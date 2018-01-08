|
This is a belated report from the third annual Veterans Day Wings of Glory Shootout, from last November.
This year, schedules were kind of crazy, and I held the game night a week after Veterans Day. Only two friends were able to make it. We opted for something I’ve never done before: A 1 vs. 1 vs. 1 match, with two planes each. I’m normally averse to a-historical situations such as this kind of group furball, but it was suggested, and heck, I’m game.
My friend Aaron had two Albatros D.Va’s; Ed had two SPAD XIII’s; and I chose a Hanriot hd. 1 and a Pfalz D III.
We selected beginning maneuvers and all started to converge on the center of the board.
My planes exchanged fire with the SPADs, but my poor planning led to my Hanriot turning right in front of the SPADs, exposing its soft belly. Both SPADs got broadside shots at close range, and the Hanriot disintegrated. That might be the fastest I have ever lost a plane.
My Pfalz continued straight, and blundered right into the path of the two Albatrosses, one of which got a shot off right away, but the Pfalz took no damage.
I thought the Pfalz was doomed, though—I thought the Albatrosses would surely blast it apart after the next movement phase. But the Albatrosses had already programmed Immelmans! I rejoiced as I found myself on the Albatrosses’ tails.
I followed on the Albatrosses, dealing out some damage, while the SPAD’s turned and hit them from ahead. An Albatros took a “Boom” card and was destroyed. In the turns that followed (which were confusing and I don’t remember well), a SPAD and an Albatros were lost.
Finally, we had to call it quits—we didn’t have quite enough time left to see the game to the end. When we stopped, there was still the Pfalz, and two SPADs, each with three points of damage remaining, and one of the SPADs on fire.
