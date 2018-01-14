|
Even though there are a handful of very positive reviews of QMG 1914 here on BGG, I felt compelled to write one now that our group has 100+ plays of this overlooked (only a few hundred ratings/players) gem of a game. This review won't re-hash rules, components etc... but provide pithy (!) insights into why this is the ONLY game our Saturday gaming group plays when we have 5 players.
It's Addictive
How many 5 players games in your circle of friends get played 100 times? Aren't there always one or two of you who say "yeah, it's OK but let's play something else"? Not with us. EVERYONE, EVERY WEEK, wants to play QMG 1914. Why?
There are several reasons:
a) Replay-ability: every game has a different narrative or story arc. Part of this is driven by which players play which power(s). A lot of it is driven by which cards you get and when.
b) An evolving meta-game: In the original QMG there was an early discernment that the Allies had an advantage and that if all three Allied powers concentrated on Germany/Italy that this was a repeatable winning formula. Not so in QMG 1914. Each of the 5 players can successfully choose from several meta-strategies. The Germans have the obvious, and historical, East versus West challenge. The Russians have to choose between playing cautiously and preserving their brittle Empire, heroically dashing their armies against the Germans, containing the Austro-Hungarians and Turks or a hybrid approach. Each power has similar options and opportunities. Just yesterday, we played two games where the Status Card "German Aid in the East" was a HUGE factor in the outcome. Even after 100 games we had never seen this be of such importance!
c) Tension: You want to play a casual game with friends to relax and chat? Don't play QMG 1914! Every player has to make optimal decisions on each of the 17 turns or the war could be lost. No pressure! And your teammate(s) will tell you when you're not pulling your weight! This is a game where experience and familiarity with the cards is essential. This is NOT a light game!
d) Fun/Satisfaction: if you're someone who is a casual gamer you might ask, "Where's the fun in playing a game where you make knife-edge decisions and your teammates criticize you if you make a sub-optimal play?" Well, you're in the big leagues now, and if you want to play with the big boys (and girls) and get the gold medal, you have to want it really badly and play at a high level. It's the difference between beating your cousin at chess or winning the club championship! There's nothing more satisfying than winning a highly contested stressful game of QMG 1914! And it's a team win - that's important.
e) Easy to play - difficult to master: How many games have this tag line?! Nearly all! But it's definitely true of QMG 1914. The intricate web of card interactions is not apparent to a first-time player but to a veteran, a specific card play triggers a complex matrix analysis which is satisfying to contemplate and decode.
So I've put all my points under one heading! It's addictive!
Any Euro-gamer, wargamer, worth his or her salt who can grab 4 friends should give this game a try. And another try as a different power. Then another. And another. If, after 4 games you decide it's too much for you, then move on. For those few, those happy few, who get hooked on this marvelous creative breath of gaming fresh air, you will have arrived in multi-player board gaming heaven. Enjoy!
A hundred plays! I don't think I've played any game that much, certainly not a wargame.
Mike, CC? I have almost 200 plays and many of them were against you.
The best of the QMG series. Probably played it twenty or so times. Still get new stuff out of it.
Wow 100 play! I really dig the Victory or death: the Peloponesian war one. Hope to get my hands on the 1914 soon!
