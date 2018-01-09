|
Kilgore Trout
Just outside of Canea, crews of the British 3rd Hussars were sitting down for breakfast on the 20th of May. The first parachutes were sighted – incoming Germans from Oberst Richard Heidrick’s Fallshirmjäger-Regiment 3 and Major Ernst Liebach’s Fallshirm-Pionier-Bataillon 7. The mass of the force landed in Prison Valley, about a mile south of Galatas, Crete.
This Scenario takes place on the 6th day of battle of the invasion of Crete. The German paratroopers and gliders have managed to consolidate and advance into their original city and airfield targets. Galatos and the events of May 25 are mentioned around the 24:30 mark in the video.
Excerpt from “The New Zealand Expeditionary Force in World War II” by W. Stack & B. O’Sullivan: “A composite 10th Bde of infantry was cobbled together by LtCol Howard Kippenberger, using the Divisional Cavalry, a makeshift composite battalion of non-infantry personnel, and two Greek battalions. Facing the threat of a combined seaborne and airborne invasion, Freyberg had to disperse his strength to protect the three airfields on the island, as well as the beaches in their vicinity and the base area around Canea. The depleted NZ division was positioned to defend the western area between Maleme and Canea. The New Zealanders were specifically tasked with holding Maleme airfield, and the northern
coastline between it and Suda Bay…. Securing Maleme airfield gave the Germans the initiative. Heavily reinforced, they began advancing eastwards towards Canea, while a sizeable force threatened the New Zealanders’ flank from Prison Valley. In an effort to stem the German advance in that sector, on 25 May Brig Kippenberger directed the now famous counter-attack by his makeshift 10th Bde that recaptured the hilltop village of Galatas at bayonet-point. This proved only a temporary tactical success; increasing pressure by the Germans, who made good use of their command of the air by bombing the defenders almost continuously, obliged the Allied forces to withdraw to the east to avoid being surrounded. On 27 May, Freyberg advised the theatre commander Gen Wavell that the Allied position on Crete was untenable, and arrangements were made for an evacuation to Egypt.”
[/q]
Location: Galatas / Galatos , Crete
Date: May 25, 1941
[/q]
Galatas – on reaching a corner halfway through the town, this Vickers Mk VI was struck by a round from an anit-tank rifle fired by Obergefreiter Rauch Moritz from the 8. Kompanie of Gebirgjäger-Regiment 100 from a balcony of a house across the road.
Here’s a 30-minute documentary, put out by the OSS that is a good outline of the “Battle of Crete” that encompasses this scenario, as well as many others played out in Advanced Squad Leader:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cZGqApwycw
The video has great animations showing the placement of defending troops and the flow of the battle after the Germans arrived by air.
Participants:
Commonwealth: 10th New Zealand Brigade
British 3rd Hussars
German: Kampfgruppe Ramcke
5th Gebirgsjäger, 100th Reg., 2nd Batt.
ROAR:
At time of writing, New Zealand wins 71%
Considering the perceived imbalance, we will play with “Balance” rules in effect. That is, the Commonwealth (3rd Hussars) reinforcements that come in on Turn 5 will be comprised of 2 x 4-4-7 units and one 8-0 Leader.
Special Rules:
• NZ units get -1 drm on Ambush
• Commonwealth crew and 1st line do not cower.
• NZ crews can use the captured Italian GUNs without penalty
• Attacks against German Gebirgsjäger, in turns 1 and 2, suffer +1 DRM.
• Grain is in season
• AFV may not enter buildings
Victory Conditions:
The Germans must control ALL (there are 7) multi-hex stone buildings on board ‘u’. They start the scenario in control of 1 of the required 7.
Introduced This Scenario:
A. Vickers Mk VI-B Light Tank
[/q]
• Slow Traverse Turret
• ROF: 1
• MA is 1-.50cal and 1-.303cal MG. When using AP TK, made two DR – one each on 12.7 and MG columns. Only one of these DR is used.
