramatic and emotional potential of poker. ...
I think this is an excellent summary of the strengths of this intriguing game.
(It would also make for some good copy on the back of the box for the next edition of Bonaparte at Marengo).
-
-
-
That's an excellently composed review. I would be inclined to say that the game is almost luck-free, since the hidden unit information allows that small element of strength guessing and choice that fits the Napoleonic character. The 'vague awareness' you refer to.
-
- Last edited Tue Dec 19, 2017 11:58 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Dec 19, 2017 11:57 am
-
-
David Hansen
United States
St. Louis
Missouri
-
Benkyo wrote:
This does sound genuinely exciting, but I have to ask: would you recommend the game to someone who has never played a wargame before? (I am highly ranked in Twilight Struggle, but I figure that doesn't count for anything here).
It was my first wargame, and, after a couple years trying like hell to find something else I like in the genre, my last.
In fact, as has been said elsewhere, prior wargaming experience seems to be a disadvantage. All those conventions to unlearn (I'm told).
I also think NT's difficulty has been vastly oversold. I really didn't find it much more difficult to learn than its parent games, chess and poker. A couple bungled learning games, a couple sprints to the Geek for a rules clarification, and I was off to the races. As perhaps you can see, it has a great community, and any rules question you might have has either already been answered here or will be answered within ten minutes of your posting it.
In case my review didn't make it abjectly clear; if you have any interest in it, and you can afford it, buy it.
-
-
David Hansen
United States
St. Louis
Missouri
-
blockhead wrote:
Nearly poetic
NEARLY poetic? Why I oughta.
Jk.
Thanks, all.
-
|