-
Dan Stueber
United States
Vernon Hills
Illinois
I am the Sheepdog. I live to protect the flock and confront the wolf.
BRAINS????
-
Sep/Oct 1939
Game pictures at set up:
Weather roll 2
Warfare Stage: I will draw all events at the beginning of each warfare stage. I couldn't see a reason to wait as there are so many events that could be drawn each turn.
Axis WC-39-1: The Liberian Coup. The coup fails; Southwest Africa does not join the UN; the Axis get the Swedish Trade Variant; Italy gets the RCTL unit in Libia; Japan gains Admiral Yamamoto.
UN VE-39-3: A War to the Finish. Rhodesia declares war on Germany and deploys their army; Russia gains an infantry army; British place a Garrison Army in Belfast; the UN starts the Soviet BB Belorussia and French BB Clemenceau; the Nordic Neutrality Pact fails.
Axis VE-39-3: The Winter War happens and Finland becomes pro-Axis; Russia deploys two armies in Karelia; Finland deploys their armies; German agents raid a British Army in England; The Netherlands is upset at this but stays neutral.
UN VE-39-1: The Halder Coup. General DeGaulle is deployed by the French but no tanks are assigned to him.
Axis VE-39-2: German-Soviet Friendship Treaty. The Friendship Treaty is created between Germany and Russia; no Italian Yugoslavian Border War occurs; German subs lay magnetic mines increasing their Strategic Warfare Effect; one French army is flipped due to Communists Party being banned.
UN VJ-39-1: The Nomonhan War- the war doesn't occur. China declares war on Germany allowing British units into Burma and China; Catholics are upset over the appointee to the Vatican, -1 to the Presidential Popularity roll; The US increases their knowledge of A-Bombs to 1.
Axis VJ-39-5: The Quisling Coup. The coup succeeds and Norway goes pro-Axis allowing Germany to place three Garrison armies in Norway; Japan starts the CV Zuikaku.
UN VJ-39-3: Advance Australia Fair. Australia declares war on Germany and deploys two armies; the US starts the BB Indiana; Poland gains another army; the UN does not try to align Tibet worried they might cause China to form a Separate Peace with Japan; Timor Powder Keg is played.
Axis VJ-39-3: The Nomura Protocol. The Axis do not declare war on the Netherlands and NEI thinking it is too early; the Variant Peanut won't Fight is played in China stopping all combats there (bummer).
UN VE-39-5: The Call of South Africa. South Africa joins the UN and deploys it's armies; the Netherlands joins the UN and deploys its army; the Soviets upgrade Karelia to full Union Republic and deploy two units there.
Axis WC-39-5: The Tungan Revolt. Neither side controls Sinkiang so no revolt; disease occurs in the South Monsson area flipping an Australian army; a Tropical Storm occurs in the Philippines; the US Oil Supply Variant is played and Japan is happy; there is a conference in Moscow (which is neutral) so the Axis get another event.
Axis WC-39-2: Dramatic Escape to Uruguay. There are no German ships on the high seas so no effect; no sea battle occurs between the US and British near Antarctica(Huh?).
UN WC-39-3: the sinking of the Athenia. German subs sink the Athenia but the US does not declare war; the Turkish Defense Pact variant is played; Sinkiang goes pro-Soviet; the tropical storm moves to the Chinese coast; Britain drops leaflets in Germany denouncing Nazism.
Germany quickly conquers Poland during two pulses having two of their armies shattered. Russian forces take eastern Poland. British units utilize sealift pulses to move units into Egypt and Somaliland prepping for the inevitable clash with Italy. The Rhodesian Arm moves into South Africa for transport into the Mediterranean theater. Germany declares war on Denmark and quickly conquers the country. Japan shifts some units around in China preparing for the war to continue. Italy reinforces Libia.
German SW Effect is at 17. All sides recruit infantry units. The Strategic Warfare doesn't stop any production.
