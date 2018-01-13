|
For a game that is nearly impossible to find, Solomon Sea sure has a fairly large fan base and seems to be held in high esteem amongst those who have had the privilege to own or play it. Several years ago I had picked up a copy of Command Magazine #14 which contained the game entitled "Victory at Midway". I played this simple game many times with my son and other friends (normally miniature wargamers) and it was a great introductory into the world of hex and counter sims for them.
I was hooked on the simplicity and design of this double blind seek and destroy game and craved more, soon after I had learned of its more recent spawn "Solomon Sea". I was extremely dismayed at what seemed to be a non-existent game, floating out in the nether leaving no trace of any possibility to acquire this game. It evaded me for almost three years, until finally someone had read an old post on a different site and had reached out to inquire as to whether I was still in the market for it. I jumped at the offer and waited anxiously for it to arrive. I will save the rest of my story for after the technical details...
Solomon Sea
Published by: Simulations Workshop
year: 2000
Designed by: Markus Stumptner
Components:
282 color counters
119 B&W markers
x2 11" x 15" full color maps
10 status charts
Rulebook
Markers include:
7 sets of Japanese Search Path Markers
10 sets of Allied Search Markers
4 Japanese Ship Search Markers
4 Long Flight Markers
5 TF Markers per side
Plus Search, Sighting, Ammo Low, Crew Fatigue, and Old Sighting Markers
Description:
Solomon Sea simulates the World War II carrier battles for control of the sea lanes around the Solomon Islands, from May to November of 1942. One player commands the Allied forces and the other the Japanese. Victory points are won by destroying enemy forces, landing your own forces at objectives or resupplying objectives (i.e. Guadalcanal).
It is a double blind system where players move their forces across their own maps while attempting to locate and track the enemy at the same time. Once located, players launch airstrikes and must run a gauntlet of AA fire and CAP before getting a chance to identify and strike at the enemy's fleet. In the middle of this seek and destroy match, players are attempting to sneak naval transports through their own deadly gauntlet of submarines and aircraft so they can land their precious resources and marines at vital locations.
The scale represented within each hex is a diameter of 100 nautical miles, or 185 km. Each turn takes you through about three and a half hours of in-game time. One ship counter can represent a single carrier, one or two battleships, two cruisers, or a destroyer group (3-5 DD). The only counters for single ships are CV's, CVL's, CVS's, and a few of the BB counters. One plane step represents 3-5 aircraft, so a full strength counter (two steps) would be 6-10 aircraft.
Scenarios Include:
Coral Sea
Eastern Solomons
Santa Cruz
Guadalcanal
(plus fully linked campaign that can also link "Victory at Midway")
Rules:
The rulebook is what you could expect from a ziplock game, along with a few things that you wouldn't. It is a small, black and white book consisting of 23 pages. Only twelve of these pages are actual rules for the game and they get you playing in an organized and logical manner. It opens up with and introduction to the game components and a description of the counters and how to identify what it is you are looking at.
Immediately after, you are run through the sequence of play which includes 9 phases:
1. Task Force Movement
2. Base Strike Launch Phase
3. Search Placement Phase
4. Search Execution Phase
5. Naval Strike Launch Phase
6. Strike Execution Phase
7. Surface Combat Phase
8. Air Return and Readying Phase
9. Turn End Phase
Following the sequence of play outline, the rules show you how to acquire and total up your victory points for determining the winner.
Of course a more detailed description of the sequence of play is needed, and all the options are listed and discussed throughout the remaining nine pages of rules. Besides the expected details of ship movement, air operations, searches and the other basic rules... There are rules for day/night operation, shadowing discovered enemies, unreliable communications, aircraft transfers and ditching, surprise naval attacks, submarines, screening operations, B-17's, and BB armor just to name a few.
After you get the hang of the basic rules, you will be ready to step it up and begin playing with the advanced rules. These get you going with advanced search and lucky break rules, false sighting, maximum launch and short-legged planes, additional tactical modifiers, depleted ammo, fatigue, and dusk (in addition to day/night).
If you still feel the need for additional realism, modifiers, and rules... well there's a whole section of optional rules also. These add another level to the game like TF and surface ship facing, Japanese Capital Ship Searches, Single-Step Searches, Allied Search Coordination, Remote CAP, Search & Strike, Difficult Attack Wave Arrival, Flying over Mountains, Search Plane ID, and Armed Search Planes.
