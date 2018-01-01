|
Paul Brown
United Kingdom
First run through of this fine old sim.
Started with my guessed deployments and then launched the Prussian left wing against Lobositz. The Austrian guns cause heavy casualties but the Prussian infantry and artillery get up close and personal, overruning the enemy gunline and lapping up to the village. On the Northern flank the Prussians also drive off the Grenzer and secure that end of the field.
However an over enthusiastic cavalry charge reaches the river and triggers release of the Austrian reserves. This allows Marshal Browne to get his masses in motion and forces Frederick to form a hasty defence with a powerful gun line (grand battery some 50 years before its time) supported by a scratch assembly of horse and foot. See picture #1.
#1 Positions at start of 11.30am turn
The battle rages on with the Prussian assault on Lobositz gradually pressing the Austrians back. Marshal Brownes counterattack is poorly managed with a first wave cavalry charge foundering on the massed Prussian guns; the second wave infantry attack avoids the guns but a spirited countercharge by the Prussian heavy cavalry see them off (red crosses = routed).
At this point (picture #2) there were 50 Prussian SPs on the map vs 35 Austrian SPs and a significant number of them in rout, so Marshal Browne throws in the towel! All in all a good engaging game, maybe next time I'll use historical deployments andplay each side a bit more circumspectly.
#2 Positions part way through 1.15pm before Austrians throw in the towel
Barry Kendall
United States
Lebanon
Pennsylvania
This was a nice little game, thanks for giving it some love in the light of this new year!