End of turn pictures:
-
Nov/Dec 1939:
Weather Roll 4
Warfare Stage: Doing all the events first again.
Axis draws: WC-39-3: Ernst Troost: Germany gains a point for their A-Bombs; Admiral Raeder is placed in Kiel.
UN draws: WC-39-4: Daladier declares for Finland. Britain places a Garrison in the Foroyar Islands (not sure what that is good for...), Britain does not try to align Portugal (I felt the chance of Spain going to the Axis side too great).
Axis Draws: VJ-39-1: The Nomonhan War. The Germans do not want a secret German base in Antarctica; Japan starts the CV Taiyo.
UN draws: VJ-39-5: Lord Linlithgow of India. India joins the battle against the Axis but does not allow any of their armies to leave the country (What?).
Axis draws: VE-39-1: French Morale Collapses. The variant is placed in France for the upcoming invasion; an assassination attempt of Hitler SUCCEEDS and Admiral Doenitz becomes the new Fuhrer; Iberian Trade Variant is played; Slovakia joins the Axis powers.
UN draws: WC-39-5: Polish Forces in Exile. Britain gets two Polish infantry armies and a great air unit; Admiral Cunningham arrives in Malta (YEAH!!!); a German tank unit is flipped due to bad tank designs; an Anglo-Iraqi Oil Treaty Variant is in effect.
Axis draws: VJ-39-4: The Atheist Five Year Plan. Russia loses three infantry armies through purges; the Nordic League Variant is ignored due to the Winter War result; Russia sends the Far Eastern Koreans to the gulags in Siberia; there is an earthquake in Turkey but no armies are affected.
UN draws: VJ-39-4: Chinese Seasonal Offensive. China raids three Japanese armies causing two to flip (note: Peanut Won't Fight is in effect but I considered a 'raid' to not be combat per se so allowed it); Britain seizes the Irish Treaty Ports which hurt the German Strategic Warfare abilities.
Axis draws: VJ-39-2: Prince Demchugdongrub: Nobuyuki Abe becomes PM of Japan; the Meng-Cheng army is raised for the Japanese in Mongolia; Chinese communist armies lose funding causing one army to flip; Britain blockades Italy but Italy decides not to declare war.
UN draws: WC-39-2: Fascist Feud. The Greek Turkish Pact is formed and there is a UN Conference in Panama. The UN draws another event.
UN draws: VE-39-4: God defend New Zealand. New Zealand declares war on Germany, deploying their army and air unit; Russia gains two armies; Britain tries to get Iran to join the UN but fails; Britain starts the CV Victorious.
Axis draws: VE-39-4: Mussolini Metaxas Pact. Italy tries and fails to get Greece to join their side; Italy starts the BB Impero (go Regia Marina!!).
UN draws: VJ-39-2: The Polish Cavalry. Poland is conquered so no effect; Nepal joins the war against the Axis, (GURKHA's!!!); the US starts the BB Alabama; Italy is delayed one year (six turns).
The rest of the Warfare Stage:
Japan uses sealift to move more armies into China while Britain reinforces India with New Zealand forces. Germany gets a free garrison in Denmark. The Rhodesian Army moves to British Arabia to defend the Strategic Base. Germany shifts units around on the western front preparing for the invasion of France. Italy gets a free garrison in Benghazi. The British move Lord Gort, a British, and a Polish Army into France. Britain builds a garrison army in London but shatters a regular army in the process. A Polish army is moved into Egypt. Italy moves units to the Egyptian border. Japan fails in trying to build garrisons in China. The Gurkha's move toward Burma for commitment in China.
All sides again build infantry if allowed. (Note: I realized at this point I was building aircraft out of the pile not available yet. I fixed that at the beginning of the next turn).
Since this is the end of the year all un-played events are drawn and implemented:
Axis draws: WC-39-4: Seizure of the City of Flint. Germany seizes the US ship City of Flint but the US ignores this; Russia allows a German base in hex 3917 in northern Russia (What good this does I'm not sure yet...).
