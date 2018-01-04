|
DISCLAIMER: my Iron Curtain copy was kindly provided by UltraPro / Jolly Roger as a “review copy”; 13 Days and 13 Minutes were regularly purchased.
You think it’s impossible to create a game atmosphere similar to Twilight Struggle, with minimalist components, in a 30-minute (even less) playing time, don’t you?
Asger Harding Granerud (Flamme Rouge, A Tale of Pirates) and Daniel Skjold Pedersen (Frogriders, A Tale of Pirates) have attempted to accomplish that with a trilogy set in the most tense period the world has ever known: The Cuban Missile Crisis, 16th October 1962 (actually, one of these 3 games is set in the generic Cold War).
Preamble: I’ve been studying and reading about post-WW2 ‘45/’89 historical period for the last 15 years, and I’m a huge Twilight Struggle fan (10 games played in 2017); therefore when I first knew about the existence of the above mentioned titles, my expectations have instantly climbed to DEFCON 2.
After 40 games split among IC/13D/13M, it’s high time for some impressions.
TWILIGHT STRUGGLE vs IC + 13D + 13M
“From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the Continent.” – W. Churchill
Which are the similarities between Twilight Struggle and the trilogy designed by the Dane Duo?
Iron Curtain, 13 Days and 13 Minutes are card driven games, for 2 players only, and their main mechanism is borrowed from the cumbersome elder brother: there are 3 types of cards, USA, USSR and UN (neutral, which are missing in Iron Curtain); if you play a card associated to your own superpower or a neutral one, you can choose whether to activate the event described on it or to “Command” influence cubes in order to gain control of “battlefields”. Choosing a card aligned to the enemy superpower allows your opponent to activate its event and then you can command influence cubes.
Area Control mechanism, which is pivotal in Twilight Struggle, can also be found in IC/13D/13M even if in different ways, with different intensity and towards different goals.
Another Twilight Struggle feature is the DEFCON track, but it deserves to be analyzed in a specific paragraph.
BLITZKRIEG RULEBOOK
“We were eyeball-to-eyeball and the other fellow just blinked.” – D. Rusk
Here’s a blitzkrieg-summary of the 3 rulebooks; if you want to dig deeper, you can find 13 DAYS and 13 MINUTES print&play files here on BGG).
13 Days: The Cuban Missile Crisis (2016)
Components: some 50ish cards (split between “Agenda” and “Strategy”), 34 influence cubes (17 Yanks blue and 17 Soviet red), 1 board and a bunch of tokens.
Playing time: 30/45 minutes
Theme: the 13 days of the Cuban Missile Crisis
Game flow: JF Kennedy and Nikita Chruščëv try to emerge from the Cuban Missile Crisis as the dominant superpower, after conspiring, bluffing and ousting for 13 days. At the beginning of each round, both players draw 3 Agenda cards, show them to the opponent and then secretly choose one. This is the core of the clash: secretly fulfilling your own agenda (to gain Prestige Points) without sticking out, and maybe creating some diversions. During the action phase, players draw 5 Strategy cards and take turns playing one of them to place or remove influence and fighting for majorities on battlefields; in the clean-up phase, Agendas are resolved and scored. After 3 rounds, the player with the most Prestige is the winner… provided that they haven’t triggered thermonuclear war!
13 Minutes: The Cuban Missile Crisis (2016)
Components: 13 Strategy Cards, 13 Yanks influence cubes, 13 Soviet influence cubes
Playing time: 13 minutes, obviously
Theme: see 13 Days
Game flow: in 13 Minutes, JKF and Chruščëv are in a rush: the game begins with a brutal auction where players bid part of their available influence (sooo scarce) to obtain the right to choose turn order, which is a remarkable advantage. Each player draws 2 Strategy cards, take turns by playing one (which is immediately laid on the table as a battlefield) and then refill their hand. During 5 rounds, battlefields slide towards the 2 superpowers’ spheres of influence, at the end whoever controls more battlefields is declared the winner. Just like in 13 Days, while you’re trying to accomplish that, you must avoid nuking humanity.
