Peter Klaus
Germany
Offenbach
Today I played the scenario "behind enemy lines" from the german solo campaign. First of all I apologize for my poor photographer skills. I hope you still enjoy it as I did while trying to find some prisoners of war before exiting to the near armoured support. Lets go:
After the airdrop my pioneers found themselves surronded by a NKVD unit and a russian rifle. They immediately fired and hit the NKVD. Twice in a row. Not the best possible start but it could be worse. Both pioneers got spent during these first few turns but the round didnt end. Instead I used some of the CAPs to move them onwards when suddenly some flares lightened up and my pioneers were able to see another german rifle on the other side of the open area.
The following chain reaction revealed another russian rifle beside the lake and - more important for me - a german lmg in second part of the map, deep within enemy territory and close to the estimaded prison. My fresh german rifle unit moved towards some trees to find cover and reveal another unit - one more russian rifle, which attacked and hit my germans. Some more REs have been added to the map and my lmg made their way through to the prison.
With the last CAPs for Round 1 was able to move the lmg to the first control marker which gave me another rife unit. This fresh rifle team rescued the second team right before the first scoring on the mission track. So I have been up 7 to 0 at that point, 3 counters on the west half of the board (which will bring them to the next scenario). My german rifles found another paratrooper rifle unit, so i have a strong group on the east side of the map consisting of a lmg and 3 rifles. In the RE cup have been only two more german units, the 2nd lmg and the 4th rifle. Not so bad.
Then I started to make my way back to the west side of the map (remember, it is still round 1). My rifle units coordinated an attack against the russion maxim mmg and took it out. Now things looked really in my way. Several russian attacks in the middle of the map against my hit rifle unit all missed.
On of my rifle teams attacked the russian team beside the lake successfully while finally the russians eliminated my rifle team in the middle of the map. At that point I lost another rifle unit to the mission track event "missing in action" - new score now 5 - 0. During these turns the first round ended. Second started in my favour as I was able to take out another rifle unit with both my pioneers. Unfortunately they got spent.
I decided to get my lmg to the north side of the map to reveal the missing RE counters. Not a really brilliant idea. They got into close range of the russian NKVD and took some hits (the first two of them I could rally directly). In the meantime a russian rifle attacked my stacked pioneers and hit one of them.
The RE near my pioneers has been a no enemy counter - whew that helped.
The german lmg striked back against the NKVD. My three german rifle units on the south side of the map had a walk in the park but they failed their spent checks against a 1 and stayed on the east side of the map. If I remember right I was out of CAPs already.
Horray, I found my 2nd lmg or better it found me as a new RE counter on the west side stepped out of cover. This might be a much needed support for my both pioneers threatened by a single russian rifle in close range. On the downside another russian rifle supported the NKVD. Didnt look well for my lmg here.
Round 2 ended. Round 3 started with my new lmg eliminating the russian rifle unit besides my pioneers. The russians unfortunately took out the lmg in the east. The mission marker moved again and - ouch - the game has been over.
Results:
Germans 4 - Russians 0 (germans scored only for rescueing the two rifle teams, no german unit has left the map; russians eliminated 2 units on the map and one with the MIA event on the mission track)
Campaign: 2 pioneers, 1 lmg and 1 rifle team; I have the feeling I ll miss the 3 rifle teams which almost made it.
Comments:
I totally enjoy this scenario because you never know what will happen next when drawing a counter after a RE is revealed. This leads to totally different games each time I played this yet (once the russians have owned me with a 10-0 in their favour - it was not my first game in this scenario, but the mission track marker advanced that fast, I havent entered the east half of the map at all). There have been some really nailbiting moments each time I played this because of the short los which almost every time leads to close range combat.
Ben Bosmans
Belgium
Mechelen
Be sure to report back when you play firefight 7 or the third scenario in this German Campaign.
You adressed what is essential in the more advanced solo missions of COH:
1. Complete different operational flow with each session played of the same scenario.
2. You have no clue what the AI will do next.
3. The AI reacts EVERY time differently in the long run as each action within CoH is so short (one hex/one shot) before switching sides that you get a rather long term plan that is evaluated with each new step taken by the AI in 3 conditioned play:
- state of the player units
- state of the AI units
- overall board situation
The solo play of CoH with its 55 card system is completely unmatched.
Actually it made other AI bot driven solo games very underwhelming.
Luckily there are other solo systems that don't rely on bots as such or I could throw out my complete solo game colletion out of the window.
