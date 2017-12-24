GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
Right before I dashed off back home for the holidays I managed to grab a couple hours to try my freshly punched couple of the game with a friend (Though perhaps I should have been packing instead ). I took the Union and he took the Rebels.
I deploy Casey huddled up fairly close to Couch and away from the woods where I expect Hill will attack from. Questionably I deploy my artillery forward, expecting them to do the brunt of the fighting. In hindsight I should have pulled them back and preserved them in order to get the devastating defensive fire activations later on in the game. And a bit of moving Hill charges the first cannons and eliminates them. Most of Casey's division breaks.
Couch launches a fairly effective counter attack, and despite the scattering of Casey's division, Hill is in real trouble with the arrival of Kearny. He ends up falling back to the woods to await Longstreet and the others as both sides rest.
Longstreet and Whiting show up as the Union prepares its defenses.
Couch pulls his artillery battery back up onto the hill, where it pours withering fire into Whiting and eliminates Hood after an unsuccessful charge. Sedgwick's arrival sealed the fate of Whiting's Division. Meanwhile Kearny, along with the help of Couch's battery, manages to hold fast against Longstreet. At this point we had to call it as it was late, my flight was early and nothing was packed
Note, we had missed the rule about losses contributing to activation track/retiring divisions so we had no divisions retire during the game. Regardless the first session was a blast and I look forward to playing it again after the holidays!
