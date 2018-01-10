|
Finally dug this little game out and played it. Very light game, best if you have a good imagination when playing it. I just played the basic game trying to sink or damage ships chosen by a die roll. The first game me and my little Swordfish were up against a cruiser, I imagined it was a German cruiser (RN intelligence has yet to sort out just which one I attacked...). I flew up very close before dropping the torpedo but it was worth the intense ride in. Took 4 damage (11 is the max damage a Swordfish can take).
The torpedo hit and sunk the cruiser!
Played again, against another yet-to-be-named German cruiser. This time the ride in was rough. I was hit numerous times by some intense flak, taking 6 damage total before dropping the torpedo at medium range. But I had held my plane very steady so it lined up very well, much like the last one (In your turn if you must play a diamond to be able to drop a torpedo. If you play a diamond two turns in a row before the drop, it lessens the range category by one- hence a medium range drop becomes short. This simulates lining up better on the target, which BTW makes it easier for the flak to hit you and cause damage, so there is risk doing this.).
Alas, it was close but just missed the cruiser (I drew a King, one of two cards that result in a miss at this range.)
A simple, quick little game. Certainly nothing in depth but a nice diversion. I'll play one of the scenarios next, which require a certain number of games to be played (individual torpedo runs) and you keep track of damage and sinkings to determine your overall score.
Scenarios are Taranto, Bismarck, Pearl Harbor, Force Z and Midway. Game has counters for Swordfish, Betty, Kate, Nell and Devastator.