UN draws: VE-39-2: O Canada. Canada declares war on Germany and deploys its armies; the Benelux Pact is formed between Belgium and the Netherlands; British scientists neutralize German magnetic mines, -11 to German Strategic Warfare effects; France starts the CV Joffre.
Axis draws: VE-39-5: German Gliders. Germany has a saved event to help neutralize the Belgians in Fort Eban Emael; the Dubai-Sharjah War fizzles out to no effect (for Border War events I roll dice to determine what each side does).
UN draws: WC-39-1: The Gafencu Memorandum. The UN decides not to try to get Romania to join as it will upset the Cold War Index.
End of turn pictures:
Jan/Feb 1940:
Weather Roll is 5.
Warfare Stage: drawing the events again.
Axis draws: VE-40-4: Operation Weserubung. Axis can conduct an amphibious invasion of Norway but Norway is already pro-Axis so no effect; British General Hotblack collapses in England, no amphibious invasions for the British this turn; the Germans decide to build the CV Potsdam for the cost of one tank unit (this is probably a bad idea but what the heck...)
UN draws: VE-40-8: Balkan War. Germany chooses Hungary and Britain chooses Romania so Hungary becomes a pro-Axis ally and Romania goes pro-Soviet (this was done through rolls since I am playing solitaire, I would have picked Romania for both sides if playing face to face); Italy has an army flipped due to General Soddu taking time to compose some music; France gets the MB-152 air and Russia gets the Yak-1; Fuhrer Doenitz makes a Peace Offer to Britain so no amphibious invasions this turn by Germany; the Soviet Union annexes Bessarabia and deploys two armies there; the Cold War Index is increased by one because of this.
Axis draws: VE-40-15: The Montoire Pact. None of the effects listed in this event can be played...too bad for the Axis.
UN draws: VE-40-2: The Mechelen Incident. A German plane containing invasion plans crashes in Belgium, the Belgian King dismisses the plans as hypothetical; Italian subs attack Greek Cruiser Helle and freighter Orion, the Greeks stay neutral; France starts the BB Jean Bart; France gets a D.520 air and Russia gets a SU-2; British night bombing of Germany adds 5 to British SW effects.
Axis draws: WC-40-6: Mers El-Kebir Attack. Vichy France is not in th game so no effect; Southwest Africa is still neutral so no effect; no hex in South America is Axis controlled so no chance of German garrisons placed there; Peace Mission variant is played which means no Axis or UN amphibious assaults may be done this turn; Rumanian Trade variant is ignored because Romania is pro-Soviet. (Another bad draw for German).
UN draws: VJ-40-15: The Taranto Raid. Britain gets a saved event to raid Italian shipping in the Mediterranean; one Indian army gets deployed in India; Japan flips an Army in Manchukuo due to the meddling of the Patriotic Youth Brigade; UN has a conference in Ottawa, drawing another UN event.
UN draws: VE-40-6: Fronde of the Quadrumvirs. Fascists in Italy launch a 'Fronde' to dissuade Mussolini from declaring war, the result is the HQ Aosta is purged; Britain builds the Spitfire II and starts the CV Illustrious while France starts the BB Richelieu; the USSR gains the HQ Vatutin. (Wow!)
Axis draws: VE-40-6: Operation Seelowe. Germany gains the save event for Operation Sealion; the German U-Boat Captain Gunther Prien damages British shipping, +4 to German SW effects.
UN draws: VE-40-3: Congolese Power Struggle. Since Belgium is still neutral the Congo Free State joins the UN; they deploy their army in Boma; German subs sink Irish shipping and Eire almost joins the UN; the USSR concludes a 'mutual defense pact' with Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. All three are now part of the USSR, +1 to the Cold War index.
Axis draws: WC-40-14. The 14th Dalai Lama. Tibet does not join the Japanese; Stalin changes the alphabet in Russia causing two armies to flip; the Axis have a conference in the Brenner Pass, they get another event.
