David Taranto
Canada
Victoria
BC
Well, it finally happened. Round 2 of Liberty or Death. It went for six hours on the shortest possible setting, my wife and I each playing one of the Royalist factions (She the British, I the Indians), and the Rebellion factions (Patriots and French) were controlled by the “Bot” flowcharts, as run through by me.
Liberty or Death is wargame in GMT’s COIN (COunter-INsurgency) series, and in it players decide every turn whether they want to perform one of their actions, or execute the event on the round’s card, which also displays the current round’s initiative order. This is interesting because not every player will act on every turn, as only at most two factions will take actions, and if they do, those will be the Ineligible factions for the next round. If one of first two listed should be already Ineligible or decide to pass, then the third depicted faction may perform actions, and if two factions have still not taken actions, the fourth depicted gets a chance to act.
The first time we played, our game went on just as long, but with each of us responsible for taking actions for both factions on one side of the war or the other, and featured me explaining everything for an hour, going through the sample rounds in the Playbook but actually learning nothing, and us fumbling through all of the steps for all of the actions for our factions. The kicker about this is… Well, all of the factions are slightly different, in both possible actions and in how any of them might win the game, so learning one doesn’t carry over much to any of the others. So we tried our best to try things out if they seemed like good things to do, but in the end we felt like we couldn’t string the actions together into much cause-and-effect, or any strategy. We didn’t have much fun with it… at all, but I bought this thing! So I needed to give it at least one more go.
I pored over the rules one more time, over the course of a week or so, and synthesized them into new player aids that I’ve been waiting to use to see if they helped either me or my wife in our task. This solution to giving a game a second chance is one that I’ve used before, for another convoluted, rules-heavy game that we decided just wasn't for us: Pax Renaissance.
This game shares another key feature with Pax Renaissance aside from the obscured way to string actions together into a strategy, that being that players are not only in control of political power in different areas of the board, but also influence over the people. This is represented in PR by the three religions, and in LoD by Support or Opposition to the Crown. The main difference with this in PaxRen is that you are also able to wield your power across the political factions, while in LoD you represent them, so it’s simpler here.
So with all that said, how did our second, six-hour play go? Where we started off alright but got beaten down pretty hard by Bots that always take full actions and the best events and always seem to have enough resources to do whatever they want? Where I ran my faction and both of the bots, leaving my wife to make one decision every half hour in the game, resulting in some of the most offensive downtime I’ve seen in a two-player game, so much so that she went off to work on art projects while I took care of everything else and called her over for her to decide to just pass and take resources or trigger an event that required little decision-making?
It was a lot better, actually. At least for me. (And she says it was for her, too.)
Here’s the thing - yes, this “shortest” of all possible games took six hours. But here’s the kicker - the first Campaign (half of the event deck) took us four hours. The second half only took two. I was able to work my way through the bots much faster after they started taking the same actions over and over again, and was able to more easily recognize where on the board certain conditions were true or not true.
Also, what we look for in the first or second play of any game especially is for where it hooks us to bring us back, and Liberty or Death did that, too. Again, at least for me. Playing the Indians, I got to see more what the differences between my actions were. I knew what benefitted me, and how I could make that start to happen. We started developing strategies to try to advance our Victory Conditions before the scoring rounds. I learned how punishingly tight the acting opportunities for any one faction is, particularly because of the amount of time my wife spent away from the table. And beyond that, if you don’t aim to get the most resources you can in the scoring rounds, you are going to be bound up, pretty bad, for the next chunk of the game, especially if the Initiative order doesn’t come up in your favor.
I learned where the nudge points are for one faction to muscle past another for the Victory Conditions - Villages/Forts vs the compared Combined Casualties - and how you might help one faction a little bit but helping yourself more. That was the difference between my -8 points and my wife’s -10 - I had kept the Patriot Forts and Indian Villages close, while largely killing Militias off the board to expose those forts to attack. The thing about that is…. the Militias don’t contribute to Rebellion casualties, so they didn’t actually help her secondary British victory condition at all. That was also how I held the Patriots to 8 points and how the French were able to win with 10. Forts/Villages were equal, and the British had lost two more units than the Rebellion did.