• 18 Movement Points (MP)
• Fully tracked AFV
• Ground Pressure: Low
• Front Armor Factors: 1
• Side/Rear Armor Factors: 1
• Target Size: Small
• CMG: 10FP
• sD Smoke dispenser depletion number 6.
• “CS 3” – not used in ASLSK
[/q]
B. Italian Cannone da 75/27 Artillery
As mentioned in the “Chapter H” notes, this counter represents 4 different WWI-era guns.
[/q]
• 75mm Artillery piece.
• ROF of 1
• Breakdown at 11.
• Quick Set Up (QSU) capability. (May be moved)
• Manhandling factor of 8
• HEAT is available starting in 1942; thus, NA for this Scenario.
[/q]
Setup:
Before setting up, we needed some help understanding the mechanics of an AFV that uses one or more MG as its Main Armament. We posed a question here: https://www.boardgamegeek.com/thread/1898893/cmg-main-armame...
Perry Cocke was kind enough to help clarify the matter. The Vickers Mk VI can either fire as a 10FP against Infantry (or halved as Area Fire) or use the “SW MG” row against Vehicle Target Types on the To Hit Chart and then use both the “MG” and “12.7” rows on the AP To Kill Table.
[/q]
The Germans setup and move first. Kampfgruppe Ramcke sets up in defined building. The 5th Gebirgjäger division enters the board from the west in Turn 1. The defending NZ units take up two separate positions, as dictated by the Scenario setup conditions. The Allies will have additional units (and two Light Tanks) enter the game in Turn 5.
Turn 1
GT1
RPh: NA
PFPh: uP2-P7, 9.5FP/+3, NE
MPh: P3 att SMOKE, dr ‘1’, SMOKE in O4, P3(AM)-O3
vP10-P8, DFF L4(GUN)-P8, R:6, TH:8(-2 C#19, +1 SSR), DR ‘3-2’ for HIT, 12FP/+1 (per SSR), NMC, Germans PASS.
N11-N9
O10(AM)-O10
M11(AM)-M10, DFF L7-M10, 6FP/+0, 1MC, Germans break.
L11-L9, SFF L7-L9, 3FP/+2, NE
K11-L8, FPF L7-L8(PBF), 6FP/-1, NMC and NZ PINned. Germans pass.
K11-K8
J11-J9
B11(AM)-B10
C11(AM)-C10, DFF B8-C10, 4FP/-1, NMC, Germans break.
D11(AM)-D10, DFF C8-D10, 4FP/-1, PTC, Germans pass.
E11-F9, DFF E8-F9, 4FP/-1, 1MC, Germans break.
G11(AM)-G10
H11-H9
DFPh: uO8-O3, 4FP/+2, NMC, Germans PINned.
vF7-D10, 6FP/+1, 2MC, Germans break.
AFPh: vB10-B8, 2FP/+1, NE
G10-C8, 2FP/+1, NMC, NZ pass.
K9-L7, 2FP/+1, NE
L8&L9(fg)-L7, 7.5FP/+1, NE
N9-L7, 4FP/+2, NE
O10-L7, 2FP/+1, 1MC, NZ already PINned.
P8-L4, 2FP/+3, NE
RtPh: Germans: vC10(LC)-D10, M10-N10, F9(LC)-G10
APh: uP2-P3, vB10-C10, G10-G9(CX), H8-J7, I9-I8, K9-K8, L8-L7(enters CC), L9-L8, N9-N10, N9-M9, N9-N8, P8-P7, O10-O9
CCPh: vL7, Ambush dr (G:NZ), ‘3-5’ NZ get -1drm (SSR#1), +1drm (PIN). No Ambush.
German has strength of 4. NZ has strength of 4 (although pinned)
G DR ‘4-1’ results in CR of NZ. NZ DR has NE.
[/q]
End of German Turn 1. Entry goes a but roughly in the north where there is no protective cover. The Germans make good progress attacking in the south portion of board ‘v’.
