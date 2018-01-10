Rules



A short game of Here I Stand



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Hannes Sörensson Hattes) Sweden So we finally got the new edition to the table this Sunday. After having planned it for about two months, the session ended up quite short, with one player winning in turn 3, before our supposed-to-be-midgame pizza delivery even arrived



When distributing sides I had claimed no preference but ended up playing France (in actual fact my first choice). With them having the most changes in the new edition and generally being one of the most interesting to play I was keen on trying them again. Our group has never seen a French win (over something like ten plays, though I don't keep count).



My brother, who was new to the game, played the Protestants. Due to one of our players dropping out, we also had a newbie as the Ottomans.



As the game starts, nothing much special happens in the first phases. England tried to offer me the Scottish troops in exchange for not putting up a fight for Scotland, but since Scots have to winter in Scotland in this edition that isn't much of an option anymore, I guess. Also I was holding Auld Alliance (which allows France to add up to three French regulars to a Scottish home space when war is declared on Scotland) so I was prepared to give him trouble. Little did I know that I would get trampled from another direction...



Since Hapsburg had used his spring deployment to reinforce Tunis I went ahead and put my Paris army next to Metz. Well, Charles the V didn't waste any more time but went in and took it in short order. During this, I spent my time on peacefully building chateaus, getting a free card draw in the bargain. I felt I had to take the chances I got to play my home card with no enemies on French soil to avoid the negative modifiers. After Charles was done installing a new government in Metz he quickly turned his attention my way.



I managed to avoid battle into Paris, feeling relieved as I did so. Charles and his army continued and lay siege to my capital. At this point he had a couple more cards than me (he had played Fuggers, which gives you two card draws but one less card next turn). I figured I should build a small army and park it next to Paris to break his LOC and delay him, hopefully enough to have a chance of survival. It didn't matter - he had Treachery . So, he took Paris along with both my leaders. Great turn one for France! At least Edinburgh held out, due to Auld Alliance troops delaying Henry's campaign.



Coming into turn 2 I was basically looking to end all this useless warfare. Hapsburg got a juicy settlement out of me - two war winner VPs and two card draws in total, since I really wanted to get back the space next to Paris he had taken control of, for the Chateau table -1 modifier it would have given me. England wasn't coming to terms though, naturally, because he still wanted Edinburgh. No deals with the Pope either - hopefully he would stay off my back, but with my luck I was half expecting to get Milan Treachery'd away from me as well...



Apart from crushing me and getting rewarded handsomely for it, the Hapsburg player was getting good rolls on both exploration and conquest, so everyone was picturing him as the biggest threat. He had a pretty monstrous hand of cards, I must say. Luckily there was a storm brewing in the east...



The Ottoman was progressing nicely along his usual path of conquest. He amassed a sizable army and charged headfirst into Charles V with another huge army outside the gates of Vienna. Charles rolled first and the hits were pretty ridiculous - with a couple of combat cards he had I think 18 dice, ten of which were hits. Not quite enough to wipe out the Turkish army though. Then Suleiman rolled his dice - also ten hits (out of I don't know how many, but constituting an even more ridiculous ratio). Three more needed for finishing the Emperor off - he added his home card (since you are allowed to do so after seeing the roll to get extra dice) and got the thee necessary hits! Charles V was captured, and Vienna lay there for the taking!



While all of this was happening, the Pope at some point played Andrea Doria to get hold of Genoa, which made me a bit dismayed. After also getting Florence (didn't quite manage it first turn) she got a card draw from Master of Italy, so we were starting to look at a pretty strong Pope. Myself, I was building castles and sending out blankets covered in smallpox across the ocean (though the latter ended up doing exactly nothing).



Coming into turn three, I was again looking to make peace with everyone I could manage. Part of the reason was I had gotten a crap hand - nothing but ones and twos. I was in no condition to fight a war, I decided. I made white peaces, and alliances, with both England (who had by now taken Edinburgh) and Hapsburg. I also decided to sue for peace with the Pope - she demanded four mercs for a peace deal and I wasn't having that, reckoning that a war winner VP wouldn't make much of a difference. Well, I guess it didn't in the end...



The Ottoman was still at war with the Hapsburg in the third turn; Vienna had actually changed hands back and forth earlier so there was no forced peace, but the front had gone silent anyway. He contemplated declaring war on Venice, but since this would give a VP for the Pope if Master of Italy was played (and he was holding that very card) that plan was discarded. So he re-focused on mopping up forts to make way for his pirating which was due to start momentarily.



The reformation was running along just fine, though confined to Germany. The Protestant managed to snag all the electorates, but was sitting at quite a low VP total - there had been no disgraced debaters, for example.



So Master of Italy was played, giving the Pope another card. And the card she got was none other than Venetian Alliance, giving her another key and (crucially) two more VPs. I was beginning to worry about that VP I had handed her earlier. Late in the turn she went after Tyndale, as the Pope usually does, and did manage to burn him at the stake. At this point we realized that it was likely that she could just drop CP into building St. Peter's and get to 25 points that way - she still had quite a few cards in hand. We scrambled to see if anyone held any pro-Prot events to maybe help Luther stop the ascent of the Holy See, but none did. There was one hope, and reason to keep playing at all - I knew that the Pope had La Foret's Embassy in Istanbul in hand (the new mandatory event which gives France and the Ottomans a card draw each if they are allied). Eventually the Pope was forced to play it and I drew... Landsknechts. And the Ottoman's card draw was equally useless. In the end the Pope even got to 26 points with everyone else hopelessly behind.



Though the war winner VP didn't technically matter and I think I would have made a poor showing in an active war with the Pope, I guess I could have theoretically stopped her if I poured everything I had into it. So if it was anyone's fault (other than the Pope for playing a kickass game) I guess it was mine.



So our game lasted in total something like four hours and we were still waiting for our pizza. The newbies never got to try out life after the Schmalkaldic League or Barbary Pirates events, somewhat regrettably. Hopefully there are many more games in the future to remedy that, though. 30 2.00 Last edited Wed Jan 10, 2018 9:21 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)

Posted Mon Jan 8, 2018 10:37 pm

