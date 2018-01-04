|
Phil Lewis
United States
Evans
Georgia
“Whatever you do, He will make good of it. But not the good He had prepared for you if you had obeyed Him.” Perelandra, C.S. Lewis
"He died not for men, but for each man. If each man had been the only man made, He would have done no less.” Perelandra, C.S. Lewis
Spoiler Alert: I Really Like The Pacific War
I stumbled on Pacific Fury: Guadalcanal, 1942 back in November and loved the game. It’s short and tense, and while the casualty counts are probably higher than the historic campaign, it delivers on WWII Pacific flavor. When I saw that the same designer, Yasushi Nakaguro, did The Pacific War: From Pearl Harbor to the Philippines, I definitely wanted to give it a try. This isn’t Empire of the Sun, and it doesn’t try to be. It is, however, a lot of fun and what I want in a Pacific naval game. I recommend it for gamers who want a deeper Victory in the Pacific-type experience that can be played in a single, 2-3 hour session.
After three plays, there are still some ambiguities in the rules. Playing through the game and reading the designer’s comments helped a lot, and I think we have worked out most of the rough spots. I may be interpreting some of the rules incorrectly, but this is my take on game play.
Turns
PW is a relatively short game, and with only five turns, each side is forced to consider its options carefully. It starts with the Japanese-only Turn 0 attack on Pearl Harbor and airstrike against British forces in Malaya.
Reinforcement Phase
New units come onto the map at their designated Operation Zones. This is primarily the West Coast for the USA, Madagascar for the Brits, and Japan for the Japanese. Units under repair are also brought back into play, at Hawaii or Ceylon for the Allies and Japan for the Japanese.
Strategy Phase
The Strategy Phase is where units move across the map and most combats take place. It’s also where the bulk of Resource Cards are spent—these are the heart of the game. The Allies start with just two cards on Turn 1, but that total eventually grows to 10 cards by Turn 5. The Japanese, on the other hand, always draw to four cards at the beginning of the turn. Control of oil reserves at Borneo gives the Japanese player an additional two cards, making this a key early objective.
The Japanese player opens the Strategy Phase by deciding whether to take the initiative by playing a Resource Card. The Allies then have the option of playing a card. If the Americans play a card, once their action is resolved, it returns to the Japanese player. If the American player declines to spend a card, both played roll a single die with the high roll taking an action followed by the other side. If the die roll is tied, then the turn is over.
Spending a Resource Card allows you to do the below actions.
- Move naval units in an OZ. Those units have to be on their Ready side to move to a new OZ, then are flipped to their Ops Complete side once moved.
- Return Ready and/or Ops Complete units to a Port under your control. You must be able to trace a supply line to the Port in question.
- Resupply units in an OZ. Only non-capital ships can be resupplied outside of Ports. If it’s a Port that you control, you can spend the card to flip both capital and non-capital ships to their Ready side.
- Redeploy Land-Based Air to a Base or Port under your control. There is no need to trace a line of supply.
- Resolve a Strategic Event on the card, like “Operation Vengeance” or “Bombing of Tokyo.” Some of these are very significant and can only be used once per game, while others get reused often. Note that card text is only for the side playing it, the opposite event is ignored.
- Take control of a Port during the Supply Phase.
Taking actions without Resource Cards limits you to activating an OZ to move naval units, return to Port, or rebase LBA as outlined above.
Movement
Units have a move of 0-3 indicating the number of sea lanes they can transit. A dot in the center of a sea lane indicates a cost of 2 movement factors. Interestingly, if a ship is not moving to a zone with enemy ships or LBA, it always gets 3 movement factors. Also of note, all vessels activated in an OZ have to move to the same destination—no splitting forces or dropping ships off along the way.
Combat
Combat is resolved when opposing forces occupy the same OZ or when a Resource Card event allows LBA or Carrier-Based Air to strike an adjacent OZ.
Air combat is resolved first. Total the combat factors and roll a die. Both sides strike simultaneously, and the attacker freely assigns hits. For each hit assigned, roll a die (cumulative if you assign multiple hits to a single unit). If the result is greater than the defensive value of the unit, it is sunk. If the result is equal to or less than the defensive value, the unit is removed for repairs and will return in a number of turns equal to the result.
If there are still ships remaining, surface combat is resolved. Total the surface attack value, then roll on the chart. In surface battles, the defender assigns hits to his own units. In surface combat, units can only be assigned a single hit until all units have at least one point of damage.