NZ1
RPh: Germans rally squad in vN10
PfPh: vG5(Gun)-H7, R:3, TH:8(+1 SSR), DR ‘1-5’ for HIT and ROF. 12FP/+0, 1MC, both German leader and squad pass MC.
TH:8(+0), DR ‘2-1’ for HIT, 12FP/+0, NE
vL4(Gun)-K8, R:4, TH:8(+1 SSR, +3 C#8), DR ‘5-1’ for MISS.
vB8&C8(fg)-C10, 8FP/+0, NE
uN7&O8(fg)-O3, 6FP/+1, NE
MPh: vF7-H5
E8(AM)-F7
uK7(AM)-L7, DFF P3-L7, 9.5FP/+2, NE
L8-K7
DFPh: vC10-C8, 4FP/+1, PCT, NZ pass.
vG9(MTR)-G5, R:4, TH:7(+1 C#5), DR ‘3-5’ for MISS and ROF
TH:7(+0), DR ‘2-3’ for HIT and ROF. 2FP/+2, PTC, NZ crew PINned.
TH:7(-1), DR ‘3-6’ for MISS and ROF.
TH:7(-1), DR ‘4-6’ for MISS
vH7-G5, 7FP/+0, NE
I8-G5, 4FP/+2, NE
K8-L4, 4FP/+1, NE
L8&M9&N8(fg)-M7, 15FP/+2, NE
P7-M7, 4FP/+2, NE
O9-M7, 4FP/+1, NE
AFPh: NA
RtPh: Germans: vG10-H10, D10(LC)-E10
APh: M7(ldr)-L7 joins Melee. H5-H4, C8-D7, B8-C8, uL7-L8, O8-P7, N7-O8
CCPh: vL7: NZ(3) vs G(4). Both sides miss their DR, Melee continues.
[/q]
End of Turn 1: NZ units adjust around a bit to take up better defensive positions. Neither side draws blood this turn.
Turn 2
GT2
The Germans need to stop wasting their time with the front line NZ units and head towards the town. They’ll do their best to sweep around toward the south and head east from there.
RPh: NA
PFPh: vC10-D7, 4FP/+0, NE
vH7-G5, 7FP/+0, PTC, NZ pass.
I8-H4, 4FP/+0, PTC, NZ PINned.
MPh: uP3(AM)-P4, DFF K7-P4, 4FP/-1, NMC, German leader and squad Pass. This was a risky maneuver, but the Germans really want to move forward through the town and get their big MG into a position to do some damage.
uO3(AM)-N3, DFF K5-N3, 4FP/+3, NE
DFF M5-N3, 6FP/+3, NE
DFF P7-N3, 4FP/+3, NMC, Germans pass.
vG9-I9
P7-P5
O9-P7
N10-O6
M9-M7
N8-N5
K8-O7, DFF L4(GUN)-O7, R:4, TH:8(+3 C#8, +1 SSR, -1 C#19), DR ‘5-4’ for MISS.
NZ opts for INTENSIVE FIRE, TH:8(+1 SSR, -1 C#19, +2 C#9, -1 C#20), DR ‘5-2’ for HIT! 12FP/+0, NMC, German leader and squad pass.
DFPh: vH4-H7, 3FP/+1, NE
G5(GUN)-H7, TH:8(+1 SSR, -2 C#20), DR ‘1-5’ for HIT and ROF. 12FP/+0, K/3, result is the German 4-6-8 squad is CR, the German leader is PINned. German ½ squad breaks.
TH:8(-1), DR ‘5-1’ for HIT. 12FP/+0, 2MC, German leader and half squad pass.
vC8&D7(fg)-C10, 8FP/+0, PTC, Germans pass.
AFPh: uN3-M5, 4FP/+3, NE
vN5&O6&P5(fg)-L4, 6FP/+2, PTC, NZ crew is PINned.
vO7&P7(fg)-L4, 4FP/+1, PTC, already pinned.
vM7-L4, 2FP/+2, NE
RtPh: Germans vE10-F9 and suffer Interdiction (they got tired of Low Crawling last two phases), 1 Squad fails MC and is CR, the other squad passes. They continue safely to H10
vH7-J10
APh: uP4-P5, uN3-N4, vC10-D9, I8-I7, I9-J9, L8-L7 (joins Melee), N5-N4, P5-P4, O6-O5, O7-O6, P7-P6, M7-L6.
