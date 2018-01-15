|
David Dockter
Background: It's all related: Power politics again, a book and one damm interesting topic
The Day Before: 1st MN Bootcamps Third World War Series: The Persian Gulf AAR: Nov 14, 2014
Cold War Games
1960 Over the 2017 Holidays: A of bottle port, a newly converted strategy gamer and one damm elegant design.
Continuing a recent SPI Power Politics binge ... popped into the game store (despite the bitter NYC cold in JAN 2018) to see what's new. Stumbled across 13 Days: The Cuban Missile Crisis . First Minnesota Historical Wargame Society had played it, but, I hadn't heard much buzz about it. Small game (yikes!)...not many components: would it be worth the play? The game is very accessible, given small rule book and projected playing time of under an hour.
Related, Herman has been raving about the new book Destined for War, which, I picked up and read (disturbing and interesting). Same author has did a book on the Cuban Missile Crisis (which, I now plan to get). I've always loved the Cold War Goes Hot topic; covered it on Guns, Dice, Butter . And, I recently started playing 1960: The Making of the President - so, been in the mood for card driven games that play quick & fast. So, why not pick up a copy of 13 Days? With a copy secured, arranged to play that week...
A bit about the game...
Components
Cards
Bits? Card driven. Minimalistic components. A game board with only a few spaces (known as battlegrounds). Some cubes. Sadly, no B52 or ICBM counters. No bling.
Game play? Each player gets 3 agenda cards which correspond to spaces/boxes (battlegrounds) on the game board. You mark the boxes and then secretly select one that will be scored (a groovy mechanic).
Each player then gets 5 event cards. You can play the card for control of cubes (remove or place your own) or the event (events are either Evil Empire, USA or UN - you can not play your opponents event). 4 rounds...then bury a card (total cubes on cards buried awards 2 prestige points at end of the game). How to win? Prestige...which you get by scoring the agenda cards (essentially, net differential of cubes on a scored battleground). Control of the personal letter card is the tiebreaker (if Prestige is zero). That's about it, except, for the OUTSTANDING DEF CON tracks...
DEFCON tracks...three of them. Many (all?) Cold War games that have a DEFCON track has only one. 13 Days has three: military, political and world opinion (which also each correspond to 3 battlegrounds on map). If a player gets to DEFCON 1, game over. If all three of your tracks get to DEFCON 2, game over. This produces great tension and card angst.
I really liked the trade-off of putting cubes (influence/resources) into a particular space (a battleground) and this or that DEFCON track increasing. And, the mechanic, were a player can de-escalate a particular track by removing cubes from a battleground. I would love to see this mechanic (maybe strategic will tracks for particular faction that rise and fall to determine victory & defeat) incorporated into other games. All-in-all, the DEFCON Tracks are a fantastic design element.
Perspective: who are you? Richard H. Berg , spot on as always, once indicated players are frequently put into the "god role" for their respective sides. Such a chess like role is bullshit (think of the game Risk ). 13 Days tosses enough grit into the gears of power politics to insure that players' control of the game is adequately thwarted. Additionally, I like the perspective of each player: trying to balance matching up & down tussles in battlegrounds with the nuclear escalation (risk of war) tracks. It reminds of the perspective the Union player assumes in For the People : a need to not lose the game early, a requirement to generate enough progress to win the election in 1864 and a CONSTANT worry about losing D.C. Of course, losing D.C., historically was HIGHLY unlikely (a separate army and a significant system of forts defended the capital), but Lincoln did not know D.C, wouldn't fall.
We felt like JFK and Nikita Sergeyevich Khrushchev: a need to push it to edge to defend our prestige, but, a constant worry about triggering a nuclear Armageddon. THAT is good design - especially with such an economy of rules and components (and, VERY sadly, no chrome or bling).
The sessions: tense, fun, quick
First real game we played
We played a "let's just push/place counters/cubes" game to understand the rules. In our first "real" game, it can down to the final play. Given that each player is only going to have 12 cards to play (in contrast, Paths of Glory has 120 cards), the card angst per card play is very high (this is good).
In our first game, turn 3 was a REAL nail biter. As the Evil Empire, I had to somehow reduce DEFCON tracks. The trick was that the agenda I selected was political defcon track (the difference between the red and blue cube generates prestige). I also would need to grab the personal letter (the prestige tie breaker at the end of the game) and hopefully control tv (which allows the winner of that battleground to escalate or de-escalate any one defcon cube). Somehow, the REDs! managed to walk the tight rope, generating a real barn burner finish. We were hooked. Time to play another game...
GAME 2 action...
Game 2: Turn 1:
Russia'agenda choices were Cuba (orange), the Letter and military defcon track. USA drew Berlin, Italy and Turkey.
USA: Played the Defense Missile event (which Russia exercised)... USA placed a cube on the UN
R: Placed 2 cubes on Cuba (orange). Russia could have placed 3, but, that would have pushed the military defcon track up 2 instead of 1.
USA: USA ratchets up the tension in Cuba by placing 3 cubes.
R: Russia responds with 2 more cubes to maintain an edge in the battleground.
USA: Plays an event that places 2U cubes in Italy and Berlin.
