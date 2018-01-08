|
Some thoughts on my first solo run through of scenario 1 of Combat Infantry.
Final score German 15 – Americans 11.
This is my first block war game, but with all the WWII game systems on my shelves, I feel I am an experienced player.
Setup: Germans followed the solitaire setup notes from the scenario card Ger A1 in Basile sur Mer, Ger A2 in and around Kerel farm, Ger A3 in and around Harlet farm. I pulled Tigers and Pumas as support weapons and set them up around Le Pare (Pointe du Hoc). German plan was to inflict maximum damage while US units were on the beaches and then delay the US advances while retreating towards Hilaire.
Americans setup and plan; US A1 western most beach hexes, move through Conde farm, then move into woods, move to west side of Basile sur Mer for either assault or fire into town. US A2 setup next to US A1 and moved onto Basile sur Mer from south. Next to them was battalion support weapons, 3 Shermans, 1 Stuart, 1 sniper and 1 pioneer unit along with my CHQ. I was thinking a somewhat tank battle in the center at the time. Finally US A3 setup on the beaches south of Harlet. Their goals was to take Harlet and inflict VP through casualties and move towards Hilaire.
(This was taken at the end of the game, but the arrows show the poorly executed plan)
On turn 1, the Germans devastated the US on the beaches, knocking out one tank, eliminated US sniper, CHQ unit and reduced pioneer squad to 1. Bad idea to put CHQ, sniper and pioneer in the same hex. It was clear the US had to get everyone off the beaches.
US platoon A1 and A2 coordinated their attacks on Basile sur Mer and made the German units retreat towards the woods. The tank battle in the center ensued but the German tanks walloped the US tanks, (I only put one wreck marker per hex). The right flank US A3 were able to take Harlet farm but were getting bogged down. They ignored the Ger A3 units and moved on Hilaire. In the process, the mortar team fell out of command and were never able to pass a moral check to get them back in the fight.
Time was running out and final assaults were mounted against the woods VP hex and Hilaire, but without superior numbers these attacks never had a chance of working out.
Observations: The German lost one of their tanks in an assault and it became apparent to me that you don’t want your tanks involved in an assault unless you have over powering odds in your favor (i.e infantry shield). Towards the end of the game I found things got a ‘little gamy’ due to the points needed. As the US, I wanted to take the woods VP hex and the Germans defended it with 2 rifle squads. The Germans kept rallying them back to 3 points strength anytime they lost a step. The last turn the US player threw squads into these hexes in the hopes of maybe reducing them enough for the next platoon, but without superior numbers going in, it was just a suicide mission. The German Tiger 1 pulled back, out of play, because they did not want to loose the unit and provide a VP to the US. The LOS rules and movement rules based on hex side artwork tripped me up more than a few times. The bocage artwork is not visually significant enough on the board, especially with 3 blocks within a hex, and I know I missed their significance more than a few times. I have no idea what impact this had on the battle. I have no idea what the solution would be to help this. The combat is super simple making all the dice rolling a non-issue for me. Overall, I enjoyed it, and I look forward to playing this scenario again and even look forward to the next ones.
Mark Buetow
United States
McHenry
Illinois
Combat Commander Archivist
Move! Advance! Fire! Rout! Recover! Artillery Denied! Artillery Request! Command Confusion...say what?!
Nice report. What are your thoughts on comparisons with other tactical systems you’ve played?
T Hass
United States
Palm Desert
California
Malacandra wrote:
Nice report. What are your thoughts on comparisons with other tactical systems you’ve played?
This is my first block wargame so I have nothing to compare it to in that regard, however I felt the tactical level was what I was looking for and expecting. I did find that I would move units into open terrain when normally I would be hesitant about doing that. But it was necessary due to the short range of fire for rifle squads. I botched the LOS rules, especially with the bocage, pretty badly. The bocage artwork not being on the hex side generated a lot of questions; "can I move into the hex because the art work isn't on the hex side?", "is LOS blocked because the artwork is between the two center dots of the hexes? Yes?", "does this then mean that all the units are hypothetically locate at the center dot of their hex?" and many more.
I did like the blocks and "fog of war" when the blocks were up right. Looking at a wall of enemy units at the beginning of a turn can be a bit daunting, but then you remember 'those 2 units in the town are only a strength of one. so I will attack there.', Seems obvious, but it was a fun first time experience for me.
I'm on a search for a new simpler (not simple) tactical gaming system.
I like the direction designers are taking this platform in the recent years.
This is what I am looking for in a war game system.
- Easy combat system, with minimum (to none) chart referencing (maybe a playing card size reference for a particular terrain type). I love the combat system in CI, brilliant. I do enjoy rolling multiple dice, 4 is a good maximum limit. It's quick and clean. Step reduction is great. I like the assault combat as well, especially planning for the reality of a retreat.
- Geomorphic maps means lots of scenario potential. I was a bit surprised to learn that there were only 2 geomorphic maps in CI and they were a bit larger than what I was expecting. Give me multiple double sided mounted geomorphic maps and let me make up battles.
