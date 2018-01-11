|
-
-
Hi all,
I've started playing through the Strategic Surprise scenario solo. I've previously played India-Pakistan and it's been very interesting to see the differences between the two games. I've decided to do a fairly broad strokes writeup with photos from the end of each turn - hope you enjoy it!
NATO has been lulled into a false sense of security, with America busy in East Asia and European NATO allies distracted by Brexit and Mediterranean refugees. Russia is roiled by increasing internal political difficulties, and Putin sees an opportunity for a short, sharp, victorious war - gambling that President Trump's lukewarm attitude towards NATO will delay any American response....
Optional Rules: additional F-35 x 3, Combat support restrictions for both sides, refugees, Carrier Air Wing interoperability, Coup de main against Gotland, Bornholm and Narva, Russian Chemical Weapons, Aegis Ashore, US Pre-positioned Equipment. No net change in VP.
NATO arrival drm: random roll gave +1, 8VP Non-Allied
Season: Autumn
Turn Zero
A warm, pleasant autumn day in Eastern Europe is rudely interrupted by a storm of Russian missile strikes (5 Cruise & 5 Ballistic!) Cruise missiles target the Aegis Ashore installation at Redzikowo and the American equipment depot at Powidz Airbase, but are largely ineffective against the hardened targets. Airfields in Germany and Denmark take a pounding, with heavy losses including the American F-16CJ squadron. President Trump is outraged by this betrayal from his "friend" and orders US troops to Europe post haste.
Caught with barely 12 hours notice, Polish forces are still at their peacetime stations, with only the 16th Pomeranian division and the 18th Recon Regiment forward deployed. The only NATO units on location are the German 291 Jager Battalion, supporting Latvian forces in Riga; the Italian 66th Airmobile Battalion, co-located in Bialystok with the 18th Recon; the US 2nd BCT, 1st Cavalry in Vilnius; and a squadron of Belgian F-16's covering the Baltic Air Policing Mission.
Even as NATO processes casualty reports from the airbases, more bad news arrives. The Polish Navy is forced to retreat to coastal waters as Russian submarine and surface assets secure the whole Baltic. Urgent appeals for help are made by the Estonian and Danish governments. The little green men - identified by NATO intelligence as soldiers from the Russian 98th Guards Airborne Division and the 336th Naval Infantry Brigade - have seized control of Narva, with the support of local "revolutionaries."
Meanwhile, the 7th Air Assault Division has conducted an airmobile assault from a converted civilian cargo ship and seized Bornholm island. The Sound is now untenable for any NATO warship. Backchannel communications from the Swedes report a similar situation on Gotland....
-
-
Rob Seabrook
United States
Saint Paris
Ohio
-
Very nice and dramatic write up. Although I doubt Putin would be silly enough to risk it all on a European war, the tactical details of the scenario appear realistic for a limited war option by an aggressor with reduced means. I particularly liked the attempted strike on the Aegis TBMD facility.
My copy hasn't arrive yet so I will be following your "news cast" closely.
-
-
-
Turn One
The Russians had decided to pass up efforts to move forward additional troops, opting instead to secure operational surprise. Accordingly, the initial assault would be carried by units from the Western Military District and the Kaliningrad garrison. The Belorussian government had been told in no uncertain terms that access through their national territory was required, and that failure to engage as a co-belligerent would be taken as tacit support for NATO. In the end, this encouragement would prove unnecessary.
Reeling from extensive missile attacks, and in any case out of position and unready for major action, NATO's efforts to contest the skies were doomed to failure. NATO air superiority assets were outnumbered 2:1 even before engagements began, and suffered heavily. The Russians would enjoy near uncontested Air Supremacy for the first three days.
Spoiler (click to reveal)
NATO Air after T1. Note the array of freshly repaired airbases!
The Russians sustained missile and air attacks on NATO airbases, Aegis, and the PPE depot. Minor damage was inflicted to Aegis, and more damage to airbases, but the PPE depot remained unharmed
The Baltic states quickly crumpled under the Russian juggernaut. Realising it was unlikely help would arrive in time, the Estonians committed 3 battalions to hold Tallinn, while the 4th would hold the strategically important island of Saaremaa. The 'little green men' quickly advanced on Tallinn, and heavy fighting was reported on all approaches to the capital. The defenders were given a glimmer of hope when the 98th Gds Abn withdrew from combat. Unfortunately, it became apparent that their departure was to allow them to carry out an airmobile assault on Saaremaa, and the assault on Tallinn was picked up by advancing Russian armour and motorised infantry. After 2 days of fighting, and with their national forces no longer able to resist, the Estonian government capitulated to save Tallinn.
Latvia was subject to a much larger attack, with 2 Latvian battalions and the German 291 Jager battalion facing multiple divisions from the Russian 6th Army. The Germans attempted to defend their barracks and were annihilated by massed artillery fire, while the Latvians were devastated by aerial attack before being summarily overrun. Riga fell so quickly the Latvian government was captured.
