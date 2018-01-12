|
Hugh Grotius
April 1, 1941: Axis and Allied aircraft square off over the skies of Libya. This is a simple three-mission campaign, intended as an introduction to the larger campaigns in "Wild Blue Yonder."
The first mission was a German airstrike on the airfield at Gazala (mission #2). A pair of Bf 110Es intend to bomb the airfield, with a pair of Bf110Cs (Resource 1) escorting. Two Hurricane Mk Is intercept. The Hurricanes started with height advantage and dived on the light bombers, but they were unable to damage or destroy either. One of the escorting 110Cs, however, got one of the Hurricanes in its sights, damaging and eventually destroying it.
The bombers weathered flak mostly unscathed and dropped their bombload, inflicting moderate but not devastating damage to the airfield. The bombers, still escorted by the 110Cs, made it back to base safely. Allied Score: 0. Axis Score: 3 points for damage to the airfield, 5 points for shooting down a fighter, 6 points for two bombers returning home safely, total of 14 points.
The second mission was a Stuka airstrike on ground forces at Via Balbia (mission #1), again with 110Cs escorting and Hurricanes intercepting. The Allies had the benefit of Small Arms fire to deter strafing of the ground troops. The Axis had an Experienced Air Crew and a skilled Pilot (with Combat Vision, allowing a mulligan). This time the Hurricanes scored glancing hits on both an escort and a bomber, but not enough to Damage either. (Memo to file: concentrate your fire.)
The Stukas suffered minor flak damage and then inflicted harrowing damage on the ground troops, Shattering them. (One of the bombs was a Vital hit.) Because their dive-bombing was so accurate, the Stukas didn't need to risk strafing, which would have incurred extra-deadly Flak thanks to the Allied Small Arms resource. The bombers and their escorts made it back home. No aircraft Damaged or Destroyed. Allied Score: 0. Axis Score: 6 (Shattered damage to troops) + 6 (two bombers successfully completed mission and returned home undamaged), total of 12 points. Campaign total: 26-0 in favor of Axis.
The final mission was a Dogfight over the skies of Sidi Azeiz (mission #6.) (Note: I drew a repeat of mission #2, but I invoked the optional rule allowing a re-draw of a mission you've already run.) This pitted four Hurricanes against four BF 110Cs (each side with two Elements of Leaders and Wingmen).
The Axis drew two named Pilots AND a Veteran pilot, who was assigned to a Wingman. One increased the Performance rating of his aircraft (allowing a larger hand size); the other again had Combat Vision (allowing a Mulligan). The Allies drew one skilled Pilot (Denis, a French airman), who increased his Hurricane's damage capacity by 1 (from 3/6=damage/destroyed to 4/7=damaged/destroyed). I swear the Allies could not catch a break!
The Allies' bad luck followed them into the sky, as one German Wingman quickly Damaged the one unskilled Allied pilot's aircraft, and later the Wingman's leader finished off the Hurricane. The Allies did manage to ding a couple of German aircraft, but not enough to Damage any of them. Score: Allies 0, Axis 5 (destroyed fighter).
So the final score was Axis 31, Allies 0, or an "Outstanding" victory for the Axis -- the highest possible score. Now, it's entirely possibly I messed up my scoring somewhere, but there's no doubt that Rommel won this phase of the air war over North Africa.
I enjoyed this solo session. It took me about four hours total, but I spent most of that time on the first mission, as I learned the mechanics of bombing. The remaining two missions went by much more quickly, as I'd digested the rules better. The Dogfight took all of 30 minutes -- I've played enough of them that I can do them very fast now.
No doubt the game would be more fun multiplayer, and I hope to try it that way this weekend, with my kids. But even solitaire I found it fun. Especially with four hands on the table, I had no clue what the other guy had most of the time, lol. During every draw step, I'd just deal the new cards out face-down and move on to the next Element.
The only time my "knowledge" distorts things is when I see a "big" card -- those are hard to forget. E.g., in the Dogfight, the French pilot held two Ace cards, and his German opponent held a Fuel Tank hit. In that particular case, each play seemed pretty self-evident to me. But I could imagine bluffing and such in a multiplayer game that I can't reproduce solitaire. On rare occasion I do resolve decisions with die rolls, but that happened only 2-3 times over the campaign.
Anyway, it was great fun. I'm debating whether to play Stage II of this campaign or to try a new one altogether. I'm pretty eager to try a mission with a Formation of Medium or Heavy Bombers, as those rules are quite different from the rules for Light Bombers. Thanks for reading!
Karl Bown
Very nice write up. The campaigns are where this game really shines
Greg Colgan
Excellent write up...thanks for going to the effort. I played the first Rommel Attacks mission last weekend, and also drew a '2', attacking the Gazala airfield. This kind of quick strike mission, with 3 turns 'to target', makes it tough for the defenders to strike a telling blow on the 110s doing the bomb run. In the end, no Axis aircraft were damaged, while one hurricane was damaged. The score was 9:0 in favour of the Axis.
It was quite time consuming nutting this out for the first time, but I enjoyed doing so, and it will speed up as I become more accustomed to the procedures. Chocks away!
Chris Janiec
Thanks for the evocative report, Hugh.
Afraid you did mess up your scoring just a bit: in your first mission, even though the Bf110Es are Mission Aircraft, they are still Fighters (or in this case Fighter-Bombers), so only score 2 VPs each for going Over Target rather than 3. Not a big difference, but just enough to change the outcome from Axis Outstanding to Excellent.
Hugh Grotius
Thanks for the replies! Chris, thanks for the scoring correction. I should have noticed that one.
I think I’ll continue on to Stage 2 because I want to see if the Allies can find a way to get back in this thing!
Chad Marlett
Played this F2F today, basically the same results:
First Mission:
Special Benghazi Recon - One Hurricane and one G.50bis were shot down, but the other Hurricane had to run for it. Axis recon was Important (15 Axis, 5 Allied).
Second Mission:
Gazala Airfield - Bf110C with experienced aircrew damages the Hurricane lead with not even a point of damage in return. The Hurricanes disengage low on cards and with no chance of stopping the bombers. The Bf110E Disrupts the airfield (now 29 Axis, 5 Allied).
Third Mission:
Via Balbia Ground Forces - The Bf110C again manages to shoot down a Hurricane and damage the other, which disengages. The ground forces are disrupted, which is doubled by the blitzkrieg resources (now 48 Axis, 5 Allied).
Looking at the Mission table for Stage I, I think this would be a pretty tough one for the Allies - the Experienced Air Crews resource basically hands one of the three missions to the Axis...
-
Hugh Grotius
Well, the theme is Rommel’s impressive advance across North Africa, so maybe it makes sense that you and I both saw big Axis wins in Stage I. I’m looking forward to seeing if the Allies Strike Back in Stage II or III...
Chris Janiec
That would be the Empire strikes back, right?
-
Hugh Grotius
LoL, you're quite right -- the British Empire!
So I'm wondering -- are the campaigns best enjoyed by playing all their stages? E.g., with Rommel Attacks, should I play Stages II and III? Or is it more fun just to pick any one stage from any one campaign?
|