Mixed throughout the twelve pages of rules are small examples of play to add clarity to any issues that may cause some confusion. These were helpful but I found them unnecessary for the most part as the rules are very clear and concise with what Markus was trying to achieve in this game. The layout makes it simple to set up and begin playing right away and adds on realism and additional simulation aspects as you become ready for them.
After the rules section, there is set up info for each scenario which takes up half of page thirteen. I always love to see designer notes, and Markus included his thoughts on why, and how he designed Solomon Sea. He has also included his sources that he researched and used to make this game historically accurate. Speaking of historicity, there is over two pages of historical notes included on each of the included scenarios which I did not expect to find in a simple ziplock! The last few pages are dedicated to alternate set-ups for each scenario for both Allied and Japanese forces. On the back cover is a copy of one of the player aids that has some combat modifiers and other information that comes in handy.
Gameplay:
First I would like to say if you really want a taste of Solomon Sea, the previously mentioned Victory at Midway can be found for a cheap price and gives a pretty good feel of how SS plays out. The bonus is that if you do decide to track down SS, they can be combined with the use of a linked campaign system designed by Markus Stumptner in 2001. There are differences of course, but not so much as to make them different games.
I really enjoy gaming the WW2 carrier ops in the PTO. Many of the games that I do own or have played on this subject take a lot of effort to learn, set up, and play them. Solomon Sea seem to bypass the logic that we have all known which is "These games must be complicated". SS really gives a feeling of unknown... Where are the enemy TF? Did my search efficiently scout the area? Does my opponent really know where my TF is?? He sure just launched a lot of planes!
It does this in such a manner that two new players can sit down, learn the game, set up, and play a scenario (perhaps 2) in a single evening. One might question if it would be realistic, in which that's simply not the case. Sure, you won't be doing damage control or rebuilding the flight deck so there is a minor level of abstraction there, but nothing that is going to detract from the overall experience of WW2 carrier operations.
The game flows at a good pace, doesn't get hung up due to rules confusion, and leaves players sweating in their seats and wanting to play again. To me, that makes it a must for any fan of carrier operations in the PTO.
Good:
-Easy to learn / great intro to carrier ops genre
-Great for grognards wanting a quicker way to game this genre
-Intense, authentic, and historical feel
-Maps look great
-Player aids and scenario cards on good stock
Bad:
-Low Solitaire Capability
-Double Blind, so some might prefer to have a ref
-Very hard to find, extremely low print, possibly the most expensive ziplock game out there
-Counter Graphics seem older than 2000
-The B&W markers
-No box (for me this is big, I love my game library and it's like the black sheep of the family, unable to be displayed)
-Small level of abstraction ( many who game the PTO want every detail possible) I was fine with the small amount of info/actions lost
-Some declared searches inevitably give away your own position
-Maps look good but could be on better quality paper. Preferably stock.
Overall Rating:
8/10
I only have a handful of games rated at 8, and I believe only one at 9, none at 10. That should tell you my general feeling for Solomon Sea. I have played this game and its predecessor extensively over the past year to great enjoyment. I used this to introduce my 14 year old son to carrier ops with no issues at all, and other non wargamers I know had enjoyed it (although I had to go easy on them).
Lance McMillan
United States
Lakebay
Washington
Great review! The only thing I'd add is Markus' follow-on game, Bay of Bengal, adds in a few more very interesting optional elements that I've ported over to the previous two games, adding even further to the system's depth without adding undue complication. If you can find a copy of it, I heartily recommend it!
Lancer4321 wrote:
Great review! The only thing I'd add is Markus' follow-on game, Bay of Bengal
, adds in a few more very interesting optional elements that I've ported over to the previous two games, adding even further to the system's depth without adding undue complication. If you can find a copy of it, I heartily recommend it!
Thanks for taking the time to read it! I am aware of Bay of Bengal but have not played it. I would love to see the whole series published as a set! I have it #3 on my most hopeful list!
https://boardgamegeek.com/geeklist/236333/most-wanted-update...
Lance McMillan
United States
Lakebay
Washington
Epicfox BG wrote:
I would love to see the whole series published as a set!
We keep nudging Markus, but he seems impervious to our lamentations...
Martin Gallo
United States
O'Fallon
Missouri
Lancer4321 wrote:
Use a bigger hammer?
Epicfox BG wrote:
I would love to see the whole series published as a set!
We keep nudging Markus, but he seems impervious to our lamentations...
