Here's an AAR from a game played last year with a couple of first-timer friends.
***
So Germany attacked Poland in September 1939. Who could have guessed? The next victim was Denmark. Franco offered to join the cause in late 1939, but Hitler instead allied with Romania.
Spring 1940 saw an invasion of Norway and an attack into France via Belgium and the Netherlands. Slowly but steadily the panzers pushed south, until France surrendered in September. Mussolini joined the party and a battle for Africa started between Italy and the Commonwealth, made more even by the German army that was sent to help in the desert. The submarine war was badly starving the Brits and they were in danger of losing Egypt. Their counterplan was to send their Home Fleet to help an invasion of Benghazi to cut supply to the Italian fortress of Tobruk. Suddenly the Axis situation was looking grim.
But Hitler saw this as an opportunity as he glanced at the Home Fleet and BEF in Benghazi. In May 1941 the weather was good, and the German ships took to sea:
The BEF and the home fleet were quickly sent back, but it was too late. After a couple of months the situation looked like this:
The collapse at home also broke the will of the defenders of Egypt, and the Mediterranean became an Italian lake very quickly. After a while the Brits pulled their ranks back together and landed in Iraq, where Hitler was aiming to solve his oil problems once and for all. The Brits also managed to defend Northern Ireland and started to build a presence in Belfast.
Meanwhile, Germany commenced operation Barbarossa in summer 1941 together with their allies, the Hungarians, the Romanians, the Finns, and the Swedes. Unfortunately for the Germans, some of their resources were tied elsewhere and they failed in their objective of reaching Moscow before winter. The winter weather halted the assaults near Kharkov and Smolensk. A Soviet counterattack into Finland threatened to split the country in two near Oulu.
Summer 1942 brought little change to the situation. The Brits were slowly rebuilding, USA joined the war, and the Germans took Leningrad but not much else. Germany sent help to Finland, which stopped the Soviet advance, but late in the year the Brits had enough ships and planes to start taking back their country together with the Americans. Germany could not supply both Finland and Britain and ended up losing both by the end of the year. This resulted in a peculiar inverse situation where the Germans in Leningrad were attacking the Soviets in Vyborg.
The eastern front at the beginning of year 1943:
With US help, the middle eastern front slowly progressed west and reached Egypt in early 1943. The Allies managed to surprise the Axis forces by invading an empty Tobruk, which together with other ports and the huge Allied fleet left the Axis armies in Egypt out of supply. By the end of the summer Axis had been driven out of Africa.
Almost without stopping the Allies showed what they had been preparing: A dual invasion of Brindisi and Trieste caused the Italian government to collapse. Since the Germans were nowhere around, the Allies marched north almost unopposed until they were stopped near Bologna.
Also in Russia, the balance of power was already tilted towards the Soviet side by summer 1943, but Hitler would not acknowledge this: a major offensive took back Kharkov. It turned out this was overly ambitious, as soon most of the whole Army group south was wiped out or surrounded by a Soviet counterattack led by their new Guard tanks.
The Axis had to send ill-equipped Romanians to plug the front, which was not enough: The Romanians were pushed into their home country by the end of the summer 1943. At least the northern front stayed where it was and its flank was protected by the Pripet marshes.
By spring 1944 the Western allies had reached the Alps and the Soviets took back rest of Ukraine. The German economy had started to suffer badly, as the bombers flew their missions both from England and Italy.
When Summer 1944 arrived, things started to happen fast: The Soviets concentrated on the Northern part of their country and made breakthroughs near Brest and Minsk, forcing the Germans to a quick retreat. By August Soviets were already in Germany.
Meanwhile a lot of pressure was put on the German units defending the Alps, which together with the Soviet push allowed an almost unopposed landing in Normandy. Now the Germans simply did not have enough forces left to hold each of the three fronts. The only front that was not collapsing was at the small Torne river between Finland and Sweden, where the Swedes had not moved anywhere in years despite constant Soviet attacks.
In September 1944, Germany surrendered unconditionally. Due to the heavy losses suffered during the war, the German will to fight crumbled despite their enemies only occupying parts of the country.
***
This was another fun game that started closest to history that I've ever seen, but luckily our German player made sure it wasn't that boring for long! Recovering from the successful Sealion was surprisingly quick, but the experience gap between players probably played a role.
