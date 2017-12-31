Rules



Subscriptions



Bookmarks



Search



Account



Moderators Recommend 3 1 Posts Objective: Kiev» Forums » Sessions Subject: A series of unfortunate events, but for whom.. New Thread



Printer Friendly



Subscribe



Bookmark



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Nap George napgeorge) Objective: Kiev



This is another beginner level game modelling the start of Operation Barbarossa, the German invasion of the Soviet Union in June 1941. This game deals with the drive out of Poland and Rumania with the objective of seizing Kiev.



(Side note: I purchased this game used, as I do most of my games, and found it to be missing one piece. I recreated that piece, the 12th Panzer Corps, but it is yellow instead of feldgrau. This has no effect on play at all.)



The first read through of the rules and perusal of the counters remind me of two games, both of which I own; one of which “The Russian Campaign” I played with a vengeance when it first came out decades ago (the German dive bomber counters and capabilities remind me of this game), the other game is “Panzer Group Guderian” a classic which I acquired in the past year but have never played (the untried, unknown unit strengths for the Soviet mech units reminds me of this game, which I must get to the table this year).



A couple of quirks in the rules which I did not read until after I set up. Axis units in Rumania (those on the river Prut) may not attack on turn one and only Red Army units already set up there may attack on turn 1, not any reinforcements/replacements that turn. The Axis has no armor movement phase on turn 1, being already in position. I am not changing my set-up any. In retrospect, I may have chosen to spread my dual stacked hexes differently, as only one unit can attack across a given hexside each turn. But this just lead me to reallocate attacks. Air support is allocated before resolving combat and will be applied appropriately.



As I started playing, I noted a difference between the Sequence of Play listed on the map and that in the rulebook. I am using the sequence from the rulebook.



Soviet mech units have doubled attack factors on turn 1 and a 50% increase in attack factors on turn 2, so these are especially dear targets and all within reach are attacked.







Cry Havoc!



TURN 1 (JUN 22, 1941)



AXIS



Attacks on every unit except one Soviet Army







Attacks



Hex 0401 – a 4-2-6 mech unit is revealed, odds are 10:1, reduced to the 6:1 max permitted, reduced to 4:1 (one shift for the river, one for the forest). Since combat is resolved one at a time, I chose not to use a air support asset here, saving it for more compelling attacks. A three is rolled, resulting in an EX result, vaporizing the mech unit, the 54th Infantry Corps occupies the newly liberated territory.



Hex 0501 – the mighty 4th Mech Corps is revealed, an 8-4-6, a 3:1 reduced to 2:1 by the river and increased to 3:1 as the whine of Ju-87 sirens descend upon the defending Bolsheviks. A three is rolled and the mech unit flees deep into the swamps east of Kovel.



Hex 0401 – a weak 2-1-6 mech unit is attacked at 6:1, being easily eliminated by the 30th Infantry Corps, which occupies.



Hex 0304 – Two panzer corps attack the 5th Soviet Army at 2:1, an exchange result bloodying both sides and causing a retreat.



Hex 0305 – A 6-3-6 mech unit is revealed, 2:1 reduced to 1:1 (woods) and increased to 2:1 by the Stukas of the Fliegerkorps IV (FK IV), a 1 is rolled and a DR blows a whole in the frontier.



Hex 0205 – A 4-2-6 is revealed, 3:1 reduced to 2:1 due to the woods. A two is rolled and the DR forces the defenders to retreat through a zone of control (ZOC) of an enemy unit, one step is removed from the one-step unit, eliminating it. The 51st Infantry Corps occupy the woods.



AXIS SPECIAL MOVEMENT PHASE



There is a gaping hole in the center of the Soviet lines at Lvov, we will pour units through this gap.







RED ARMY



We will attack the enemy spearheads as opportunities present. I note that the 14th Panzer Corps pulled back behind a screen of infantry to protect itself. So much the better, they will not be able to exploit as well in the coming days. Our mech units are doubled on the attack, and they will be attacking this turn.