Iron Curtain (2017)
Components: 18 cards, 48 influence cubes (split between Yanks and Soviet)
Playing time: 20 minutes, even less
Theme: Cold War “tout court”, ‘45/’89
Game flow: this mini-ColdWar lasts 2 rounds, where superpowers take turns playing cards that are laid on the table creating a sort of World map. Each card represents a Country and belongs to one of 6 Regions the 2 superpowers are trying to dominate: Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa, Central and South America. Just like in Twilight Struggle the goal is to have more influence than your opponent in key countries, so that you can obtain Ideology Points when different regions are scored (during the 2 rounds and in the end-game). The superpower who’s ahead on the Ideology track may dominate the world undisturbed.
VERY FEW ACTIONS, BUT HEAVY CHOICES
“Whether you like it or not, history is on our side. We will bury you!” - N. Chruščëv
As you may have realized, in every game you take very few actions (5 in 13M, 8 in IC, 12 in 13D) but all of them are crucial, create tangible tension and drastically influence the outcome. This is especially the case of 13 Days and 13 Minutes where events triggered by playing a card belonging to your opponent, are usually devastating for your plans, and understanding how and when to do that in order to minimize damage, is key. Iron Curtain is less punishing as many events are more particular, and therefore you can play enemy cards without triggering their adverse event.
DEFCON
“Or: how I learned to stop worrying and love the Bomb” – S. Kubrick
Historical note: DEFCON is the alert state index used by the United States Armed Forces and it ranges from DEFCON 5 (no imminent threats) to DEFCON 1 (nuclear war is imminent). DEFCON 2 was ordered only twice in US history: the first time during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the second one just before the Gulf War.
In Twilight Struggle, DEFCON track prevents players to attempt coups in some regions and whoever is responsible to trigger nuclear war (by taking DEFCON to level 1) automatically loses the game.
13 Days and 13 Minutes implement a really remarkable DEFCON variant by splitting it in 3 fields: Military, Political and World Opinion. If you take a couple of too aggressive actions in one of those 3 sectors, you may trigger the endgame and therefore be declared the loser (ok, you’ve flexed your muscles and showed your testosterone, but nobody likes seeing half the World completely wiped out).
In Iron Curtain there’s no DEFCON and so you can be heavy handed in the fight: game experience is a bit more “straight in your face” compared to the trickeries needed to win in 13D and 13M.
REPLAYABILITY
“Voglio rifugiarmi sotto il Patto di Varsavia, | voglio un piano quinquennale, | la stabilità.” - CCCP Fedeli Alla Linea
Me (Soviet) and my mate/enemy (Yank) have 40 games under our belts, split like this: 25 at 13M, 5 at 13D and 10 at IC. Up today, I can see no replaybaility issue for the following reasons:
13 Days: hidden agendas mechanism creates kind of “I know that you know that I know” dynamics, à la Texas Hold’em, and after a couple of games you will notice a very deep meta-game level kicking in. Morover, only 30 out of 39 Strategy cards are used in each game, and six of them are discarded face down: these 2 features guarantee almost infinite replayability.
13 Minutes: the starting auction allows to plan few different strategies, and there’s a lot of meta-game here too, after some games played against the same opponent. 3 out of 13 Strategy cards are played face down, giving you only incomplete information about what is going to come. I happened to play 4 or 5 games in a row, and I’d have continued if it weren’t 4 a.m.
Iron Curtain: 2 Strategy cards are discarded face down at the end of the first round, therefore you’ll never know which regions will be scored before the endgame. Furthermore, the play area expands as cards are laid on the table, creating always different game layouts.
CONCLUSIONS
“Those who are late will be punished by life itself.” – M. Gorbačëv
Mission accomplished?
Despite my initial perplexities, I have to admit that the Dane Duo completely floored me!