CCPh: in hex L7: Germans(8) vs NZ(3). Both sides miss their DR and Melee continues.
[/q]
End of German Turn 2. Germans are moving to the south and east. They have yet to do any harm to the Allied units. The NZ squads are, little by little, breaking the Germans and preventing their assault.
NZ2
RPh: NA
PfPh: uM5-N4(pbf), 12FP/+3, 1MC, Germans break.
uO8&P7(fg)-P5, 8FP/+3, NE
uL8&N9(fg)-vN4, 8FP/+0, 1MC, Germans break.
vC8&P7(fg)-D9, 8FP/+1, NMC, Germans pass.
F7-D9, 4FP/+1, NE
H4-I7, 6FP/+1, NMC, DR ‘6-6’ for CR and broken.
G5(Gun)-H7, TH:8(-2 C#20, +1 SSR), DR ‘2-5’ for HIT. 12FP/+0, 2MC, German 10-2 leader breaks. This really hurts the Germans who need that leader moving out to rally broken German units along Eastern edge of board.
L4(Gun)-L6, R:2, TH:9(+1 SSR), DR ‘3-2’ for HIT. 12FP/+0, PTC, Germans pass.
Overall a great Prep Fire Phase for the Allies.
MPh: uK5-L3
K7-M8
DFPh: uP5-P7, 12FP/+1, NMC, NZ breaks. This is the first allied casualty in this game.
vO5&P4(fg)-uO8, 4FP/+4, NE
vL6-L4, 4FP/+2, NE
D9-D7, 4FP/+0, 1MC, NZ PINned.
AFPh: NA
RtPh: NZ: uP7-M7
G: uN4-N3, vN4-P7, vH7-H10, vI7(Low Crawl)-I8
APh: uL3-M3, M8-M7, L5-L6, L8-M9, vH4-I5, F7-G7
CCPh: vL7, G(8):NZ(3). Germans make their roll and allies miss. The NZ 8-0 leader and 2-3-7 half squad are eliminated.
[/q]
End of Turn 2: Other than the loss of a leader and ½ squad via Melee, everything went the Allied way this turn. The German advance has stopped and the Allies have bought time to better defend the town and begin move their forward units to the south to intercept the Germans toward the southern edge of the map.
Turn 3
GT3
RPh: Germans in vL7 recover unpossessed NZ LMG, but miss the balance of their rally attempts.
PFPh: uP5-L6, 12FP/+1, DR ‘6-6’ and German HMG is broken.
vD9-D7, 4FP/+0, NMC, NZ pass MC.
MPh: vJ9-M8
vL6(AM)-K6, DFF I5-K6, 6FP/-1, 2MC, Germans break.
SFF I5-K6, 3FP/-1, PTC, NE
vP4-P1, DFF uM9-vP1, 8FP/-3, 2MC, Germans break. No one can survive a -3DRM attack!
vO5-N1, DFF uO8-vN1, 4FP/-2, 1MC, German leader and squad pass MC!
vO6-P2, DFF uN7-vP2, 2FP/-2, NE.
vP6-O3
vL7-N6, DFF L4(Gun)-N6, TH:8(-1 C#19), DR ‘2-6’ for HIT. 12FP/+0, K/3, German squad is first CR and then PINned.
vL7-L5, IF (Gun)-L5, TH:10(-2 C#19, +2 C#9), DR ‘3-3’ for HIT. 12FP/+0, 1KIA. German 4-6-8 squad is eliminated.
The NZ gun, with two great rolls after hit, repelled and eliminated any attempt to take the eastern hill in mapboard ‘v’.
DFPh: vC8&D7(fg)-D9, 8FP/+0, 1MC, Germans pass.