Hex 0502 – a 6-3-6 is revealed and doubled against Kovel for a 1:1, a 4 yielding a DRL, the victors will not occupy, choosing to defend the woods.



Hex 0504 – a 4-2-6 is revealed and the attack goes in at 2:1, a 6 is rolled, the defenders standing fast with an NE result.



Hex 0505 – a 4-2-6 is revealed, a total of 18 factors, doubled to 36 with 4 infantry factors added on make the attack 3:1 against the 3rd Panzer Corps spearhead. A roll of 3 forces a DR and a step loss since the unit must retreat through enemy ZOC. The infantry occupies the vacated space.



Hex 0709 – a 2-1-6 is revealed and a 2:1, reduced to 1:1 due to river crossing assault goes in. A six results in an AL, with the mech unit taking the loss.



Hex 1009 – an attack into the bridgehead reveals a 2-1-6 and the attack goes in at 2:1, a six reveals an NE result, the 17th Infantry Corps defending their bridgehead successfully.



All in all not a bad turn. We reset our lines and prepare for the next onslaught.





TURN 2 (JUNE 30,1941)



AXIS



One of the many subtle, yet telling, differences between this game and Battle for Moscow is the ability to stack units. (Place more than one unit in a hex. Armies cannot stack with each other and Hungarians and Rumanians cannot stack together, but other than that stacking is permitted). This is somewhat ameliorated by the restriction of only one unit being permitted to attack across a given hexside. These are revolutionary changes to an old grognard like me, but make the choices that much more challenging. Just as I figure that I can create and attack with a powerful stack, I remember that only one unit in that stack can contribute its factors to a given attack, but then I realize that it can participate in a different attack on a different neighboring hex. So stacked units present the ability to project combat power out of key hexes and shatter defenses if used properly.



No replacements this turn. Let’s seek weakness and exploit it.

(Rules note – I decided that given the vagaries of combat in this era and having witnessed the difficulty of coordinating air support in a modern and immediate information environment, that air support must be allocated after combat is announced but before any is resolved. I did not do this on turn 1, but should have. I believe, unless I have misread or missed something, that the rules allow you to allocate air support as the odds are calculated, but before resolution – enabling you to pick your battles as the results of other battles develop. I disagree with this, believing that it allows the attacker too much flexibility as well as having less fidelity to the battlefield contemporary to the game. This sort of air support requires coordination among the operations staff from two services, as well as logistical and basing decisions which cannot be made on the fly – see what I did there with that pun! I apologize to the designer for this alteration, but believe it better reflects the era and my experience as a military officer.)





Hex 0602 – A 2:1 reduced to 1:1 due to forest defense. A six is rolled, AL result. The 12th Army is a tough Soviet unit.



Hex 0603 – The dreaded mech units suffer a 5:1 before the FK V Stukas arrive, transforming it into a 6:1, the defenders are eliminated.



Hex 0604 – a 3:1 reduced to a 2:1 before the whine of FK IV Stukas increase it to a 3:1 an EX destroys the defenders and the hex is occupied.



Hex 0506 – a 1:1 reduced to a 1:2 is not resolved, being below 1:1 (forgot about that one attack per hexside rule, oops)

Hex 1008 – a 2:1 results in an NE.



Another hole blown in the soviet center, time to exploit. The 14th Panzer Corps runs free liberating Rovno and Shepetovka. In the south the remnants of the 48th Panzer Corps approach Tarnopol.





RED ARMY



That was a pretty savage turn and we are down some units with a powerful panzer corps in our rear. Our replacement rate is much less in this game than in Battle for Moscow, so losses hurt that much more. This is shaping to be a more mobile war, which gives me pause. But you play with the hand you are dealt.



Our two replacements will be a strong mech unit which gains the 50% increase in attack factors on turn 2 and an infantry army, which does not. We use all of our mech unit with a supporting infantry to attack the 14th Panzer Corps in Zhitomer. We also attack the other penetrations and will throw up a screen from Rovno to Tarnopol during our movement phase.