I’m also sure in a game where we better controlled the hearts of the people, the Support and Opposition would have factored in more as well, but stringing that strategy together seems like it’s the next step. Keeping that pushing and pulling back and forth and not letting go of the rope is huge, and I can tell it will really make this game pop.
We are learning certain general steering guidelines for this game, too - things that you just can’t not-do and expect to get anywhere, and while that may make a game seem too prescribed, with too many obvious moves, at least with the Bots it absolutely does not. You roll dice quite often to choose between equally viable and preferred options on the list of priorities on their flowcharts. This already keeps any two games from being the same. The Events that come up are random, and can seem quite swingy, but are often juuuust better than the things your Special Actions can do alongside your main Commands, can be very situationally attractive, and for good measure add a neat level of historical “what-if?” spice. Add into that four factions to try out with different aims and ways of accomplishing them, and there’s enough variety and learning curve here to last you for a while, if those are BOTH things you find interesting. Emphasis on BOTH.
I also saw a good, crunchy, Euro-reminiscent area control thing too! You CAN spam your Forts/Villages out in safe places to help your victory conditions and earn you more resources, but it also means removing your cubes from those locations, making you offensively weaker for at least one round. More than that, doing so in safe places means that when it comes time to find out if your units are “in supply” or not, your forts largely determine that in areas that aren’t Cities or Colonies you control! So trying to get more forts at your cube-heavy “Front Lines” away from your sparser strongholds is also very important to keep those pieces on the board and to prevent you from losing resources or support! So which do you go with? What do you prioritize? And in such limited space and competing goals for expansion between the British and Indians - who are even acting as allies in the war! - who steps on whose toes when and where?! Ugh. It was so good, and meaty, and was really fun to both realize and take into consideration.
My final point of interest that I’d like to bring up is that in this entire game, in this six-hour, fifteen-round, 30-total-actions-for-4-factions game, only ONE of them was a full, out-and-out Battle. In ONE City. In the WHOLE game. This does not seem to be a game so much about killing as it is a game of sniping just enough and losing as little as possible. It’s the people and your control over them that matter much, much more. Heck, for the Patriots and Indians it’s about who has more Forts or Villages CONSTRUCTED on the board!
My wife said she would play it again, but would much rather try it once more with each of us taking both factions for our respective sides so she could be more engaged over however many hours it would go. She loves the asymmetry between the factions, and the fact that the game is more about the propaganda and the positioning and less about the battles - “You can lose the battles but still win the war,” she said. And that’s definitely true. Battle are “random” with the die rolls, yes, but the number of dice you roll are determined by the number of pieces you have (not directly), and the dice even only have values from 1-3, so the other factors in the battle - Forts and Leaders and Blockades and so one - matter JUST as much! And if you have enough pieces in a fight to use all three dice available to you? Hoooo boy, you are REALLY weak somewhere else!
So when you look at Liberty or Death, and possibly by extension any COIN game, don’t think about it as a dice-chucking arbitrary wargame. There IS in fact something more here, something subtler here, and though it takes a couple plays to uncover it with still more to go, from a first-time reluctant wargaming experience coming from a heavy-Euro-loving background, something engaging and fun.
Sean McCormick
United States
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
the_windcaster wrote:
So when you look at Liberty or Death, and possibly by extension any COIN game, don’t think about it as a dice-chucking arbitrary wargame. There IS in fact something more here, something subtler here, and though it takes a couple plays to uncover it with still more to go, from a first-time reluctant wargaming experience coming from a heavy-Euro-loving background, something engaging and fun.
Wargames may feature dice chucking, but they are anything but arbitrary. As a wargamer who doesn't like COIN at all, I'm glad you had a better experience the second time around, but this sentence did need addressing.
Neil Helmer
Canada
Windsor
Ontario
-
As a Eurogamer AND a Wargamer, who does happen to love the COIN series (albeit Liberty or Death is my most favourite thematically and least favourite structurally, but i digress...)- excellent session / review. You have captured the nuances which makes this series an excellent bridge point for the two worlds which, some say, should never collide. I believe the best of games (or at least, my favourites) capture economic, political and military aspects. The time spent on a COIN game session does, and will, diminish with experience - and then you will be hooked
Mayor Jim
United States
Fort Wright
Kentucky
Great review...I'm still trying to get my head around this one
David Taranto
Canada
Victoria
BC
seanmac wrote:
the_windcaster wrote:
So when you look at Liberty or Death, and possibly by extension any COIN game, don’t think about it as a dice-chucking arbitrary wargame. There IS in fact something more here, something subtler here, and though it takes a couple plays to uncover it with still more to go, from a first-time reluctant wargaming experience coming from a heavy-Euro-loving background, something engaging and fun.