G7-I8, 4FP/+0, 1MC, German broken ½ squad 2-4-8 is eliminated.
vG5(Gun)-K6, changes CA and fires TH:8(+3 C#8), DR ‘2-4’ for MISS.
uM3-N3(pbf), 8FP/+3, 1MC, Broken German unit is CR’d.
M5-P5, 6FP/+4, NE
uL8-vN1, 4FP/+0, NE
AFPh: vO3&P2(fg)-L4, 4FP/+1, NE
vN1-uL8, 2FP/+3, NE
RtPh: Germans: uN3(Low Crawl)-O3, vP1(Low Crawl)-P2, vK6-M7 after passing Interdiction roll.
APh: vD9-E9, M8-N7, vN1-uN10, vP2-P1, O3-O2
CCPh: NA
[/q]
End of German Turn 3. Things are not going well for the Gebirgsjägers. After changing their strategy and making and run from the south, they are now crossing open fields toward the town – well defended by Allied units with machine guns. Several poor rolls from the Germans wasted their turn. Several good rolls by the NZ gun eliminated several German squads.
NZ3
RPh: NZ: in uM7 one squad self rallies.
Germans: in vH10, the leader self rallies and then, in turn, rallies 3 ½ squads.
PfPh: uM3-O3, 4FP/+0, PTC, NE
N7&O8(fg)-vO2, 8FP/+0, NMC, leader breaks, squad in PINned.
uM9-N10, 8FP/+0, 1MC, both German leader and squad break.
vC8&D7(fg)-E9, 8FP/+0, 2MC, Germans pass.
vL4(Gun)-N7, R:4, TH:8(+0), DR ‘1-3’ for HIT and ROF! 12FP/+0, 2MC, Germans break.
L4-N6, R:3, TH:8(+0), DR ‘2-5’ for HIT. 12PF/+0, 2MC, Germans break
In this Prep Fire phase, the Allies managed to break 2 separate leaders and 2 other German units across a total of 4 hexes.
MPh: uG7-H4
G5(Gun) to be Manhandled. Factor is 8(+1 DRM), DR ‘2-4’ and is moved G5-G4. 2nd Attempt and DR ‘4-2’, moved G4-H3, 3rd attempt and DR ‘2-4’, moved H3-I3 (CA J3/J2).
I5-I1
uL6-M7
M5(AM)-N4, DFF P5-N4, 5FP/+3, NE
DFPh: vE9-D7, 4FP/+0, 1MC, NZ breaks.
H10-C8, 6FP/-1, PTC, NE
vP1-uO8, 4FP/+3, NE
AFPh: uN4-O3, 3FP/+0, NE
RtPh: NZ: vD7-D6
G: uO3-P3, vO2-O3 (risks Interdiction and rolls ‘6-3’), German 8-1 leader is wounded (dr ‘2’), continues to O4.
vP2-P6
N7-N9 (leaving behind Mortar)
N6-M7
APh: vC8-C7, H4-H3, vI1-uJ10, uM3-N3, uO8-P7, N7-O8, M7-N7, L8-M8
CCPh: NA
[/q]
End of Turn 3 – another very successful ½ turn for the Allies. They’ve pushed back the Germans on all sides. With additional Allied reinforcements coming in just one more turn, things look very bleak for the invading Germans.
Turn 4
GT4
RPh: The Germans roll dr ‘6’ when attempting to repair their main HMG in uP5, which is now destroyed for good.
Germans self rally unit in vP7
PfPh: vP3-N4, 4FP/+3, NE
MPh: uP5(leader, am)-P4, DFF N4&N3(fg)-P4, 10FP/+1, PTC, German leader passes, continues on to P3.
vE9-F7
H10-M8
vP7-P6, DFF L4(Gun)-P6, R:4, TH:8(-1 C#19), DR ‘6-1’ HIT, 12FP/+0, 2MC, German squad breaks and is ELR’d.
vO2-N1, DFF vJ3(Gun)-N1, R:5, TH:8(-2 C#19) DR ‘3-6’ for HIT. 12FP/+0, 1MC, Germans pass.