Axis draws: VE-40-7: The Vienna Award. (I ignored the part about Soviet entry into the war due to German meddling in the Balkans since Hungary and Romania are each allies to different powers) Germany gets the BF109E; Italy stats the BB Littorio (come on Regia Marina...); the French General Billotte is killed in a car crash, his HQ is removed (not good for the western front); another Axis conference in Vienna.
Axis draws: VJ-40-6: Copperbelt Riots. Native revolts almost occur in Rhodesia; Japan starts the CV Shinano; Japan receives the save event Operation Hidoi-Go (uh oh...); the Burma Road is closed due to political pressure against Britain by Japan; Malaria flips the Chinese HQ Hsueh Yueh; Japan gets the Lily aircraft.
UN draws: VE-40-9: Operation Menace. Vichy France is not in play so no effect; Mussolini, for some reason, demobilizes one army.
Axis draws: VE-40-12: Duce Duce Duce: Italy joins the war against the UN!! (although there is the Italy delay marker in play so not sure how that is handled yet); the British army in Singapore is hit with Malaria.
UN draws: VJ-40-14: Air raid over Switzerland. Germany conducts an air raid in Switzerland, no damage is done and Switzerland stays neutral; a border war almost erupts between Turkey and Bulgaria; Australia gets another army; Iceland wants the good old USA to defend their country, three garrisons are deployed at the various ports and cities.
The rest of the warfare stage:
Note: With the play of VE-40-12 this turn and VJ-39-2 on the Nov/Dec 39 turn I ran into a conundrum. The Italy delay marker is on the turn track but Italy is not in the position in the Med to take on the British and French fleets at the same time, however per rule 4.2.3.1 the play of a later event cancels out the play of an earlier event. Good luck to Italy...
Germany moves armies into Italy for commitment to North Africa. Admiral Cunningham in Malta conducts the Taranto Raid but gets no hits on the Italian Fleet. Italy moves more units to the Egyptian border. The British Mediterranean Fleet moves to Malta but is intercepted by Italian bombers escorted by German fighters. British and German fighters tangle over Malta with both being shattered. Italian bombers then hit and sink the CV Glorious! First blood goes to Italy. Polish and South African forces move to the Egyptian border. The Kriegsmarine tries to move ships into the Atlantic to raid British shipping. The British intercept with air and damage the Graf Spee. The Germans make it to the Norwegian shipping lanes. (Need to remember that airbase placement is HUGE) The British Home Fleet responds to the Norwegian shipping lanes to stop the Kriegsmarine. The Kriegsmarine is located but the Germans do not find the British. German Naval air tries to sink the CV Furious but are shot down by flak. Admiral Raeder is damaged for three turns and the Kriegsmarine retires from the battle to Norwegian ports. All sides shift units around via rail to prepare for this year's attacks. Japan builds another garrison army in China.
German Strategic Warfare is at 6 and British Strategic Warfare is at 10. All sides build infantry if able. Germany's 1PzA tank unit is delayed another turn due to Strategic Warfare (sigh...). The Germans repair the BB Graf Spee and Admiral Raeder unit, build a tank, repair two shattered planes and build a new Bf-109E. Italy can only build the BB Littorio. Japan gets the Lily bomber and starts the CV Shinano. France builds the BB Richelieu, the MB-152 plane, and a tank unit. Great Britain builds the CV Illustrious and a Spitfire II.
End of turn pictures:
Mar Apr 1940:
Weather Roll: 2 (still not very good for the western front)
Warfare Stage:
Axis draws: VE-40-2: The Altmark Incident. Norway is not neutral so the variant is ignored. Sweden allows German units to trace supply and use rail movement through the country(interesting); Spain almost goes pro-Axis after learning of a plot started by the USSR; Germany decides not to build the CV Graf Zeppelin; Italy gets the MC.200 aircraft.
UN draws: WC-40-5: The Massalia Affair. President Roosevelt declares a two ocean navy but the US remains neutral; Wendell Wilkie and Charles McNary are the Presidential and VP challengers.