A 4:1 against the exposed armor corps in Zhitomer yields a DRL, which costs us an infantry army and weak mech corps, but it costs the Germans a panzer corps which is eliminated when forced to retreat through EZOC.



A 2:1 on hex 0707 results in an EX, eliminating another panzer corps, but at the cost of two steps of infantry armies.



A 2:1 on hex 1109 yields a DR, causing a step loss due to retreat through EZOC, pushing back the invaders.



Now, to rebuild a defensive line with what is left.





TURN 3 (JUNE 8,1941)



Side note, the gentleman who sold me this game was very distraught that the one piece was missing and went so far as to offer me another different game as a way of making amends. I declined, I get these games to play them. Well, Guy (that is his name, a top notch seller and hobbyist) has my apologies – which he already has through facebook IM – I found the 3rd Panzer Corps hiding under the map at the end of the last turn. You would think at my age I could keep track of things, but I am a bit messy. Anyhow, they showed up and are now on the map in place of my ersatz counter.



Welcome to the Russian Front, kameraden.



AXIS



Replacements, no reinforcements.



The Red Army is stretched thin and appears brittle. We are down to one armor corps, so this will be a grind. It looks like our motorized Italian brethren arriving next turn will form a good part of our mobile forces (shudder!).





Three attacks go in:



Hex 0707 – two mech brigades defending 3:1 reduced to 2:1 by the woods, an EX results.



Hex 0606 – an almost surrounded Red Army infantry formation 2:1 bolstered to 3:1 by the timely arrival of the FK V ground support aircraft, A DR results, costing the soviet unit a step (retreat through EZOC).



Hex 0907 – a reduced Soviet infantry army defends at 3:1, reduced to 2:1 (river defense) and bolstered to 3:1 by the whining sirens of the FK IV aircraft, a DRL eliminates the defenders.



There is a hole near Vinnitsa, but we will exploit with care, remembering our fallen tankers who wandered too far without support.





RED ARMY



Given the paucity of units we will rebuild two infantry armies. While I like the hitting power of the mechanized corps, right now I need that extra defense factor. We receive a third replacement factor next turn, I hope to be able to use that to bring back the 15th Mech Corps next turn.



Three attacks this turn, our replacements march right into battle, low odds but high reward. This can be a disaster or a great moment for the motherland.





Hex 0801 – a 5:1 reduced to 4:1 by woods, a DRL destroys the defending infantry, hex occupied by our mobile forces.



Hex 1005 – 1:1 on the most powerful fascist spearhead, is adjusted to a 1:2 by the woods, cancelling the attack, my oversight.



Attack on Iasi in Rumania is 2:1m reduced to 1:1 due to the river crossing results in NE result.



Hex 1007 – 2:1 also an NE result.



We readjust our lines. The Colonel in charge of planning the assault on hex 1006 who “forgot” about the wooded terrain is escorted to Moscow by the KGB to answer some inquiries.





TURN 4 (JULY 16, 1941)



AXIS



Very fortunate that our spearheads were in advantageous terrain. We bring on our reinforcements and the 14th Panzer Corps as replacements, our ordnance corps performing yeoman work in finding and fixing tanks and replacement officers flown in from units defending the West Wall in France.



Pressure everywhere is the order of the day, with air support dedicated to blowing another hole in the center of the communist lines.





Hex 0904 – 2:1 reduced to 1:1 by woods, increased to 2:1 by FK V Stukas results in a DR.



Hex 1106 – 4:1 increased to 5:1 by air support from FK IV results in DRL, eliminating the defenders.



Hex 1209 – 2:1 reduced to 1:1 by the forest, an NE results, the 18th Army standing fast on the far left.



We continue to approach Kiev, three more turns left. To run the board we need to take all cities including Kiev and Chernigov, a tall order. The Russian line shuddered, but did not splinter. We close and put the Italians in a place to take advantage of any breakthrough.