DFF uJ10-N1, 6FP/-2, 1MC, Germans break.
At this point, the Germans yield the Scenario. They have too many units broken and few opportunities over the next 2 turns to get them rallied. Meanwhile, the German player knows that Allied AFV reinforcements arrive next turn. They don’t’ have enough firepower or time to take on a well defended town filled with stone buildings and emplaced MG nests.
[/q]
Map at the end of the game.
Result: Allied (New Zealand) victory.
Impressions:
So what should the Germans have done instead? Thinking through this scenario, it now seems like they would have had far greater success by concentrating their forces in the north and heading east from the top of the board. They could have punched through the marginal NZ front defensive line and (mostly) ignored the guns by keeping to the lower ground and using the hills as cover. They could have reached the town from the north without having to cross any open areas and perhaps had better success taking the town one +3 building at a time.
The Vickers Mark VI’s never made an appearance – shame really, as my opponent was anxious to see what mayhem they might bring to the Germans trying to take and hold the town.
S27 is the final scenario of Starter Kit #3. After a brief pause to fight some battles near Manassas (um, different game..) , I plan to return with some detailed playthroughs of the scenarios at ELST.
Great report! Thanks for the attention to detail!
Very nice!
As all your AAR´s by the way..
-
Against this defense, I would be tempted to send no one up north, and to flood the south.
Move two squads and two LMGs each with a minus leader into K10, L9, N9 for a series of 6FP shots in AFPh against L7/M7, with the rest maneuvering to cut them off or to get into P7 to threaten the gun. Maybe Advance someone up on the hill to try to interdict the northern defenders from moving south to easily. Get into M7 (better than L7) on turn two and take out the gun from there. Get Ramcke in uP5 to threaten uP7.
FJ are still faced with all that open ground on the southern edge, but with the Petrol Co. either broken or out of position and the southern gun down and with some help from Ramcke, the FJ’s range and ML advantages could see them across. Or not. But that’s probably what I would try. Too many defenders up north.
-
1) I saw no smoke attempts by the Germans on entry. That can make a big difference.
2) Going over the grain then the open ground is not good for the Germans. The majority of the force should be concentrated on the northern half of the board. Avoid CC unless overwhelming odds too - you can't afford to have guys stuck for a turn or more.
3) I think Ramcke needs to stack initially and either prep or if possible get across into the big cluster of buildings.
4) PFPh: uP2-P7, 9.5FP/+3, NE
I think you meant N7 there?
5) Don't the Guns get to set up HIP in this one? They wouldn't need to reveal until someone had LOS to them < 16 hexes.
-
Kevin:
We discussed SMOKE during the game, but my opponent felt that the '2' smoke factor wasn't attractive enough at the start of the game. Besides, he statistically rolls '6' on SMOKE attempts 50% of the time, so this was factored into his decisions. We felt SMOKE would play a bigger role once the Germans closed in on the town, but this never came to pass.
Ramcke did prep (with no success) and then moved into P5 to open up a path for the Germans (as Perry suggested).. but then the HMG broke in Turn 3 and this neutered them. Their 5FP/+3 or /+2 attacks into the stone buildings never amounted to anything.
uP2-N7, 9.5FP/+3, NE - yes, you're correct. I had to re-check my handwritten notes. It was a typographical error.
I should have set up the Italian guns HIP, but it didn't matter much. They sat up on the hill, nicely entrenched +2, and called down to the Germans in a mocking, insulting fashion a la "Holy Grail". The big guns almost never missed, and their 12FP/+0 IFT attacks always yielded 1MC or 2MC rolls for the Germans. They even got ROF on 2 separate occasions!
Thank you to you both for reading and providing suggestions to better our strategy and gaming fun.
-
perrycocke wrote:
Against this defense, I would be tempted to send no one up north, and to flood the south.
Agreed. As the Attacker, try to take the shortest route to the objective. As the Defender, try to force the Attacker away from the shortest route.
-
|