Axis draws: WC-40-2: Mexican President Cardenas. Mexico denies basing rights to the Japanese; Pro-Nazi coups in Ecuador and Bolivia are put down.
UN draws: WC-40-14: Admiral Canaris. Anti-Nazi spy Admiral Canaris foils any attempts by Germany to align Spain this turn; Britain decides not to attack Russian oil shipments to Germany as this may cause Turkey to join the Axis; the German base in Siberia is removed; Sinkiang signs the Sin-Tin Pact with the USSR surrendering tin mines to Russia.
Axis draws: WC-40-10: Hungarian Admiral Horthy. Hungary is already allied with Germany; Italy gets the G.50 aircraft; Britain sends aid to partisans in Greece which almost causes Greece to go pro-Nazi; a Partisan is placed in Albania and shatters the Italian Army there; Germany receives the HQ Model.
UN draws: WC-40-2: The Vice-President's Guru. Embarrassing letters from Vice-President Wallace to his Russian Guru cause the Presidential Popularity Poll to go down 4 points; The British decide not to bomb the oil fields of Baku as that will anger the Russians; Great Britain receives Admiral Somerville;
Axis draws: WC-40-13: Sino-Japanese Peace Pact. Von Ribbentrop fails in his attempt to broker peace between China and Japan; League of Nations expels Russia +2 to Cold War Tensions; the German Raiders Thor and Michel deploy into the Indian Ocean; Axis conference in the Brenner Pass.
Axis draws: VE-40-13: Ras Hailu, Negus of Gojjam. A tribal army (in the form of an Italian Garrison army) is placed in Ethopia; Neville Chamberlain remains PM of Great Britain; Germany decides not to build the BB Hindenburg.
UN draws: VE-40-11: The Battle of Britain. Germany sends eight air units into the battle and Britain counters with eight also; Italian anti-aircraft gunners shoot down the Italian HQ Balbo (ugh...).
Axis draws: WC-40-7: Med Quisling for Norge! Germany successfully pours money into the US Presidential election causing the Presidential Popularity Poll to be reduced by three; German agents enlist the Duke of Windsor but he is exiled before he can cause any trouble.
UN draws: VJ-40-1: General Claudio Trezzani. The timid Italian General Trezzani takes control of Italian forces in Italian East Africa, all Italian units flip; US starts the BB Iowa; Malaria causes the Eritrea Corps in Italian East Africa and an Indian Corps in India to flip.
Axis draws: WC-40-9: The Grew-Arita Talks. The Grew-Arita Variant is not played (thankfully); Germany deploys the Raider Pinguin in the South Atlantic; the Royal Navy seizes the US ship American Clipper causing an international incident, the US delay marker is placed two months (1 turn) ahead; Malaria hits the South Monsoon zone flipping the Australian Army in New Guinea; General Orde Wingate causes all British units to flip in Italian East Africa (ugh).
UN draws: VJ-40-5: Show of Force at Singapore. The US decides not to move the Pacific Fleet to Singapore; a pro-Nazi coup in Costa Rica does not happen.
The rest of the Warfare Stage:
General Model moves to Libia and conducts a holding attack against the Commonwealth forces in Egypt. The South African Corps and one Italian Infantry Corps are shattered. Force H moves out from Gibraltar to hunt the Raider Pinquin. Neither side detects the other so the hunt continues. The Afrika Korps slips past the Mediterranean Fleet into Benghazi. The French Fleet moves against the Raider Pinquin but again fails to detect the ship. Japanese and Russian forces move numerous units via rail. The German High Seas Fleet slips through the cordon off the Norway coast into the North Atlantic to begin raiding the British sea lines. Admiral Somerville, accompanied by the CV Courageous and BB's Royal Oak and Nelson hunt the German BB's Scharnhorst and Admiral Scheer. The Germans are found; during the naval battle the Admiral Scheer is sunk and the Scharnhorst damaged 3 months. Admiral Somerville is also damaged in the battle and out for 5 months. Italy ships more units to Libia. The CV Ark Royal and BB's Resolution and Ramillies move to hunt the German BB's Gneiseneau and Lutzow in th central Atlantic. The Germans are found and naval combat results in the Lutzow sunk, the Gneiseneau damaged for two months and the Resolution damaged for two months. A Japanese Fleet moves near Guam. The BB's Schleswig Holstein and Schlesien move into the southern Atlantic and are not detected by the British units sent to hunt them. The Royal Navy tries to find the Raider Thor but can't locate the ship in the Indian Ocean. HQ Graziani moves to the border of Tunisia. Admiral Cunningham is damaged moving out of Malta and is out of commission for two months.