Wargames may feature dice chucking, but they are anything but arbitrary. As a wargamer who doesn't like COIN at all, I'm glad you had a better experience the second time around, but this sentence did need addressing.
You missed my point entirely. I am bringing up that unfounded preconception in order to refute it. But thanks for stopping by.
David Taranto
Canada
Victoria
BC
-
Thanks! I'm still not sure it'll make "a wargamer" out of me, but Pendragon or Falling Sky DO also look pretty spiffy... lol
David Taranto
Canada
Victoria
BC
MayorJim wrote:
Great review...I'm still trying to get my head around this one
Thanks! It is a bit of a beast, rules-wise, for sure! No shame in that!
Matt D
United States
Tacoma
Washington
the_windcaster wrote:
seanmac wrote:
the_windcaster wrote:
So when you look at Liberty or Death, and possibly by extension any COIN game, don’t think about it as a dice-chucking arbitrary wargame. There IS in fact something more here, something subtler here, and though it takes a couple plays to uncover it with still more to go, from a first-time reluctant wargaming experience coming from a heavy-Euro-loving background, something engaging and fun.
Wargames may feature dice chucking, but they are anything but arbitrary. As a wargamer who doesn't like COIN at all, I'm glad you had a better experience the second time around, but this sentence did need addressing.
You missed my point entirely. I am bringing up that unfounded preconception in order to refute it. But thanks for stopping by.
I don’t think he did.
Harold Buchanan
United States
RSF
California
Hey David
Great summary - thanks for sharing.
I also like to play coop on one side and allow the bots to do their thing. It is cool that you got your wife to play as well.
Keep in mind many of us wargamers are curmudgeons and will argue for the sake of argument. You kids get off my lawn!
Best of luck with the next play and keep us informed!
Harold
David Taranto
Canada
Victoria
BC
hankhankhank wrote:
Hey David
Great summary - thanks for sharing.
...
Best of luck with the next play and keep us informed!
Harold
Thanks, Harold! And thanks for designing this game!
She is definitely a trooper, and I think it says something that she wants to play it again one on one, 2 factions apiece to cut down on the downtime. It will probably take a couple more months, but still. The experience running the bots has me looking forward to my first solo play, too!
Haha! So that's one stereotype I won't try to dismiss! (Actually, it was probably the first, via Katie's Game Corner.)
Thanks again, and I definitely will!
Chris Laudermilk
United States
Orange County
California
Great session report, and your experience tracks pretty well with mine so far.
I hear you on the super-steep learning curve on this one. I still haven't completely wrapped my head around LoD, and a friend is now semi-turned-off on COIN because our first play together was slow and painful since none of us knew what we were doing. The good thing is he has expressed a willingness to try again later; I told him I'll drag him into a game once I've gotten a handle on it.
I jumped into COIN with LoD, and am thinking that was a tough one to start with--but it's the first one I have been able to get with subject matter that interests me. The previous ones either a) hold no interest, and/or b) are a bit too recent for my own comfort. One of the things I've struggled with on LoD is the "how do I get from here [starting position] to there [victory]?" question. My son and I sat down a couple of times and both kind of stared at the board asking ourselves that question. My other problem is wrapping my head around the bots--I still haven't done that yet.
For now I've set LoD aside and am tackling Pendragon--the new COIN hotness just delivering from GMT. I was happy to find that since it shares the COIN basics is was able to rip through that part of the rules and get right to what is different about things like the battle procedure, victory conditions, faction commands, and--importantly--bots. For whatever reason I have grasped the overall goals and at least for the barbarians' part how to get there. I'm running a solo right now of it, and hope to leverage the experience to pull LoD back out and get it figured out.
I'm kind of wondering for a two player game if splitting running the bots would help. This would accomplish two things: 1) reduce the load on whoever runs them, and 2) increase engagement of the other player. So, player A runs the Royalist side--one player faction and one bot faction while the other runs the Rebellion side. Hmm...now I need to sell my son on that idea & get him to learn running bots.
