Tankboy
United States
Haslet
Texas
The Game that started it all
I know. It's an Awesome Avatar.
Wanting to get another Infantry only game in before moving on to Guns, I set up S10 Paper Army from SK2. Looked a little different than previous fare, with a chase and running battle between the Minors, Italians being chased by the Greeks.
All forces enter on the East side of the map. The Italians have to make it across almost the entire length, exiting at least 10VP worth of Squads/Leaders. This looks almost too easy, but the Greeks have a mid game chance of entering 3 Squads and Leader anywhere on the South or North side.
The end of the Italian first turn. Opted not to move those Italians further into the Wheat fields, leaving them behind as speed-bumps (and the Glory of El Duce!) with lines of fire on all the entry points the Greeks would be coming in at (except the trees at A7, which will slow the Greeks down even more if they come in that way) Good Plan?
Greeks first move onto the board results in Death! FFMO/FFNAM can be a killer, no pun intended.
Italians manage to break another Greek Squad with a long range shot, but they Break their LMG in the process.
The Greeks respond by pinning down the Italian Squad with the now broken LMG.
(Quick rules question? A 1st line Italian squad that is CX’d uses the 4 Column and rolls doubles (2’s). You then use the 2 Column, but since they were CX’d, no Residual fire is placed, correct?
Turn 2
Italians manage to repair their LMG but not their MMG, which was broken before the Scenario starts. A large portion of the Italians are now halfway across the map.
Greek half of Turn 3
The Greeks roll and get their Reinforcements, and with 12 VPs worth of Italians in the NW sector, the Greeks are set to come in behind the tree-line.
Prep-fire ELR’s one Italian ½ Squad and eliminates 2 more (previously broken) ½ Squads and their Broken Leader. The Italians also lose another ½ Squad for Failure to Route.
Turn 4
Italians make it to the tree line and prepare for a Dash across to the exit.
The Greeks break one of their LMG’s.
Turn 5
The Italians get 3VP of the Map after they pinned the Greek Squad able to stop them. That Greek squad unfortunately Cowered off the IFT chart.
Turn 6
Wouldn’t you know it! The Italians finally manage to fix their MMG! I had a question here in regards to that DM’d Italian Squad that was adjacent to the exit row. I wasn’t sure if it could Route to the closest building, which is off the map, thus gaining the VP. I now know that that is not possible.
I then proceeded to try and move all the Italian units that had a chance to exit off the board for the win, but 2 of the Squads and a Leader got pinned with Greek First Fire and that left only 6 VP’s worth exited by the end of the Italian turn. Greeks win.
Dead Pile
Not exactly sure what to say about this Scenario. On one hand, it was cool to play the Minors finally, since SK1 is all about the Germans, Russians and Americans. Discovered how Brittle the Italians are. The Scenario ended up being more about a footrace than anything else. With the Greeks being able to come in anywhere on the North or South edge of the map mid game (most likely), I’m not seeing the Italians have much of a chance, albeit close, which I guess is good. Just wasn’t as “thrilling” as my previous plays. Still a good exercise in Learning CX usage, Breaking low Morale units and ELR rules however. So every bit of Learning (or rules reafirmation) in this game helps, in my opinion.
Moving on to Guns now. WOOHOO!
Bruce Probst
Australia
Glen Waverley
VIC
Fly by Night wrote:
(Quick rules question? A 1st line Italian squad that is CX’d uses the 4 Column and rolls doubles (2’s). You then use the 2 Column, but since they were CX’d, no Residual fire is placed, correct?
Correct.
Quote:
Still a good exercise in Learning CX usage, Breaking low Morale units and ELR rules however.
I don't know how many opportunities there are in ASLSK scenarios, but where you get the chance, play as many of these low FP, low morale actions as you can. That's where you discover what the game is really about: maneuver. Anyone can plonk an 8-morale unit with a HMG and a leader into a stone building and say "come get me, you dirty rats". It's the "little guys" who do the hard work, because everything is hard for them. Same applies to the early-war AFVs, which are rarely much more than glorified half-tracks. Units like these are not built for just sitting and shooting at the enemy.
