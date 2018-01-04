DISCLAIMER: my Iron Curtain copy was kindly provided by UltraPro / Jolly Roger as a “review copy”; 13 Days and 13 Minutes were regularly purchased.

Preamble: I’ve been studying and reading about post-WW2 ‘45/’89 historical period for the last 15 years, and I’m a huge Twilight Struggle fan (10 games played in 2017); therefore when I first knew about the existence of the above mentioned titles, my expectations have instantly climbed to DEFCON 2.

TWILIGHT STRUGGLE vs IC + 13D + 13M

“From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the Continent.” – W. Churchill

BLITZKRIEG RULEBOOK

“We were eyeball-to-eyeball and the other fellow just blinked.” – D. Rusk

Components: some 50ish cards (split between “Agenda” and “Strategy”), 34 influence cubes (17 Yanks blue and 17 Soviet red), 1 board and a bunch of tokens.

Playing time: 30/45 minutes

Theme: the 13 days of the Cuban Missile Crisis

Game flow: JF Kennedy and Nikita Chruščëv try to emerge from the Cuban Missile Crisis as the dominant superpower, after conspiring, bluffing and ousting for 13 days. At the beginning of each round, both players draw 3 Agenda cards, show them to the opponent and then secretly choose one. This is the core of the clash: secretly fulfilling your own agenda (to gain Prestige Points) without sticking out, and maybe creating some diversions. During the action phase, players draw 5 Strategy cards and take turns playing one of them to place or remove influence and fighting for majorities on battlefields; in the clean-up phase, Agendas are resolved and scored. After 3 rounds, the player with the most Prestige is the winner… provided that they haven’t triggered thermonuclear war! Components: some 50ish cards (split between “Agenda” and “Strategy”), 34 influence cubes (17 Yanks blue and 17 Soviet red), 1 board and a bunch of tokens.Playing time: 30/45 minutesTheme: the 13 days of the Cuban Missile CrisisGame flow: JF Kennedy and Nikita Chruščëv try to emerge from the Cuban Missile Crisis as the dominant superpower, after conspiring, bluffing and ousting for 13 days. At the beginning of each round, both players draw 3 Agenda cards, show them to the opponent and then secretly choose one. This is the core of the clash: secretly fulfilling your own agenda (to gain Prestige Points) without sticking out, and maybe creating some diversions. During the action phase, players draw 5 Strategy cards and take turns playing one of them to place or remove influence and fighting for majorities on battlefields; in the clean-up phase, Agendas are resolved and scored. After 3 rounds, the player with the most Prestige is the winner… provided that they haven’t triggered thermonuclear war!

Components: 13 Strategy Cards, 13 Yanks influence cubes, 13 Soviet influence cubes

Playing time: 13 minutes, obviously

Theme: see 13 Days

Game flow: in 13 Minutes, JKF and Chruščëv are in a rush: the game begins with a brutal auction where players bid part of their available influence (sooo scarce) to obtain the right to choose turn order, which is a remarkable advantage. Each player draws 2 Strategy cards, take turns by playing one (which is immediately laid on the table as a battlefield) and then refill their hand. During 5 rounds, battlefields slide towards the 2 superpowers’ spheres of influence, at the end whoever controls more battlefields is declared the winner. Just like in 13 Days, while you’re trying to accomplish that, you must avoid nuking humanity. Components: 13 Strategy Cards, 13 Yanks influence cubes, 13 Soviet influence cubesPlaying time: 13 minutes, obviouslyTheme: see 13 DaysGame flow: in 13 Minutes, JKF and Chruščëv are in a rush: the game begins with a brutal auction where players bid part of their available influence (sooo scarce) to obtain the right to choose turn order, which is a remarkable advantage. Each player draws 2 Strategy cards, take turns by playing one (which is immediately laid on the table as a battlefield) and then refill their hand. During 5 rounds, battlefields slide towards the 2 superpowers’ spheres of influence, at the end whoever controls more battlefields is declared the winner. Just like in 13 Days, while you’re trying to accomplish that, you must avoid nuking humanity.

Components: 18 cards, 48 influence cubes (split between Yanks and Soviet)

Playing time: 20 minutes, even less

Theme: Cold War “tout court”, ‘45/’89

Game flow: this mini-ColdWar lasts 2 rounds, where superpowers take turns playing cards that are laid on the table creating a sort of World map. Each card represents a Country and belongs to one of 6 Regions the 2 superpowers are trying to dominate: Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa, Central and South America. Just like in Twilight Struggle the goal is to have more influence than your opponent in key countries, so that you can obtain Ideology Points when different regions are scored (during the 2 rounds and in the end-game). The superpower who’s ahead on the Ideology track may dominate the world undisturbed.





Components: 18 cards, 48 influence cubes (split between Yanks and Soviet)Playing time: 20 minutes, even lessTheme: Cold War “tout court”, ‘45/’89Game flow: this mini-ColdWar lasts 2 rounds, where superpowers take turns playing cards that are laid on the table creating a sort of World map. Each card represents a Country and belongs to one of 6 Regions the 2 superpowers are trying to dominate: Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa, Central and South America. Just like in Twilight Struggle the goal is to have more influence than your opponent in key countries, so that you can obtain Ideology Points when different regions are scored (during the 2 rounds and in the end-game). The superpower who’s ahead on the Ideology track may dominate the world undisturbed.

VERY FEW ACTIONS, BUT HEAVY CHOICES

“Whether you like it or not, history is on our side. We will bury you!” - N. Chruščëv



DEFCON

“Or: how I learned to stop worrying and love the Bomb” – S. Kubrick

Historical note: DEFCON is the alert state index used by the United States Armed Forces and it ranges from DEFCON 5 (no imminent threats) to DEFCON 1 (nuclear war is imminent). DEFCON 2 was ordered only twice in US history: the first time during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the second one just before the Gulf War

REPLAYABILITY

“Voglio rifugiarmi sotto il Patto di Varsavia, | voglio un piano quinquennale, | la stabilità.” - CCCP Fedeli Alla Linea

CONCLUSIONS

“Those who are late will be punished by life itself.” – M. Gorbačëv



Andrea Gusmeroli