Viribus Unitis (Austria-Hungary)
Dante Alighieri (Italy)
The Battlships SMS Viribus Unitis and Dante Alighieri met at the Adria.
Weather was fair. Starting Range was Extreme.
1. Turn
The Austrian ship closed the range, while the Dante offered the first broadside. No hits achieved.
2. Turn
Viribus Unitis closed again while the Dante withdraw. No Salvos hit.
3. Turn
The Dante offered a broadside and scored a good hit. The Viribus Unitis got one F and two T hits during her advance. But she also shot back und could destroy one T on the Dante.
4. Turn
Both ships offered broadsides and hit their enemy. The Dante got 2 F damage, the Viribus Unitis one F and one S
5. Turn
Again both ships offered broadside, but this time with no results.
6.Turn
Dante Alighieri withdraw. Her stern guns couldn't hit anything. The Viribus Unitis pursued and scored a T on the italian ship.
After having received heavy damage the Dante Alighieri decided to end the encounter and escaped. Also heavily damaged, the Viribus Unitis abandoned the pursuit and set course to the next friendly harbour to lick her wounds.
Final Damage
Dante Alighieri FFTT
Viribus Unitis FFTTS
