In September of 2017, THW released the 4th Edition of their World War II skirmish game rules.
The core mechanic of this game is the THW Reaction System. It makes the game feel very realistic. The other pro to the Reaction System is that you only need to learn one set of rules to play every other game that THW offers.
Imagine you're outside of a building ready to enter through the door. When you open the door, you then find two enemy soldiers staring back at you. In most games, when it's your turn you would open the door and shoot at the enemy who is just standing still awaiting a hail of bullets to fly in their direction. With this game, many of the times the enemy just doesn't stand still waiting for you to make a move.
Imagine instead that you open the door and find those very same two enemy soldiers. Here's what could happen and I say could because it all depends on the die rolls:
1) You could fire at the enemy (like most games).
2) You could charge into melee.
3) You could duck back into safety.
4) The enemy could fire at you!!!
5) The enemy could charge into melee and attack you.
6) The enemy could duck back into safety and run away from you!
There are other factors that may pop up from time to time, but as you can see this changes war gaming entirely. Just because it's your turn doesn't mean you get to shoot first.
The main factor in determining whether your side or the enemy side will win "initiative" (for lack of better words) and shoot first also depends on how skilled, or how much of Reputation the solider has. A models Reputation is based on a scale of 3 to 5. A Rep 3 solider is akin to a newly trained troop just out of basic training where a Rep 5 soldier would be a combat hardened veteran.
Further more, each model has additional attributes given to them allowing them to either have a quicker reaction or slower reaction against the enemy. The attributes may make them move quicker, shoot better or if they are unlucky enough your models attribute can work against yourself.
The game provides lists for the typical armies (Americans, German, Brits, Russians). While creating your squad, you may or may not have a full squad as well. For example an American infantry squad would usually have 12 members. It is possible that you may only end up with 8 members instead. However most of the time you will be close to having the full number of squad members.
There are two kinds of models that you can play. Most models are Grunts. These are the characters which are controlled by the mechanics and are out of your hands. The other model is a Star. This represent you the player. Being a Star can add a cinematic feel to the game. You can have the ability to cheat death (to a certain point), have damage reduced and you can even determine the outcome of rolls without rolling any dice.
Nuts! 4th Edition is also a deadly game. All characters who are hit by bullets will be Obviously Dead 16.67% of the time. In addition to that, Rep 3 models will go down and be taken Out of The Fight 50% of the time. Rep 4 Models will be taken Out Of The Fight 33.33% of the time. Rep 5 Models will be taken Out of the Fight 16.67% of the time. When your Out of the Fight your badly injured. The only thing you can do is wait for an enemy solider to "dispatch" you, capture you or wait for your own medic to come help you out and get you back on your feet.
Vehicle rules are included as well. Vehicles just like models can also be either Stars or Grunts. They are also subject to the reaction system, so you may not have full control over things.
Towards the back of the book it clearly explains how to generate random terrain and scenery. In my opinion this game is highly dependent on scenery. The more you have the better of a game experience you will have.
The built in campaign as well is worth its wait in gold. Morale of your troops (and enemy troops) can change between missions. The amount of enemy forces you come across will vary depending on previous missions as well. That means that no two games will ever be the same.
The final component to the rule set is the "Chocolate & Cigars" rules. They let you to add on and play out this game with a number of Role Playing elements. Each model will then have individual characteristics that determine how NPCs will react to them. Your character can improve himself or even loose skills along the way.
If you like random events, the unknown fog of war covering every part of the battle field and some really good gaming, I would highly suggest that you buy this rule set. While this isn't the cheapest option out there, It's well worth the money and you will not be disappointed with it.
Good review. This is my choice for a skirmish-level game for WW2.
Up one scale at tactical, I'll use CrossFire most of the time, though can also game Poor Bloody Infantry, or something from Too Fat Lardies.
Ed Teixeira
United States
Texas
FYI - When you buy the printed copy you get the PDF as well. Thanks for posting.
Plus Ed is amazing to deal with via email when something comes up, or you have a question to ask.
Zoran Bosnjak
Croatia
Zaprešić

+ to all of the above. Awesome ruleset which will bring something that was always missing in your games - uncertainty and more realism.
