The one problem (and it’s minor) with the counters is clarity for those of us with aging eyes. The illustrations on the counters are magnificent with some being very complex pieces of art (copies of period art). Some of the counters are a little too dark to see the richness of the illustrations (think a section of a Medieval style painting miniaturized onto a counter). Fortunately, there is a counter guide on the back of the rules booklet with slightly enlarged examples of many of the counters. Some counters have their names/types in black print on the top. These can be quite difficult to clearly see due to the black label on dark colored counters. The counters with white labels are much easier to read.