The German Strategic Warfare goes up by 10 due to the numerous raiders in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans. (Note: don't send British fleet units out after the German Raider units, save them for the actual German BB units that are raiding. They are the real threat.)
All sides build or repair infantry units. The CV Illustrious is delayed a turn due to strategic warfare.
As soon as good weather hits in Europe the war will open in earnest. Il Duce is not happy that they are carrying the land war in the Mediterranean while massive German forces sit on the western front.
End of turn pictures:
May Jun 1940
Weather Roll: 6 (bad weather again)
Drawing events first again:
Axis draws: VJ-40-14: Iraq-Kuwait War. Thankfully no border war occurs between Iraq and Kuwait. The British CV Hermes is damaged when she collides with a destroyer. She is out for at least two months.
UN draws: WC-40-3: Operation Rupert. Operation Rupert saved event is drawn. The US receives a P-40 Warhawk.
Axis draws: WC-40-3: The Fuhrmann Plot. A pro-Nazi plot succeeds in Uruguay and the country is now on the Nazi side; Greek Defense Minister allows Italian bases on Crete, Crete is now considered part of Italy and a garrison is established on the island; Malaria again hits the British forces in Singapore; Germany starts the BB Lutjens.
UN draws: VE-40-4: Operation Wilfred. Norway is already pro-Axis so the Operation is called off. The USSR gets two infantry units; UN conference in Paris, drawing another event.
UN draws: DeGaulle rallies French Morale. The 'Low French Morale' chit is removed (bad for Germany); Russia gains two more inf armies; Italian General Graziani hesitates, all armies stacked with him flip (I had plans for him this turn); Britain gets the Hurricane II and the BB King George V.
Axis draws: WC-40-5: German Tourists. The German High Command decides not to send an infantry army to Uruguay.
UN draws: VJ-40-12: Pope Pius Peace Plans. The variant Papal Peace Plans is not played; German audiences watching a propaganda film are upset causing two German armies in Germany to flip; a fuel shortage in Burma cause the Gurkha, New Zealand, and an Indian Army to flip; UN has another conference in Delhi.
UN draws: VJ-40-11: Imperial Rule Assistance Clique. Moderate Japanese politicians create the Imperial Rule Assistance Clique causing ten Japanese armies to flip (!!!!), all Japanese armies in hexes 2407, 2308, and 2309 are flipped.
Axis draws: VJ-40-11: Governor Jean Decoux. Save event for Japanese allying Indochina placed; Australian delegates talk the Japanese into not declaring war on any country this turn.
UN draws: WC-40-4: Sudanese Revolt. A revolt occurs in the Sudan and ?? Axis Land units are placed in the country; Presidential Candidate Wilkie caves to the isolationists and the Presidential Popularity Poll goes up by five points; the German 4th Army in Poland is flipped due to a shortage of horses; a tropical storm hits west of Iwo Jima.
Axis draws: WC-40-15: Mussolini is always right. Mussolini decides Germany is hogging the glory and declares war on Yugoslavia; Admiral Iachino is deployed by Italy.
UN draws: VJ-40-7: Welsh Nationalists. The US starts the BB New Jersey; Britain tries to ally Iran but fails, this attempt angers the Russians and the Cold War Tensions go up by five.