You can breathe Cold War atmosphere in every single turn, in every single playtime minute: in all of the 3 titles, games are constantly on thin ice and a single card played is enough to overturn fragile equilibria.
Action/reaction dynamics are really strong, just like in Twilight Struggle: Yanks become aggressive in Cuba? Soviets will try to catch up in that region. If Chruščëv decides to ease tension so to avoid triggering DEFCON 1, also JFK will enter in a temporary “flower power” mood.
Before playing 13D/13M/IC my other doubt was that they looked too similar and risked cannibalizing themselves. I’m happy to have been proven completely wrong. Even if they share components’ quantity and quality (cards and cubes, only 13 DAYS has a board and more cards), game mechanism (card driven, area control, 2 players) and theme (Yanks vs Soviet), each title has a peculiarity that strongly distinguish itself from the other two:
13 Days centres on hidden agendas, bluffs and meta-game.
in 13 Minutes, managing aggression together with the scarce influence quantity is key.
Iron Curtain is probably the closer one to Twilight Struggle: pure area control.
In the end… are you going cold turkey off Twilight Struggle, due to lack of time or appropriate arch-enemies to bury? Well, 13D/13M/IC may work as methadone to soothe your state of privation. Moreover, they’re perfect to introduce new players to the card-driven world; who knows, maybe these 3 titles will earn you a decent nemesis willing to enjoy with you the full Twilight Struggle experience.
Andrea Gusmeroli
www.morboludens.com
Thanks for the review, Andrea!
Something I've been wondering.
There is a lot I like about Twilight Struggle but in the end I usually turn down opportunities to play because I feel like there are a lot of arcane combinations of cards and plays etc that I -need- to know to play even halfway competently. Like, to a beginner (me) the game looks like one kind of game, a strategic game with long term plans, but it seems to really good players long term planning isn't really a thing (based on things I read anyway) and it's a much more immediately tactical game relying on close knowledge of surprising effects of combinations of cards.
Do these three games share that characteristic? Or do they have a lower skill floor than TS? I like a game which is not too arcane, but which allows for complex deep thinking.
Thanks for the review.
Kris, my impression is that with 13 minutes or Iron Curtain there is no such weird card combinations as in TS. However, with so few turns there is little room to very long-term plan
Forward 1, Forward 2, Forward 3... siege attack 5?
Why for this life there's no man smart enough, life's too short for learning every trick and bluff.
-
Speusippus wrote:
Something I've been wondering.
There is a lot I like about Twilight Struggle but in the end I usually turn down opportunities to play because I feel like there are a lot of arcane combinations of cards and plays etc that I -need- to know to play even halfway competently. Like, to a beginner (me) the game looks like one kind of game, a strategic game with long term plans, but it seems to really good players long term planning isn't really a thing (based on things I read anyway) and it's a much more immediately tactical game relying on close knowledge of surprising effects of combinations of cards.
Do these three games share that characteristic? Or do they have a lower skill floor than TS? I like a game which is not too arcane, but which allows for complex deep thinking.
I think you have simply read too much about TS and not played enough. All you really need to do is get familiar with the "access" cards that allow one side or the other into countries/regions or give automatic control of specific countries. The rest comes with experience.
I think the 1-2 hour playtime of TS is just right, so although I'm still interested in these short-form games, I haven't yet found a reason to prefer them over TS.
Speusippus wrote:
Do these three games share that characteristic? Or do they have a lower skill floor than TS? I like a game which is not too arcane, but which allows for complex deep thinking.
my 2 cents:
Iron Curtain and 13 Minutes are exclusively short-term tactical games (of course, you play 5 and 8 turns): you have to know some nasty cards (i.e. On The Brink in 13M), but hey you can play in 15 mins and after 4 or 5 games you won't be a noob anymore.
13 Days allows for long-term planning (well, let's say medium-term): do you go for dominating an agenda or spreading influence across the board to have an edge in 2nd and 3rd turn? Plenty of decisions like that.
-
