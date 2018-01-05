Petrus Aleator wrote:

#60 (Mariners By the Sea) - #8 (Classis Britannica)



Naval shenanigans are afoot, and a Barbarian Conspiracy indeed. The Scotti altruistically sets the Oceanus Brittanicus to “unpatrolled” and the Oceanus Hibernicus to “patrolled.” [Note; This was randomly determined. However, something tells me I may have misplayed it. The Scotti will only ever flip “Oceanus Hibernicus” to 'unpatrolled' via the rules, so this Event, even though a Priority, would not qualify as “effective” for them... I think? Does the free raid, though, override this consideration? Ideas anyone?]

# 8 (Classi Britannica) - # 44 (Lindsey)



You could have let them go home with their stuff. Saxons set all seas to “no patrol.” Great. They are coming.



#6 (Uther) - #42 (Anderida)



Well, I'm sure glad no cavalry are in my Hillforts. Scotti Foederati don't cut it. Heh. This thing would be straight evil under the right circumstances. As it is, the Dux does something almost inexplicable, were he not such a robotic Bonehead. Hadrian's Wall and the Legionary fortress at York are stripped to send 7 Cavalry south to Durotriges, and he builds a Fort there. He's sending me a message.



Inexplicable, because now I get to play Uther. Rather, I get to rebel against him [I must have misplayed this one somehow. Because “Uther” was functionally ineffective for the Roman, and due to some wonky random region-selection, well.... this. Though “Towns” are targets, even before Fragmentation, maybe there needs to be some nested priorities?]. I got your message. That fort? Now a Hillfort. Seven cavalry to casualties, replaced by two lowly militia. That lone Saxon Foederati? Blue now [That's how I'm playing it, at least]. Sic semper tyrannis. Oh, did I just strip Britain of her legions? Never mind, pass me the mead. Civilian Dominance.

#42 (Anderida) - #9 (Swift Chargers)



Epoch's a-comin'. Saxons make war to drive me out of Kent. No field battle will result, so Suprise is attempted, and achieved. [I think I'm playing this right; They did have option to settle on roll of 1-2, but failed, and I'm assuming with Coup de Main they'll try it, which they did]

What did I learn? In the short scenario (without Pivotal Events), the likelihood of getting Comitates into play is slim. Taking even a marginal lead in Wealth as compared to Prestige, early on, may force some ridiculous and (ultimately unproductive) internecine strife between Robot Dux and Player Civitates. Going to Autonomy (though this was accomplished via Epoch Event) does nothing for Civitates in “Barbarian Conspiracy,” as “Cymbrogi” isn't coming. So I will love my Roman overlords a bit more, next time. The legions can't go home early. I'm relatively confident the Saxon would win, in the 2nd Epoch, by control (3 needed). Civitates, in this scenario, needs to focus on propping up the Dux without letting him win, and maintaining as much control as possible, realizing that automatic victory (i.e., Civilian Dominance + Control] is not yet in the cards. Basically, it's a contest to see who does the least badly. Civitates want to lose only enough control to avoid Civil War, keep their Wealth at or below Prestige, hoping that the Bar-bars make enough plunder (but not too much) to keep the Dux busy and below his victory threshold. Oh, and Vortigern is bad. Reaching Autonomy in only the first Epoch has made Civitates victory a genuine possibility by end of the second; however, Dux will be using his (now thinned) legions to whack me, most likely ennabling the Saxon to seize the southeast for the win.