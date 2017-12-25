|
Hello to all! I have recently joined this site, mainly after looking for some information about Minden Games. I just bought some PDFs games from them, but at first I decided to try the Salvo! one. Specially because I prefer to play solo.
For this first play, I decided to try a simple River Plate battle, playing with the Exeter against the Graf Spee. The fun part is that I decided to use some of my Panzerschiffe miniatures to play... but, unfortunately I was too dumb to not take some photos of the battle.
Anyway, my ships are unpainted, and the South Atlantic looked more like a wooden table, guess it wouldn't look so cool... Let's see its report (and sorry for my English, probably I will make some little mistakes).
Weather was good, and from a long distance the British cruiser Exeter could notice a warship far away. It was the Graf Spee, and confrontation began.
Besides being heavily armored and carrying heavier guns, the German ship tried to withdraw at first. Big coward, you could say! So the Exeter, with a bold move, tried to close the distance. Salvos started to be fired, and besides the long distance the Exeter managed to hit the Graf Spee once, while it couldn't get any shots near the British cruiser.
Then, the German captain decided it was time to change its action, performing a full 180° to close the distance. Trying to get a better shot, the Exeter moved to put its broadside in position to fire, scoring other flotation damage. The Graf Spee kept its course, and at medium range it finally landed some devastating salvos, smashing the cruiser's armor and hitting the turrets. But Exeter got a really lucky shot, with a precise hit at the fire director systems of the German pocket battleship.
Now it was Graf Spee's turn to show its full broadside, so it could fire both cannons. Noticing this, the Exeter tried to withdraw. Many salvos were fired from both ships, some causing insignificant damages and other missing completely. Both ships tried to keep at a safe distance, anything could happen...
And then, the Exeter's luck had finally ended, when a full broadside salvo from Graf Spee found its target. The damage was too much, and the British cruiser slowly sank in the depths of the South Atlantic.
If only the Ajax and the Achilles were there too...
My review:
It was a very fun game to play. Salvo! may be simple and most of the decisions are made by dice. But it felt like a very fun game, specially if you have a good imagination to picture what is going on. It plays easily, and I look forward to play other battles.
Regarding my remarks, I notice that the AI enemy seems to be very aggressive, only with a 6 roll he will withdraw. Would be nice to see the enemy becoming afraid if it is too damaged, that would make sense.
Other thing that I believe that could be improved it the T damage, if I understood the rules correctly the only penalty happens when you lose all the Turret points, so you can't fire anymore. Would be nice to have a system like the other Minden games (like the River Plate one, that I also have), where T damages affect the guns modifiers.
Of course too many rules would make this game more complex than it should, the charm of Salvo! in my opinion is exactly this, very smooth and easy to follow instructions, so you can focus on the fun. But maybe I will try some house rules to change the things a bit.
Great game!
Such a fun little game! Great report, would love to see some photos next time.
