Tim Parker
United States
Richmond
Virginia
Three greatest chess players ever: Bobby Fischer, Mikhail Tal, and Victor Korchnoi.
Frederick the Great: A Most Dangerous Time is a strategic level game of the Seven Years War in Europe. The game covers the entire war using turns that equal two months of time with a winter turn at the end of each year. Each turn, chits are drawn to activate a power and the active power rolls to see how many marches they will have for that turn. For each march, a player may move a force or recover spent units. At the end of the march phase, battles and sieges are conducted. Victory is determined by control of resource spaces or by the death of Frederick the Great. The game may also end in a draw once the peace negotiations event is in play.
Playing Time: Since this game uses both chit pulls (with one chit being a end of turn chit which automatically finishes the turn regardless of how many chits are still in the cup) and a die roll to determine the amount of moves each power has the playing time can vary widely. I will say that it has taken me at least 4 hrs to play the game each time and I have finished in 1760 and 1761.
Map: The map uses a point to point system and covers the area from France and Hanover in the west to Koinigsburg and Breslau in the east. From the north Hamburg to Vienna/Budapest in the south are depicted and there are off map boxes for several powers. The color scheme for which side controls which space at the beginning of the game is clear and the resource spaces are easy to identify. The map also contains the turn record chart as well as boxes for the reserves of every nation.
Counters and Cards: The counter appear to be the 9/16 variety and each nation has a distinct color with the exception of Saxony/Reich/Sweden which all have a yellow background with different colored lettering. The counters come in two types: leaders which have ranks and battle ratings and troops which have only the name of the country and its coat of arms.
The one big problem with the counters is they are all white on their spent side which can make it difficult to ID who is who in a space with an ongoing siege. Witness the image below at the Siege of Stettin.
The game also comes with a set of cards for each side. The cards can be used mainly for battles but there are some that can be played at other times to bring in reinforcements, demote leaders, or add activation points to the activation die roll. The cards are simple with clear text. Battle cards have a number on them indicating the battle rating needed to use that card.
Rules: The rule book is short, straight forward, and well organized. After reading through the rules and doing my “clunker” play, I had only a few questions that were quickly cleared up. Any experienced wargamer will easily grasp the rules.
The details:
Movement
Units move one (typically) or two(only if both are friendly with no enemy units therein) spaces when activated. The lines connecting the spaces limit how many units may move in a given activation (eight for land lines, one for blue water lines). A key thing to keep in mind here is leaders are units too and thus count against the eight count limit.
Stacking
There is no stacking limit per se but only eight units may move across a line per activation. This means that you can march dispersed, fight concentrated, but beware: if you withdraw from a battle each connecting line can only handle eight units so if you have only one line and ten units with retreat, you will lose the extra two!
Supply
The supply system is fairly simple. Each unit must be able to trace a line of communications to a resource space. The resource space does have to be in the home country. Units unable to do so suffer movement (only four units across a connecting line) and combat (only half count). There is also a winter attrition phase during winter turns for units in enemy spaces (which means an ongoing siege).
Reinforcements/replacements
Reinforcements come from a country’s reserve pool and can only be brought on during a winter turn (exception: the coalition has a card that allows troops to be brought on during an activation). The number of reinforcements is determined by the number of unbesieged resource centers a country controls. Replacements, which involved flipping spent units, can either be done with a march action or a resource point my be spent during winter turns where each point spent can flip two units to their fresh side.
Combat
Combat takes place at the end of the movement step. Armies can fight a field battle, a siege or, in cases where there are enemy troops in a fortress and a field army as well, a field battle then a siege. For battles, the basic to hit number of all units is a which can be improved by leader battle ratings or tactical cards. Field battles continue until someone withdraws or is beaten. Unlike other games, only fresh units can participate in battle. Sieges are a bit different in that all attacking units must roll a to cause a hit while defending units can increase their to hit by leaders as well as the fortress they occupy. Unlike field battles, spent defending units can fire in a siege and the struggle only lasts one round.