Supply Phase
This is where Ground Combat occurs and Port control is established. The Port’s Ground Force rating is equal to its Victory Points—so 1 for Truk, 5 for Japan, 3 for Hawaii. The Ground Force value of an attacking force is 1 for every 20 points of surface and air combat factors. So to re-take the Philippines, which is worth 2 VPs, the Americans are required to have 2 Ground Force points (40 points of surface/air factors) after combat with whatever units were in place. Bases, on the other hand, are simply controlled by having the only unit at the location or sole Air Superiority from an adjacent OZ. The exception here is the Australian Army marker. It adds 1 to the VP (and thus 1 Ground Force combat value) of a Port or a Base. Once Ground Force combat is resolved, a Resource Card is required to flip the counter to your control.
The Supply Phase also includes a check for isolation. If a unit is isolated—cut off from friendly controlled Ports—immediately return it to your nearest friendly controlled Port and flip it to the Ops Complete side.
Units also redeploy and return to Port during this phase. While you can move one LBA for one action during the Strategy Phase, you can move them all during the Supply phase. Ships can also return to Port, though this is not mandatory. Japanese units in Japan, American units in Hawaii and the West Coast, and British units in Ceylon and Madagascar then flip to the Ready side.
Advanced Rules
These don't add complexity and should be used. In fact, I'm not sure that the Allies can win without them. "Magic" and "Sea Bees" are great, but the big one here is the "Fleet Train." It allows the Allies to place a Port marker on one territory on Turn 4 and another on Turn 5. This is critical to getting all those new units from the West Coast into action and allows you to burn Resource Cards to resupply units (and flip them to their Ready side).
How to Win
The VP track starts at 0, and VPs are calculated at the end of Turns 1 through 5. You get VPs for the Ports you control, and the player with the highest number of Bases under his control gets an additional VP. Capturing Japan ends the game with an Allied victory regardless. Also, if the Japanese have 5 or more VPs at the end of Turn 4, it’s an Japanese victory. Assuming it goes the full game, the Americans need 5 VPs to win.
Odds and Ends
Some events on the Resource Cards allow LBA to strike an adjacent OZ. There’s no restriction mentioned that limit this to normal sea zones vice longer ones (with a dot and requiring two movement points). That said, we’ve limited LBA cards to short sea zone in order to prevent LBA on Midway from striking Japan and vice versa.
The Verdict
I may have given this away already, but I really do like The Pacific War: From Pearl Harbor to the Philippines. The rules could use some work, but this is a solid game that scratches my Pacific War itch. I expect to get a lot of play out of this game and am eager to see check out other titles from Yasushi Nakaguro and Lock 'n Load Publishing, LLC..
Last edited Thu Jan 4, 2018 3:15 am
Posted Mon Jan 1, 2018 7:03 pm
- Posted Mon Jan 1, 2018 7:03 pm
Phil Lewis
United States
Evans
Georgia
“Whatever you do, He will make good of it. But not the good He had prepared for you if you had obeyed Him.” Perelandra, C.S. Lewis
"He died not for men, but for each man. If each man had been the only man made, He would have done no less.” Perelandra, C.S. Lewis
Lots of discussion here regarding the number of Resource Cards the Japanese player receives. I have played it as 4 per turn with 2 additional cards for Borneo. However, the rules as written dictate that the Japanese player receives 4 Resource Cards at set up with 2 additional cards per turn if in control of Borneo. I think this would make it very difficult for the Japanese to stay in contention, but I'll try it on my next play.
Daniel Blumentritt
United States
Austin
Texas
Is that Hiryu counter just the Hiryu, or does it do like a lot of these types of games do and count it for both Hiryu and Soryu?
Phil Lewis
United States
Evans
Georgia
“Whatever you do, He will make good of it. But not the good He had prepared for you if you had obeyed Him.” Perelandra, C.S. Lewis
"He died not for men, but for each man. If each man had been the only man made, He would have done no less.” Perelandra, C.S. Lewis
Separate counters. In fact, the counters have actual pictures of the ships including the deck numbers on the American carriers.
I didn't note the components above, but they are very nice. The counters are 1" and pre-rounded. The map is cardstock, and the battle board is functional.
Jim F
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlands
Where the heck did this interest in WW1 come from?
Ashwin in front of Tiger 131
red_herring wrote:
Lots of discussion here
regarding the number of Resource Cards the Japanese player receives. I have played it as 4 per turn with 2 additional cards for Borneo. However, the rules as written dictate that the Japanese player receives 4 Resource Cards at set up with 2 additional cards per turn if in control of Borneo. I think this would make it very difficult for the Japanese to stay in contention, but I'll try it on my next play.
Can you let us know how it goes? Very interested to hear.