- Expandable system; I have blind faith that more expansions, maps and scenarios are on the way.
- IGYG player turn alternation; I like the "I move a platoon within a company" turn alternation in CI a lot. Add "leader" command radius, again well done. CoH is a bit too micro (i.e. I move a hex you move a hex). I really like the 'blind chit' draw turn activation. I can see implementing that quite easily into CI. Not a fan of the concept of waiting for someone to move their entire army. Someone with AP can cause significant down time, killing the experience.
- Low unit count but adding leader units; I'm not a big fan of searching through containers of counters for specific units. I admit, I'm not sure what my counter count threshold is. I like low setup time, unless the setup is part of the experience and fun.
- Large counter size; I'm a big fan of the 1 inch counters.
I'm also not a fan of rule system rewrites. I understand the play experience is better for it, but not when you have to buy the base game all over again. I hesitated getting into BoB because of this. However, BoB is on my radar and my next purchase...maybe.
I seemed to have gone down a rabbit hole , so I will stop now.
Mike Hoyt
Durango
Colorado
Thass wrote:
However, BoB is on my radar and my next purchase...maybe.
I seemed to have gone down a rabbit hole , so I will stop now.
Naw, don't stop! And I would encourage you to give BoB a try, I think Band of Brothers: Ghost Panzer is actually the best place to start
Mark Buetow
United States
McHenry
Illinois
Combat Commander Archivist
Move! Advance! Fire! Rout! Recover! Artillery Denied! Artillery Request! Command Confusion...say what?!
Thass wrote:
Malacandra wrote:
Nice report. What are your thoughts on comparisons with other tactical systems you’ve played?
This is my first block wargame so I have nothing to compare it to in that regard, however I felt the tactical level was what I was looking for and expecting. I did find that I would move units into open terrain when normally I would be hesitant about doing that. But it was necessary due to the short range of fire for rifle squads. I botched the LOS rules, especially with the bocage, pretty badly. The bocage artwork not being on the hex side generated a lot of questions; "can I move into the hex because the art work isn't on the hex side?", "is LOS blocked because the artwork is between the two center dots of the hexes? Yes?", "does this then mean that all the units are hypothetically locate at the center dot of their hex?" and many more.
In my review, I said that the hedges are my number one gripe. They're hexSIDE terrain and not at all drawn on the hexSIDES! The way we play is just to "push" the hex depictions onto the hexsides, and assume they are there and not where they are actually depicted. Otherwise it doesn't really make sense. I get that hedges block LOS unless there's a gap but that's just a bad call on map art not following the rules.
Quote:
I did like the blocks and "fog of war" when the blocks were up right. Looking at a wall of enemy units at the beginning of a turn can be a bit daunting, but then you remember 'those 2 units in the town are only a strength of one. so I will attack there.', Seems obvious, but it was a fun first time experience for me.
I like how they finally wrote the rules (I play tested once and read previous rules versions) to handle tanks as taking hits when hidden otherwise you keep them showing and they are harder to hit.
Quote:
I'm on a search for a new simpler (not simple) tactical gaming system.
I like the direction designers are taking this platform in the recent years.
What have you played in the past? My absolute favorite is Combat Commander. It's such a perfect blend of game mechanics and theme, of complexity and simplicity. Can be chit-heavy though.
Quote:
This is what I am looking for in a war game system...
- Geomorphic maps means lots of scenario potential. I was a bit surprised to learn that there were only 2 geomorphic maps in CI and they were a bit larger than what I was expecting. Give me multiple double sided mounted geomorphic maps and let me make up battles.
- Expandable system; I have blind faith that more expansions, maps and scenarios are on the way.
From what I've read, they'll be doing that: more maps, nationalities, and scenarios. I'd be inclined to actually Kickstart next time, though for company that likes to brag they've been around for 40 years and outlasted so many publishers, it would be nice to see them just print the stuff.
Quote:
- IGYG player turn alternation; I like the "I move a platoon within a company" turn alternation in CI a lot. Add "leader" command radius, again well done. CoH is a bit too micro (i.e. I move a hex you move a hex). I really like the 'blind chit' draw turn activation. I can see implementing that quite easily into CI. Not a fan of the concept of waiting for someone to move their entire army. Someone with AP can cause significant down time, killing the experience.
- Low unit count but adding leader units; I'm not a big fan of searching through containers of counters for specific units. I admit, I'm not sure what my counter count threshold is. I like low setup time, unless the setup is part of the experience and fun.
I haven't tried it solo (and likely won't) but having played all the scenarios and a couple more than once, I do like the command system. I appreciate how it shows the battalion and company level organization and directs (and contstrains) play accordingly. Part of the challenge in each battle seems to be how to most effectively use your CHQ and which battalion or HW units you should command with your PHQs. Definitely adds some leadership type considerations to your plan of attack or defense.
-