R: Deflates all their defcons by 1.
USA: Places 1 cube in Berlin.
R: Ends turn by seeking to mitigate prestige loss in Berlin by dropping down 2 cubes.
Prestige: Russia 2...DEFCON somewhat worrying for both players. The standoff in Cuba had pushed Russia Military DEFCON to dangerously close to NUC WAR, while the USA had all three tracks in or close to DEFCON 2.
Turn 1
Turn 2...
Russia drew 3 DEFCON agendas! USA received Cuba (orange), Italy and one of the DEFCON tracks.
Russia: Initiated the turn by de-escalating the Military DEFCON Track by 2.
USA: Placed 1 cub on both Cuba battlegrounds.
Russia: Placed 3 cubes on TV; believing that particular battleground is critical to victory
USA: Dumped 1 cube on the UN
Russia: Played a UN event which placed cubes on a couple of battlegrounds including the Atlantic
USA: Getting worried about DEFCON, de-escalated the Political DT (DEFCON Track) by 2
Russia: Tried a gambit on the UN by dumping 2 cubes there
USA: Still worried about DEFCON, de-escalted the Military DT by 2 and dumped 1 cube on the Atlantic.
Turn ended with Russia still holding a prestige edge at 2, but, concerned about its Military DT at 1 under DEFCON 1. While holding the prestige edge, Russia would have to worry about DEFCON in turn 3...
Turn 2
Turn 3...
Turn 3 began with Russia holding an edge in victory (prestige), a RED worry regarding one DT near DEFCON 1 and USA juggling 3 DEFCON tracks all in or near DEFCON 2. As a further constraint on activity, each side only possessed 1 cube to place. Russia drew these agendas: Cuba (green), Turkey and the Political DT. USA ended up with the UN and two DEFCON Tracks (DTs).
Russia: Immediately removed 3 cubes from TV to de-escalate the Political DT.
USA: USA de-escalated their Political DT by 1, while Russia utilized the National Liberation event to place a cube on Turkey.
Russia: Russia further de-escalted the conflict by removing cubes.
USA: USA responded by dialing down the volume in Berlin: 2 cubes removed and the Military DT track falling by 1.
Russia: Russia played the sneaky card that pulls a card from the USA hand.
USA: Still concerned about the DEEFON temperature, USA removed 2 cubes from Turkey.
Russia: Russia ended its play by withdrawing 3 cubes from Cuba: its Military DT fell by 2
USA: Ended card play by dropping 2 cubes on Turkey
At this point, USA held the Personal Letter card, meaning it would win in the case of a tie. Russia held the prestige edge with 2. We then revealed the Aftermath pile of card - where the winner (most cubes on the cards buried there) gains 2 prestige. If the USA could win that battle, they would emerge victorious. As we revealed the cards one-by-one, Khrushchev shouted: "VICTORY!".
Turn 3
Debrief: Two thumbs up
Love the topic. I have had the privilege of playing one of my favorite series, Third World War Series , which covers the Cold War Going Hot, with a fellow 1st MNer. That monster takes a SIGNIFICANT (well worth it!) time commitment. There is tension in that game (and, not only does it have B52 counters, but, A10 Warthog's) , but, per minute, it does not stack up to this small package.
In a nutshell...one damm fine design. Lots of decision/card angst packed into 45 minutes of Tense play. I measure any short game (one playable in under an hour) by two games: Acquire and Puerto Rico . I have played each hundreds of times. Each, I still find fun, tense and mentally engaging. A high bar...
Having played 13 Days only a few times, I have no idea how it will stack up against those two masterpieces. I suspect there may not be enough variability... not enough granularity (has there ever been the same Acquire board twice?) in the game mechanic components of each masterpiece? BUT, this game has definitely made it onto the "I'll play it until (if) a perfect plan is developed or it goes into a predictable rut" pile. The card/decision angst did it. A TON of play pop per component and page of rules...and time invested.
One complaint (besides a lack of beloved chrome & bling): no factions. I do NOT like games with "unity of command". Within both the USA and Russia, there were factions. How are these simulated in the game? They are not. This is actually a fairly big knock on this design for me. In 2018, strategic level wargames that do NOT reflect friction/factions/a lack of unity of command, have, well, not been paying attention to war-game design developments since...2005 (ex: Inter-service rivalry in Empire of the Sun ) . Back to why I dig this game...
Those Defcon tracks and their interaction with placing and removing cubes are truly outstanding. Love the decision/card angst they produced: my opponent was constantly staring at their cards...contemplating the best among bad choices. I really hope to see this mechanic picked up in other games.
Had a blast playing 13 Days: The Cuban Missile Crisis. Play it for what it is: 45 minutes of tense, elegant, fun. Two thumbs up and a tip of the hat to the designers.
Cold War goest hot: Episode XVI: July 31, 2013
Link to other 1st MN/Sawatdee/Herr Dr AARs: 1st MN/Sawatdee/Herr Dr Session Reports]
Last edited Mon Jan 15, 2018 6:29 pm
Daniel Skjold Pedersen
Thank you for sharing!
I am re-playing your session card by card.
David Dockter
Belated congrats regarding your game: well done.
