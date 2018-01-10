|
-
John Davis
United Kingdom
Harlow
Essex
-
This is a description of a solo game of the Northern Scenario for Holland '44 version 1.0a (available for download at H'44 Northern Scenario.)
Turn 1: 16 September PM
Allied landings went fairly smoothly (one S1 result in each Division). Grave Bridge was quickly captured when an assault from both ends overwhelmed the infantry company defending it (S1). The drive of 2 Battalions of the 508th Rgiment into Nijmegen was delayed by a brisk firefight with KG Runge (EX).
The 82nd also discovered a flak battery in the woods near Groesbeek, but failed to destroy it (ENG). Mook was found to be occupied by a small garrison which quickly surrendered.
1st Airborne outflanked KG Krafft and attempted to destroy it (4:1, DR), but Krafft managed to mount a determined defence and his unit survived.
Only one unit of the 406th Division was activated so it remained off map.
Turn 2: 16 September Night
A string of unlucky die rolls meant 82nd Airborne had still not found an intact bridge over the Waal-Maas canal by the end of the night. In Nijmegen, 1/508 launched a costly assault on KG Henke guarding the Waal road bridge (2:1, A1/DR), but the Germans mounted a determined defence and retained control of the bridge. 2/508 drove a German alarm company out of the suburbs and back towards the rail bridge (2:1, DR). Fortunately, 504th Regiment was now in range to attack Nijmegen the following day.
1st Airborne attacked a training battalion defending Arnhem Bridge and routed it after a brisk fight (4:1, Ex). A second attack on Krafft's battalion drove it back (2:1, DR) and allowed the British to secure their position in Arnhem. The rail bridge over the Rhine was blown, however.
The Germans launched a powerful attack from Ede, and managed to drive back the Borders back across Ginkel Heath (2:1: D1). Grabner rushed South to reinforce Nijmegen, and the Germans also managed to destroy the rail bridge there. The 406th Division gained another two units and its artillery and launched an unsuccessful attack against the 508th Regiment to the South of Groesbeek (2:1: A1/ENG).
-
-
John Davis
United Kingdom
Harlow
Essex
-
17 September
Turn 3: 17 September AM (overcast)
The morning weather is overcast, clearing later, so the Allied player schedules his drops for the afternoon. The morning starts badly for the Allies, as the last bridge over the Maas-Waal Canal is destroyed before it can be captured. 82nd Airborne throws four battalions into an attack against Nijmegen bridge, but the German defenders hold fast (2:1, DR, determined defence).
To the North, 1st Airborne launches an attack against the Germans on Ginkel Heath and drives them off (4:1, D1).
On their turn, the Germans attack again to the South of Groesbeek, without progress (3:1, DR, determined defence). Two German battalions move onto Ginkel Heath to contest the arrival of 4th Parachute Brigade.
Turn 4: 17 September PM (clear)
4th Parachute Brigade arrives, but German troops contesting the landing inflict some casualties (all three battalions suffer S1 results). The 1st Airborne perimeter pulls back and the Glider Pilots have to redeploy to stop a German unit sneaking across Driel Ferry.
The 82nd Airborne launches another attempt at Nijmegen Bridge, this time with artillery support (3:1: EX). Grabner's elite reconnaissance troops are destroyed but the bridge is still firmly in German hands.
3/504 moves back to Grave to fulfil the scenario garrison requirements (S3.4).
The Germans reinforced their attack against the 508th Regiment and this time pushed it back to the Groesbeek Heights (3:1, DR). An attack on Ginkel Heath, supported by obsolete French tanks, also drive the British back (3:1, DR). In Arnhem, the Germans launched an attack with four battalions against the South Staffordshires, which resulted in a bloody firefight (3:1, EX) in which the German Panzer Company Mielke was eliminated.
Turn 5: 17 September Night
82nd Airborne makes another attempt at Nijmegen Bridge (2:1, EX). It looks as though they will need to wait for 30 Corps. Otherwise, the airborne divisions just improve their defensive lines.
The German player launches two attacks against the 1st Airborne perimeter. Both attacks result in German losses but the British are pushed back (both 2:1, A1/DR and DR with a 0/1 determined defence). An attack against the 508th Regiment costs the Germans more troops (3:1, DR, 0/1 determined defence). The German player also reinforces Nijmegen and relocates an unknown unit from Ede to Wijchen in an attempt to slow 30 Corps (when it arrives).
-
-
Steve Carey
United States
West Coast
-
John, thanks for starting this thread - a buddy and I will be playing the scenario at a local convention next month, please let us know if there are any changes (thnx).
-
-
John Davis
United Kingdom
Harlow
Essex
-
Steve Carey wrote:
John, thanks for starting this thread - a buddy and I will be playing the scenario at a local convention next month, please let us know if there are any changes (thnx).
Hi Steve, I have uploaded a new version of the scenario with one rule change - the Allied player has the option of advancing the arrival of the 30 Corps bridging unit. This is really helpful if all the Waal-Maas canal bridges are blown.
Best of luck with the scenario, please let me know if you have any problems with it.
-
|