This game was described to me as the best presidential election game out there. It was also described as a more accessible version of twilight struggle, and a really good 2 player game. All these things sparked my interest, so when the reprint came out it went on my wish list. I was fortunate to receive it as an early Christmas present this year and played it some since... so how does it measure of to the promises? (spoiler, really well)
Components
-1960 comes with the biggest board I own, It toppled Um Reifenbreite. It needs to be big because it depicts all the states of the United States of America, and places to put cubes of influence for each state. The board is well designed, is clear, and nice to look at.
- The game is card driven, with event cards that are played by the opponents. The cards a of very good quality and can be used for an effect or campaign points, they also have wonderful historical text that describes the reason for the effect.
- There is a pile of big wooden cubes, Red and Blue of good quality
- The cardboard tokens (and there are quite a few) are of good thickness and a nice art design. The state tokens are easy to read, and the momentum markers and other miscilanious tokens have attractive art work that fits their purpose well.
- The rule book is good, and relatively easy to follow considering the complexity of play.
- The debate board is the only low quality part, being made of a glossy cardboard stock paper rather than cardboard.
- The phase and round makers are white cubes of equal quality to the red and blue.
- The Player tokens meant to represent either Nixon or Kennedy are small cylindrical wooden pieces with either a donkey or a elephant on them.
Game Play (this will not be a complete explanation of the rules)
The object of the game is to win the election of 1960 by having a majority of favor in enough states so as to get 269+ electoral votes.
This is accomplished by having influence cubes in the states.
At the beginning of each round players are dealt a hand of cards. These cards can be used for their text (the effect) or for the CP (campaign points) The effect will vary from card to card, and may only benefit one particular party or the other. The CP can be placed as support cubes in any state in the region where your candidate is, it can also be spent for travel, to control issues, media, etc. Each of these will either directly or indirectly impact your support on the board and ability to use card text.
During each round you will be setting aside a card for the debate(or in later rounds 2 cards for the election day).
The cards set aside for debates will determine who "wins" the debates and will allow you to place support in any state even if your candidate is nowhere near that state.
The election day cards determine which states you will do support checks to try to swing the state.
There is a lot to this game including momentum markers (that allow you to utilize the text on opponents cards), endorsements (which help you carry states without cubes), Media (which helps with certain support check situations), and support checks for a host of other circumstances. These along with other parts of the game are quite good, but describing each of them in detail would make my review prohibitively long, and honestly to understand it I suggest watching one of the great video play-throughs.
Our experience
I had placed this game on my wish list, but had taken it off after my birthday due to concerns about the complexity and how my wife would react to it... she however had failed to see that my wish list had changed and suggested to her parents that they get it for me for Christmas. I was excited to try it but had to wait about a week to get it to the table.
It took a round or two for us to really get into the groove of how to play, and I doubt we've really tapped into all of the strategies that can be done with the game, but we were able to play an enjoy it on the first go. This is a wonder considering it is one of the most complex games we own (based on BGG ratings)
I played as Kennedy, and my wife played Nixon and we enjoyed the asymmetrical nature of the game.
One really nice thing about this game is that it doesn't have to be played all at once. We played a couple of rounds, then played a couple of more the next day. I think it took us 4 sessions to complete the game. Even with these breaks in play we were easily able to pick the game back up. In fact I think it felt a little thematic since each round represents about a week of the election.
The game wasn't close, but that was mainly due to it being our first play and the game having several new concepts for us to understand.
Even with this the game was fun, and the end was exciting because if the support check and the card selection had been different the result could have changed completely.
Pros
- Multiple meaningful choices
- Historic theme very well integrated into game play
- The art (it draws you into the play)
- The historic setting, in election games it seems the electoral college/map is always outdated, the party affiliation causes tension, any discussion of issues ruffles feathers, or someone is upset they didn't get the party affiliation they wanted) this being a historic game solves all of those problems. Each man in turn became president, and each was a flawed person with their own list of accomplishments and failings. This makes it less about which party/cause is better and allows players to take a more historical perspective.
- The game play while complex is in fact accessible.
- Definitely the best designed American election game I've played.
Cons
- Complexity of rules
- length of play
- No little president figures/miniatures
- the debate board
Responses to Cons
- The game is complex, the strategies and choices that can be employed will definitely cause analysis paralysis in some, but as I said it remains accessible. It will slow the pace of play when learning the game, but as this is a 2 player game I will likely play it almost exclusively with my wife. If you have a player 2 this Con will not be an issue for long.
- The length of play can be an issue, as I said due to the reading, and the learning of new rules our first play was over the course of 4 days... but this is a good thing. Provided you have the table space, this game can be a slow burn, and it doesn't lose the tension or excitement. If you can't stand leaving a game and returning to it later then you may have some really long play session.
- This may be seen as a little silly by some, but I really wish they had put president miniatures of Kennedy and Nixon. it would have cost more and the little cylinders work fine, but they seem some how lacking visually.
- The debate board has been brought up by others, it seems an odd choice to skimp on just that one part of the game, when it so easily could have been cardboard. Still this really doesn't affect game play, and isn't really that important at all.
Final Thoughts
I am really glad my in-laws didn't get the updated list or else I would have missed out on this fantastic game. The back and forth, the card choices, the tactical play and long term strategy of the debates and election day provide a feast of meaningful choices. It is a great 2 player game, and is engaging for my wife, given that our other favorite 2 player games are games like Jaipur and Quiddler, I am so pleased to be able to add a game with this much depth to that list.
If you want a deeper 2 player game, or love history, or like the idea of an election game this is a fantastic game to choose.
I rate this game a 10/10
I'm glad you liked it so much. I love it as well. Just so you know, I've found that after a few plays I've gotten my plays down to 1.5 - 2 hours.
Thanks Adam! I would like to try it that way as well, but I really enjoy the flexibility the game allows for an all at one time experience, or a spaced out experience. My time playing each day wasn't very long, which was good because I'm rather busy this time of year and to fit a nice deep game in is a treat!