David Taranto
Canada
Victoria
BC
claudermilk wrote:
.
Yep! That all sounds verryyy familiar! lol Including the reason Liberty or Death was the one you chose for your first.
I found it easiest to focus in on asking myself two questions: What must I do to keep my units in supply, and what must I do to earn more resources come Winter Quarters? Corollary to that being how can I dislodge my opponents' standing related to those two factors as well? Of course, you also have such limited actions with which to do them, too!
Brian Train
Canada
Victoria
British Columbia
David, if you enjoy the general approach of the COIN system (sort of area control, not many dice, asymmetry in most things between the factions) you may enjoy Colonial Twilight: The French-Algerian War, 1954-62, which is COIN but cut down for two players.
Games move much faster: my playtesters (experienced COINdinistas but still) were knocking out complete games of the short scenario in less than two hours.
And if you can't get your wife interested in 1950s Algeria, there is only one bot to handle.
I've also figured a simple way to convert the 4-faction COIN games like LoD etc. for 2-player play, but it is a bit too random for some, and may not work well with bots (so maybe just use two humans instead).
https://brtrain.wordpress.com/2016/05/13/spielenexperiment-t...
(also was published in C3i #31)
Brian
Tim Royal
United States
Kirkland
Washington
ltmurnau wrote:
David, if you enjoy the general approach of the COIN system (sort of area control, not many dice, asymmetry in most things between the factions) you may enjoy Colonial Twilight: The French-Algerian War, 1954-62
, which is COIN but cut down for two players.
Games move much faster: my playtesters (experienced COINdinistas but still) were knocking out complete games of the short scenario in less than two hours.
And if you can't get your wife interested in 1950s Algeria, there is only one bot to handle.
I've also figured a simple way to convert the 4-faction COIN games like LoD etc. for 2-player play, but it is a bit too random for some, and may not work well with bots (so maybe just use two humans instead).https://brtrain.wordpress.com/2016/05/13/spielenexperiment-t...
(also was published in C3i #31)
Brian
^^^^ This...
I was just about to post about Colonial Twilight. I LOVE COIN games, getting ready to dive head first into Pendragon solo, but there's a special place for Colonial Twilight with its two player play. Little to no downtime at all.
The topic wasn't as intriguing to me initially, but it turned into a boon both for learning and for enjoying how the COIN idea got mapped into a fully satisfying two player experience.
Brian Train
Canada
Victoria
British Columbia
Thanks Tim!
I'm glad you are enjoying it.
Brian
Brian Train
Canada
Victoria
British Columbia
ltmurnau wrote:
David, if you enjoy the general approach of the COIN system (sort of area control, not many dice, asymmetry in most things between the factions) you may enjoy Colonial Twilight: The French-Algerian War, 1954-62
, which is COIN but cut down for two players.
Games move much faster: my playtesters (experienced COINdinistas but still) were knocking out complete games of the short scenario in less than two hours.
And if you can't get your wife interested in 1950s Algeria, there is only one bot to handle.
I've also figured a simple way to convert the 4-faction COIN games like LoD etc. for 2-player play, but it is a bit too random for some, and may not work well with bots (so maybe just use two humans instead).https://brtrain.wordpress.com/2016/05/13/spielenexperiment-t...
(also was published in C3i #31)
Brian
Oh, and yesterday I posted a variant for Colonial Twilight that converts this 2-faction game into a 4-player game: 2 teams of 2, each player with different agendas and responsibilities, hopefully with plenty of bickering and grabbing at the steering wheel.
Some people had commented that Colonial Twilight, a COIN system game with two factions, does not have the depth, complexity, and interaction (which I think is euphemism for “backstabbery, bickering and scheming”) that a four-faction game does.
I won’t deny that “2 < 4”, even for very large values of “2”. But I was thinking the other day: what if you had four people who wanted to play Colonial Twilight and there was only one copy? Or even less likely, you had a group of four who wanted to explore some of those divided aims, treacheries and further asymmetries within those two monolithic factions?
A completely untested but mostly worked-out Gedankenexperiment for y'all:
https://brtrain.wordpress.com/2018/01/10/spielenexperiment-i...
Brian
