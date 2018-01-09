|
-
Alexander Kentorp
Denmark
-
I finally got this game in the mail a few days after Christmas, and I’ve been spending the time since then learning the rules, punching counters and so on (no clipping corners though – I’m not quite that much of a grognard yet). I finally think I’ve gotten a reasonable handle of the game so I wanted to post my first AAR for it.
The scenario is “Red Storm: The Baltic Invasion”. I’m using the updated Russian OOP from Mitch (https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/1900856/new-player-scenario...).
You can see the setup here:
As you can see, NATO placed most of their forces to the south. I tried to cover every land area to avoid giving the Russian easy points. Russia, in turn, split its forces fairly evenly, but kept the armored brigades to the south.
Turn 1:
In the first turn, Russia advanced into three empty land areas while sending a heavy armored strike force into the Riga area to take the fight to NATO. In a massive clash, they took out the two Latvian battalions as well as the German Jagers.
In Estonia, northern Russian forces advanced further into the country in the exploitation phase, engaging the Estonian defenders and removing a single battalion while suffering a step-loss themselves.
In the south, the NATO forces tried to form a defense around Vilnius, but found themselves pursued and engaged once again. Trying to remove whole units, the Russians attacked the slightly weaker stack of Lithuanian brigades, but only managed to inflict a single step loss, leaving NATO diminished but unbroken.
The turn ended with NATO sending two battalions to contest areas, thereby denying Russia the chance of an early win.
Turn 2:
Early NATO reinforcements started arriving, once again concentrating to the south (essentially abandoning Estonia to its own fate).
Russia aggressively attacked the 1/82nd brigade (which I had probably placed in a too exposed position) wiping it from the map.
Before the NATO forces could react, the same Russian force turned back to Vilnius and engaged the remaining NATO defenders, but only managed to remove a single battalion.
Eyeing a rare opportunity for revenge, the NATO force moved south, but (after further study of the CRT) decided against engaging.
Not wanting to be left out, the Russian armored force once again followed and inflected a step-loss on the American BCT while taking a single step-loss themselves.
Turn two ended with NATO once again retreating to Vilnius to deny the Russians three points.
It didn’t matter though. Just as additional NATO units started pouring into the region, in some cases airdropping into enemy territory, Russia could tally 12 VPs for a turn two win.
Postscript:
The keen-eyed reader might remark that I could have left a NATO unit in the Suduva region to deny the Russians two points. I personally only noticed after the fact, but it’s worth noting that even then, Russia would still have won if they had managed to clear the Narva region in Estonia. My intention was to avoid giving the Russian an easy target in turn three, and if Russia had missed one more clearing roll that might have meant the difference between victory and defeat in turn three. Oh well…
There’s never any doubt that NATO doesn’t have any chance in a straight up fight in this scenario, so they really have to spread out in order to make the Russians to spend too much time playing whack-a-mole. On the other hand, you don’t want do give away too many units for, essentially, free, so it’s a balancing act.
The Russians have to be very aggressive. They only get three chances to clear land areas, so they must make them count. I actually lost as the Russians the first time I played this scenario simply because I didn’t advance quickly enough. Since turn three is contested and NATO will have received substantial reinforcements by that time, you really need to pretty much clear the map in the first two turns.
I don’t think it’ll ever be easy for NATO to win against a properly aggressive Russian player, but it might be possible, if you can force them to commit forces in the wrong places. Also, maybe don’t set up in regions where the Russians can attack straight away in turn 1 (like Riga).
Lastly, I wanted to call attention to this picture:
These are the NATO losses (Russia took two or three step-losses in total). By my count, it’s about a divisions worth, i.e. roughly 20.000 soldiers, many of whom would be dead or wounded. NATO losses were about the same in the scenario they “won”. As a member of the armed forces myself, I think that’s worth remembering.
-
|