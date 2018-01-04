red_herring wrote:

Lots of discussionregarding the number of Resource Cards the Japanese player receives. I have played it as 4 per turn with 2 additional cards for Borneo. However, the rules as written dictate that the Japanese player receives 4 Resource Cards at set up with 2 additional cards per turn if in control of Borneo. I think this would make it very difficult for the Japanese to stay in contention, but I'll try it on my next play.