Francisco Colmenares
Canada
Woodbridge
Ontario
red_herring wrote:
Lots of discussion here
regarding the number of Resource Cards the Japanese player receives. I have played it as 4 per turn with 2 additional cards for Borneo. However, the rules as written dictate that the Japanese player receives 4 Resource Cards at set up with 2 additional cards per turn if in control of Borneo. I think this would make it very difficult for the Japanese to stay in contention, but I'll try it on my next play.
When you do, remember to not play a resource card for moving naval units per 7.4. In other words it's possible to execute a Strategy and not spend cards. That fact should alleviate concerns about Japan mounting an effective defense.
Robert Hawkins
United States
Mooresville
North Carolina
Nice review. I’m looking forward to getting this one on the table.
Tom Peters
United States
Unspecified
Unspecified
Definitely worth playing, so much so I want to tinker with it.
You can't closely mirror history due to the large turns, but if you are willing to look past some of the abstractions, the game plays pretty well.
Mad Dog
Tim Parker
United States
Richmond
Virginia
Three greatest chess players ever: Bobby Fischer, Mikhail Tal, and Victor Korchnoi.
-
Thanks for the great review. I have been on the fence about this one for some time now but your review convinced me that it is worthy of my Christmas money
Stuart Tonge
United Kingdom
Rotherham
South Yorkshire
We just spent the day playing this.
It runs fast and is easy to play but..
It seems impossible to generate an initial historical result.
The initial Japanese expansion requires every counter to achieve (40 factors) plus a measure of luck or the expenditure of every card.
That then leaves Truk open for a 5 US carrier attack which is pretty much guaranteed to remove the air unit from the game - they just cannot survive that.
Perhaps you're supposed to take Phillipines OR Singapore on turn one?
The above notwithstanding, Borneo is indefensible to a determined US player, leaving the Japanese with no cards for the rest of the game. I didn't like this as it means they have no reaction capability nor ability to move at all unless the US allows it by choosing to roll for activation.
Surely a one card draw as a minimum would be better?
Tom Peters
United States
Unspecified
Unspecified
I agree that achieving history is impossible. On Turn 1 you would have to invade the Phillipines, Singapore, Borneo, and Fight Coral Sea and Midway.
You need to save 2 cards to take over Phillipines and Signapore. You need 1 card to refuel small ships after taking P or S. Then you have to get lucky and have the turn continue long enough to complete your takeovers.
The 5 US carriers are a problem, too. Only 3 were really available on Turn 1 at PH, with the Yorktown and Hornet on the West Coast on turn 1.
Mad Dog
Stuart Tonge
United Kingdom
Rotherham
South Yorkshire
Glad it wasn't just us then.
Also, gotta say that with the absence of cards for the last two turns of the game, it pretty much turns into a single player experience after turn three.
I watched as my opponent played 18 cards, moving here and there destroying things without a care in the world. Just didn't feel right at all. I could react, if carriers were in the right place (they weren't and I couldn't move them) but eventually he just came to Japan and burned everything down anyway. The whole fleet was annihilated. The US player seemed to have so much stuff it really didn't matter.
Jim F
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlands
Where the heck did this interest in WW1 come from?
Ashwin in front of Tiger 131
-
Was there a variety of decisions to be made? It sounds a little like you are strapped in for a particular ride...take A,B,C and then do D. Or am I misreading the situation here?
James
United Kingdom
Sheffield
South Yorkshire
Yeah Jim, you're in for a particular ride in a sense. As you will expect, the Americans develop overwhelming strength by 44, and the Japanese won't be replacing their losses. I do think the game has some chops though, which are the kind of decision points you will expect as well - the extent of the Japanese defensive perimetre, menacing certain important locations, seeking that decisive battle.
But it is compressed into 5 turns so you do this stuff with very broad strokes. It's a bit loose with the history but you're still doing things that make it feel like it is about the thing that it's about. You definitely have agency.
I think the lack of cards for Japan is not as horrible a problem as is possibly being suggested. You have to use your strategic reserves to secure the resources needed to feed your imperial ambitions. If you don't, then you're going to have a problem.
In my last game, as the Japanese I took Borneo on turn 2 so didn't draw cards until turn 3 and took the Allies to the brink of defeat on turn 4. They made a last ditch move to knock me off Truk on the last activation of the turn and that was enough to take it to the last turn. Turn 5 was an Allied walkover but the game ends when it does because the Japanese navy is going to disappear once those all American carriers turn up.
So, it's not an open-ended, alt-history game where Japan can do the impossible. For me, the card restrictions and expectations about what will happen are ok.
Jim F
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlands
Where the heck did this interest in WW1 come from?
Ashwin in front of Tiger 131
-
Thanks for that James. An alt history where the Japanese can achieve the impossible wouldn't be very attractive for me. Should probably pulled the trigger when it was available in the £40's.
|