The only bright light for NATO was in Lithuania. With two brigades of their own and a forward deployed American heavy brigade, the Lithuanian's successfully blunted the initial Russian thrust by the 20th Guards Army. Critically, they succeeded in denying the Russians control of Suduva. This would cause significant supply issues in the coming days.
Spoiler (click to reveal)
Baltics after T1. 2 down, 1 to go
In Poland, the Russians began advancing into the Suwalki gap, but the advance was slowed to a crawl by a combination of supply difficulties and a panicking civilian populace taking to the roads. The city of Goldap fell to the 7th Motor Rifle Regiment advancing from Kaliningrad, contributing to the panic.
Spoiler (click to reveal)
Suwalki Gap after T1. Advancing here before you've secured Suduva is a tedious and slow process.
The Belorussians, perhaps eager to prove themselves to their Russian allies, succeeded in reaching and assaulting Bialystok. This major urban conurbation was held by the Polish 18th Recon regiment, and the Italian 66th Airmobile battalion. NATO had ordered these light units to hold at all cost. Bialystok is the largest city in northeastern Poland, and is also the start of the strategic S8 Autostrada, which leads directly to Warsaw.
The fighting was brutal, with NATO forces fighting house to house and block to block. The Belorussians committed their whole force to the attack - a total of six brigades, with two full brigades of rocket artillery in support. The city was immediately encircled by an airmobile landing. Although the Belorussians took losses, the sheer firepower deployed (including Su-25 Rooks on CAS) took its toll. The NATO forces were destroyed and the city secured in short order.
Spoiler (click to reveal)
Bialystok captured by Belorussians. While NATO did get wiped, I still think it was right to try and hold the city.
Although reeling tactically - and caught by surprise - NATO had long been preparing for this scenario. Article 5 was swiftly invoked, and a co-ordinated response began. After the first half a week of hostilities, the Poles had established a thin defensive perimeter. Single brigades from the 16th Pomeranian Division and the Polish Airborne Forces had establish a thin, fishhook shaped line: Elk - Suwalki - Augustow - river Biebrza - Zambrow. The Polish 11th and 12th Divisions had just entered the area of operations, but were some days from the front line.
The soldiers of 3rd BCT/1st Cavalry flew into Powidz Airbase and collected the equipment stored there, while the 173rd Airborne Brigade crossed the Alps from Italy into Germany. The French 9th Brigade Infanterie de Marine prepared to move into Poland, while the Germans brought up a squadron of Tornados, their Baltic naval assets, and a special forces team. The Swedes announced co-belligerent status with NATO, committing two squadrons of JAS 39 and a special forces team. A Lithuanian reserve battalion successfully formed in Vilnius, as heavy fighting continued outside the city.
Spoiler (click to reveal)
Polish reinforcements entering the map. It's a looong way to the front with all those civilians on the road....
Spoiler (click to reveal)
Kaliningrad sector. Minimal activity so far. Note the freshly arrived Russian airborne division.
Spoiler (click to reveal)
The Baltic Sea. Or, as it will soon be redubbed, the Russian sea. Note the aircraft carrier and amph full of Marines sat impotently in the North Sea
Analysis
Excellent turn for the Russians. Baltic Sea locked out, two of three Baltic states secured, and an early success against Bialystok. Refugees dramatically slows the initial Russian advance; however, it also severely restricted NATO supply even with the forward supply depot. I suspect that depot might well be too far forward.... Conversely, the fact that you can't possibly secure Suduva until the end of Turn 1 makes an advance down the Suwalki Gap extremely difficult to supply. I strongly suspect that failure to secure Suduva will bite the Russians next turn.
NATO's priority has to be delaying the enemy advance and attempting to secure a solid defensive line. There's also a question about getting those naval assets into the Baltic. I'm tempted to just throw the 173 straight on to Bornholm and try and charge the carrier through, but all of the naval movement modifiers are strongly against it and I'm very reluctant to sacrifice a top notch airborne brigade. I doubt the current line can hold at Suwalki, but I'm not hugely bothered - I'll settle for delay. More worrying is Warsaw - I've only got one proper combat brigade between the Belorussians and the capital.
Hope you've enjoyed the read, and please do weigh in with your strategic thoughts! Particular questions to consider...
Russians:
- Is it worth using CW to guarantee quickly squashing the holdouts in Lithuania?
- What to do with the 76th Abn, now in Kaliningrad?
- What forces (if any) to retain in the Baltics which have capitulated?
- Should the Belorussians keep driving on Warsaw, or turn northwest and try and encircle the Polish forward positions?
NATO:
- What to do with the 173 Abn? Drop them into Lithuania, reinforce the Suwalki gap, chuck them on Bornholm?
- Where are we going to stop the Russians?
-
|