Things I like about the game
The chit pull system. Not only does it randomly determine who goes next but there is an end turn counters which means the turn can end at any moment!
The die roll activations. This adds another layer on uncertainty to the game making it a lot of fun for the lonely general.
The cards. The cards add a nice touch to the game and promote offensive action. I also like how the cards are tailored to each side and fit history so well. As the Prussian player, you will come to love the power of the Miracle of Brandenburg card (No, not the Tsarina Elizabeths death but the first miracle which occurred after the Battle of Kunersdorf when the Russians inexplicably failed to follow up their victory and even withdrew towards home!!! )
The feel of the game. As the Prussians, you can feel the walls closing in. As the coalition, you will many times shake your fists in the air and wonder, why, oh, why do your forces fail to all activate in a given turn (or sometimes for several turns in a row).
The importance of leaders. Leaders have a big influence in the game and, critically, determine what tactical cards you can play in a given battle.
Things that can be annoying
The spent side of all counters is white. So if you have a bunch of troops in the same region all wiped out, it can be hard to tell who is who at just a glance. A simple color coded stripe across the back would’ve made things much easier.
Much like the actual war, this game can go on for a long time. Even making each turn every other month, that is still six turns per year (including winter) times seven years….
Overall evaluation: =wargamer heaven =I’d rathe staple my tongue to the wall for a month!
Map= The map has good color, is nice and clear and does not feel crowded. The only downside is it can be hard to execute those 18th Century maneuvers to leverage your enemy out of position since a point to point approach limits your movement options.
Playing Pieces= for counters. for cards. The counters are nice except for the spent side issue noted above. The cards are purely functional.
Deployment of Forces= This is fairly quick as you don’t have to search for individual counters with the exception of leaders.
Solo Play= Between the chit pull (plus the added element of the end of turn chit) and the activation die roll this is about as solo friendly as a two player game can get. While the cards do present a bit of a problem. I typically do a die roll before each battle with high side winning forcing the lower roll to commit a card first. Plus, not all cards can be used by all generals.
Footprint= This is pretty small. You really only need one cup to randomly draw new leaders to bring into play and some place to roll dice.
Final evaluation= This has now become by GTG (Go to Game) on the Seven Years War in Europe. First, the feel is tremendous. The squeeze on Prussia and the frustration of coordination for the coalition is palpable. Second, the chit pull and activation die roll make each game fresh and interesting. I had one game where Prussia, despite having two chits in a pool of nine, went three turns without activating Needless to say, Frederick lost that struggle Third, the combat mechanics reflect the age well at the strategic level. Fourth, the supply rules represent the age well without being burdensome or cumbersome. Finally, the tension is terrific with just one player and I can imagine a FTF game would really ratchet that up (plus the fog of war regarding cards in hand).
Bottom Line: This is clever game that captures the tension, joys, heartbreaks, and roller coaster ride that was the Seven Years War. Fortunes can change swiftly, and you can find yourself leveraged out of position (or executing such a brilliant maneuver yourself against your hapless opponent). The game can be a long one, but due to the chit pull and activation die roll it is one that will keep you constantly on your toes. To me, one of the highest complements a player can give to a game is saying that it makes you appreciate the achievement of an individual and this game does just that in regards to Frederick the Great. In the end, whenever I want to feel like Frederick the Great (or prove the coalition leaders were idiots and Prussia can be crushed) this will be the game I turn to every time from now on.
Steve Carey
United States
West Coast
Will MMP be releasing this (and if so, any idea when)?
Tim Parker
United States
Richmond
Virginia
Three greatest chess players ever: Bobby Fischer, Mikhail Tal, and Victor Korchnoi.
Steve Carey wrote:
Will MMP be releasing this (and if so, any idea when)?
Honestly, I have no idea. I was able to get an English copy of the rules from BGG member Scott Muldoon and I haven't had any contact with MMP.
Scott Muldoon (silentdibs)
United States
Astoria
New York
MMP have the license (I did the translation for them) but nothing has been announced.