Axis draws: VJ-40-4: Denmark hides under the Table. Fumimaro Konoe becomes the new Japanese PM; Chinese and Soviet Communists argue over strategy and the Silk Road closes; Syrian Revolt save event is received by the Axis.
UN draws: WC-40-1 William Lyon Mackenzie King. Mackenzie King is ousted by an unstable coalition in Canada, all Canadian units are flipped; maverick labor union leader John Lewis endorses Wendell Wilkie as President causing the Presidential Popularity Poll to reduce by three; Mongolia's Stalinist Dictator Marshal Choibalsan deploys the Mongol Army in Ulan Bator.
Rest of the Warfare Stage.
Germany declares war on the Netherlands, which because of the Benelux Pact, causes Belgium to declare war on Germany. German Gliders land on the Fort of Eben Emael and are shot to pieces trying to destroy the fort. HQ Rundstedt moves into Belgium to take the fort but could not get a single hit on the defenders. The British CV Furious, with the BB's Revenge and Hood, find the German BB Raiders Schleisen and Schleswig Holstein in the South Atlantic. Both German ships are sunk during the battle. German forces shatter the defending Belgium Army in Bruxelles. French forces in North Africa move into Tunisia to setup attacks into Libia. Guderian moves into the Netherlands but again no hits due to the bad weather. (Mud sucks!!! I should have attacked in the rain) General Model, commanding the Afrika Korps, moves into Egypt to attack Commonwealth troops. Air to air battles cause one Ju88 to become shattered. TacAir strikes are ineffective against the British. Axis forces conduct a Blitz attack against the British Defense in Depth (solitaire roll) causing thirty-nine hits on the Axis attackers. The Axis force is destroyed completely.....only one Italian infantry left from the reserve forces. British tanks and Polish infantry hit the lone Italian infantry on the Libyan border left from the Axis attack. The Italian inf is shattered; British forces then move into Tobruck and then the attack the Italian Garrison in Benghazi. The Garrison is destroyed by British Hampton bombers (no other units in the hex). The Germans send HQ Richelieu into Libya to shore up the Italian defenders. The CV Eagle and BB Valiant are spotted searching for the Raider Thor and Thor gets away. The South African Army sealifts into Benghazi to support the British armor unit there. Italian forces conduct a night attack into Yugoslavia shattering the defenders. The Med Fleet returns to the Mediterranean Sea and moves to interdict the supply lines to what is left of the Italian armies in Libya. Italian torpedo bombers do not locate the Royal Navy. The French Fleet tries to locate the German Raider Pinquin but neither side finds each other in the expanse of the South Atlantic. Japan moves more units into China. The BB's Repulse and Renown move back to Scapa Flow.
German and British SW effects are at 11.
Each side recruits or repairs infantry. The CV Illustrious is again delayed due to Strategic Warfare results.
Note for the Turn: Bad weather has hampered the Axis forces in Europe. Not sure how to overcome that as of yet. Also, my planned Japanese multi-prong assault in China turned to naught due to the event that flipped 10 armies. The Axis are having a rough time. The Germans are hoping for fair weather in the summer.
Pictures of the end of the turn:
Questions that I'm unsure what the answers are:
In Axis event WC-40-4: Sudanese Revolt, what does 'Axis Land units' mean? German, Italian, Japanese or a combination of all?
I am wondering if I am building the Russian and Italian Armies too early. The rules say neutral countries do not receive infantry replacements. It then says the USA, when at war, receives two infantry. It does not say when at war for Italy or Russia which are both neutral at the beginning of the scenario. So, do Italy and Russia receive infantry replacements from the start of the scenario?
If an event, like Axis WC-40-15: Mussolini is always right, that forces a country to declare war on another country but then the invading country cannot make an actual physical attack on the enemy country due to weather not allowing the units to move to the enemy country what happens? The rules on Declaring War state a physical attack must happen.
-
