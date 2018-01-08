Thass wrote:

Malacandra wrote: Nice report. What are your thoughts on comparisons with other tactical systems you’ve played?



This is my first block wargame so I have nothing to compare it to in that regard, however I felt the tactical level was what I was looking for and expecting. I did find that I would move units into open terrain when normally I would be hesitant about doing that. But it was necessary due to the short range of fire for rifle squads. I botched the LOS rules, especially with the bocage, pretty badly. The bocage artwork not being on the hex side generated a lot of questions; "can I move into the hex because the art work isn't on the hex side?", "is LOS blocked because the artwork is between the two center dots of the hexes? Yes?", "does this then mean that all the units are hypothetically locate at the center dot of their hex?" and many more.

I did like the blocks and "fog of war" when the blocks were up right. Looking at a wall of enemy units at the beginning of a turn can be a bit daunting, but then you remember 'those 2 units in the town are only a strength of one. so I will attack there.', Seems obvious, but it was a fun first time experience for me.

I'm on a search for a new simpler (not simple) tactical gaming system.

I like the direction designers are taking this platform in the recent years.

This is what I am looking for in a war game system...







- Geomorphic maps means lots of scenario potential. I was a bit surprised to learn that there were only 2 geomorphic maps in CI and they were a bit larger than what I was expecting. Give me multiple double sided mounted geomorphic maps and let me make up battles.



- Expandable system; I have blind faith that more expansions, maps and scenarios are on the way.

- IGYG player turn alternation; I like the "I move a platoon within a company" turn alternation in CI a lot. Add "leader" command radius, again well done. CoH is a bit too micro (i.e. I move a hex you move a hex). I really like the 'blind chit' draw turn activation. I can see implementing that quite easily into CI. Not a fan of the concept of waiting for someone to move their entire army. Someone with AP can cause significant down time, killing the experience.





- Low unit count but adding leader units; I'm not a big fan of searching through containers of counters for specific units. I admit, I'm not sure what my counter count threshold is. I like low setup time, unless the setup is part of the experience and fun.