RED ARMY



The 38th Army arrives just in time, at full strength and ready to defend Kiev. We will rebuild the 15th Mechanized Corps and the 5th Army, also.

We throw our reinforcements right into the battle. We have been holding well on the flanks, but our center continues to suffer hammering at the hands of the Germans. I may be prudent to settle back into a defensive posture, but we are running out of defensible terrain and south of Kiev the Dnieper splits our lines (although also offers a strong defensive barrier.





Hex 0703 – 1:1 attack results in NE.



Hex 1305 – a 1:1 on the most threatening axis spearhead, a DR result drives the Germans and Rumanians back. The victorious 37th Army occupies, screnning the 4th Mechanized Corps.



Hex 1306 – a 1:1 an EX takes a bite of out of the German forces, and then both reduced units are forced to retreat through EZOC and are eliminated. The 5th Army occupies, screening the 15th Mech Corps.



Hex 1201 – a 2:1 results in an EX, eliminating the defender and reducing our forces.



A brutal turn for the Germans. Two long odds results first cut off retreat paths and then forced a retreat. I do not think the Germans can recover from these losses.





TURN 5 (JULY 24, 1941)



AXIS



That was a brutal turn. We are savaged and bereft of mobile formations, again, except for the Italians and the remnants of the 14th Panzer Corps. The T-34 and the KV-1, a particularly nasty surprise, are taking their toll on our forces. We will again rebuild he 3rd Panzer Corps from the wrecks found in Zhitomer.



Forward, time runs short our brothers approach Moscow and we must support their struggles. A general offensive, four attacks along the line, our mobile formations are concentrated around Vinnitsa. We need a breakthrough!





A 2:1 on hex 1002, reduced to 1:1 due to swamp, an NE results.



A 1:1 on hex 1205 results in an EX, the 51st Infantry Corps occupies, the Hungarians being sacrificed for national socialism.



Hex 1207 undergoes a 3:1, reduced to 2:1 by the woods and then increased to 3:1 by the timely arrival of FK IV’s Stukas results in DR, both units are forced through EZOC and are eliminated. The hex is occupied.



Hex 1208 goes in at 3:1, reduced to 2:1 (defenders in forest), increased to 3:1 as the Stukas of FK V roll in over the battlefield. The result is DRL, eliminating the defenders.



A very good turn indeed. No Soviet formations remain extant south of Kiev. We will roll towards the Dnieper with two cities left to capture.





RED ARMY



An unmitigated disaster, our entire southern flank evaporated. We have lost all cities except Kiev and Chernigov. But we have the full strength 38th Army arriving and three replacements, the reconstituted 15th Mech Corps (they refuse to die) and the reduced 5th and 18th Armies. With these we will endure.



(Side note. I was once involved in a game of either 3R or TRC where I enveloped and destroyed a nice sized portion of my opponent’s units. He then did the same thing to my enveloping forces during his turn, destroying a significant portion of my armies, but I had enough left to envelope and destroy his forces which had just enveloped and destroyed mine and that shattered him completely, on the map and mentally. Here I was faced with the same choice, the Red Army had had a good turn, the Wehrmacht had had a better one. I know the conservative play is to try to hold on to Chernigov {for the draw} and fight for Kiev, for a possible win. But if the Red Army has good results here, then it will become well nigh impossible for the Germans to continue as an offensive force.) I am reminded of that Russian officer, a commissar, Aleksei Gordeyevich Yeryomenko leading a battalion attack against the Germans.







Into them men, drive them back. Za Rodinu!





A 2:1 on hex 1103 results in an NE, the 52nd Infantry Corps standing fast.



A 1:1 on Zhitomer results in an EX, with the Slovenes dying for national socialism, the 8th Mech sacrifing itself to allow the 37th Army to liberate the city.



A 3:1 on hex 1604 results in a DRL, the armored spearhead being eliminated.



