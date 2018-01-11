|
Summer 1966 - Turn 2:
FWA: 3 riverine, 24 Air-mobile, 36 Air(57 total), US Replacements at 21, ARVN Replacements at 63
NLF: NVA Replacements at 31, VC Replacements at 24
FWA Special ops: a few isolated units on hold
NLF Special ops: A few blockers on patrol
FWA Strategic movement:none that I can see to do.
Turn 2 Operations:
NLF: got strategic moves to set my groups to threaten populace
and run away with units almost surrounded
one attack 1st VC division attacked 4621(Plus 4 Air so - ARVN 47/22 - 2-1 in mountains
Mod die = 5 each loose 1 +2 pursuit - ARVN retreats to 4722, VC can't advance end of op
US: Many S&D managed to bag 39 VC battalion Equivalents total (includes turn 1),
Still couldn't move those Regiments in the Mountains of I Corps
Cleared a good portion of the map for pacification and only
Free Fired where it really didn't matter for pacification. Did suffer another 2 Air-mobile losses, so
the 6 I added at the inter-phase got taken out - I think they came with bulls eye painted underneath
The big kicker was US replacement losses, I was down to 10 by end of the turn (11 losses)
and the ARVN replacements down to 51 (12 losses). I would get a +2 pursuit, would have say +3
with just US unit(s) and FP to make 5-1 odds but the modified die roll seemed to like "10" so
I would get a VC battalion but lose a US replacement.
I lost 19 US replacement this last season, and 22 ARVN replacements (total over 2 turns)
Will need to watch that in the future and maybe not be so aggressive with US only attacks (unless
the out come is for sure an "11"). Let's see how the fall 66 inter-phase goes.