A 2:1 on hex 1504 results in an NE, the suburbs of Kiev remain occupied.



The 37th Army follows up its victory at Zhitomer, liberating Shepetovka and Tarnopol. (Make the Germans chase and keep units from the front lines.)





TURN 6 (AUG 1, 1941)



AXIS



The last week was quite a ride. We still have the upper hand, we rebuild the 3rd Panzer Corps again, a tough cadre there.

All units towards Kiev. Fix and destroy the red hordes. This is coming down to the wire. The 3rd Panzer Corps will join with the infantry in liberating Tarnopol and destroying the foolish 37th Army.





A 3:1 on Tarnopol forces a DR into EZOC and the Soviet Army is eliminated.



A 3:1 reduced to 2:1 (forests) on hex 1203 results in an NE, the 9th Army standing strong in the woods west of Kiev.



A 1:1 on hex 1305 results in an NE, the 18th Army dug in on the outskirts of Kiev repulsing the 51st Infantry Corps.



Kiev proper is attacked at 1:1, the Stukas of FK V shifting the attack to 2:1, an EX results, the 26th Army dying in place to allow the 4th Mechanized Corps to continue the battle. The city is occupied by the Romanian Army.



Hex 1605 is attacked at 1:1, increased to 2:1 due to the support of the FK IV, an EX reducing the 38th Army and then eliminating it on a retreat through EZOC.



We seize Chernigov and control all cities on the map, but can we hold them?





RED ARMY



We still have fresh units coming and the Germans are spread thin and cannot hold everywhere. With three replacements we reconstitute the 8th Mechanized Corps (again) and two infantry Corps. Now we counterattack. The Germans are also weakened, if we can destroy enough formations, they will not be able to retake what we capture, or failing that, will not be able to hold against our final counterattacks next turn.





A 2:1, reduced to 1:1 by swamp against hex 1001 results in a DR.



A 1:1 on hex 1505 results in a DR.



A 3:1 on Kiev results in a DRL, the Rumanians losing a step and being destroyed fleeing through EZOC, their burning equipment and bodies standing in testimony to the superiority of the Red Army soldier.



A 3:1 on Kirovograd and the surrounded 49th Mountain Corps results in a DR, the Wehrmacht troops losing a step retreating through EZOC. Red Army units advance to secure the roads into Kiev and protect Kirovograd from assault. The brave 12th Army liberates Sarny. We await the Furor Teutonicus.





TURN 7 (Aug 9, 1941)



AXIS



We will try to take all three cities and hope we can then hold at least two and hopefully all of them. Our replacement goes to the 3rd Panzer Corps who will assault Kiev.



Kirovograd – a 1:1 becomes a 2:1 as the tired pilots of FK V roll in over the city, an NE result (roll of 5) guarantees the Russians a draw.



Kiev – a 1:1 is converted to a 2:1 by the Stukas of FK IV, the ruins of the city trembling under yet another bombardment, an NE result (roll of 6) guarantees a Russian victory.



Sarny – a 2:1 garners a DR, the 12th Army losing a step retreating through EZOC, the city is occupied.



Hex 1403 – a 3:1 results in an EX as the 4th Mech Corps dies in place defending Kiev winning a unit citation Order of Lenin.





With resignation we radio OKE and ask for help from Army Group Center.



EPILOGUE



No need to play out the last Soviet half turn, the victory conditions have been met.



An exciting game. First I thought an easy Soviet win, then when the Russian line shattered I thought an definite German win, the a Soviet win and then a German win and finally a Soviet win. Wow, very replayable. As the German the loss of panzer corps hurt, but was not fatal. As the Russian the steady flow of replacements and timely reinforcements made the difference. To win the Russian just needs to survive. The German must reach and take all cities with enough forces to defend Soviet counterattacks, a tall order but not insurmountable.



Great fun!

7 1.00 Posted Sun Dec 31, 2017 2:07 pm

Posted Sun Dec 31, 2017 2:07 pm QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls