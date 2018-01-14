|
Norbert Chan
Canada
Calgary
Alberta
Wow, so this is what you get for 100 pieces of gold.
I was Austria Hungary, Ken was Russia, Trevor was Germany, Jean was France and Don was UK. I build in Tyrol, Ken plays Russia Mobilizes to building in Petrograd and Poland. Trevor plays Hindenburg Line which lets him build in Belgium. Jean plays 17th plan, while building in Picardy. Don plays Grand Fleet, building a fleet in the English Channel.
On turn 2, I build in the Italian Alps (which forces Jean to draft a build Italian army and build in Rome). Ken builds in Prussia. Trevor plays an economic warfare card forcing Don to discard 5 cards. Don builds in Paris, since it is obvious he has Commonwealth Support in his hand.
Trevor does another economic warfare before the scoring round, and the score is tied 10-10.
It is about here that Trevor puts down the German Status card German Aid in the East. Germany hasn’t really been put under stress. On the other hand, Russia is expanding towards the Ottoman Empire, and Jean builds an Italian Fleet in the Eastern Med to put pressure on Istanbul. I lose the Italian Alps from sustained pressure from Don and Jean. But Trevor’s defence cards not required in Germany allow me to hold firm in Anatolia from the Russian attack.
The score is still tied 20-20 in the second scoring round.
As I am under attack, my deck is getting quite thin. I fire off my attrition cards at Russia, and Ken does Peace Land and Bread early to get away from the attrition, and score 5 VPs.
The third scoring round it is Central 32, Entente 30.
Don gets the Girl with the Yellow hands, and it is all I can do is to hold on, as I am repeatedly attacked in Tyrol from the Italian Alps.
Ken fires off consecutive Austria Hungary attrition cards and I lose 4 VP total since I have no draw deck and not willing to lose anym ore cards. The UK are entrenched in Tyrol, so I alternately land battle them out (using Germany’s sustain battle cards through Aid in the East) and defend in Vienna to hold them off. In the fourth round the Entente take a 1 pt lead, but Trevor starts to occupy the abandoned Russian supply centers.
Score is Entente 44, Central 43.
Moscow gets occupied. Istanbul now holds, as the Russian fleet previously in the Black Sea was removed from Peace Land and Bread. Don and Jean are trying their best to get at Vienna through Western Germany and Tyrol, but Trevor battles Jean out of Western Germany to remove the threat. The final score is Central 54, Entente 51.
Germany was mostly left alone, but with Aid in the East, their cards were in play on offence (in Tyrol and other areas) and for defence in Istanbul, Anatolia and Vienna. That’s what kept Austria Hungary up and scoring most of the game.
Game 2. Trevor is Austria Hungary, Jean is Russia, I am Germany, Don is France, and Ken is UK. Trevor builds a fleet in the Adriatic, Jean plays Russia mobilizes to build in Ukraine and Poland, I play Volunteer Movement, allowing me to put down Mustard Gas. Don drafts a build Italian army to build in Rome, while Ken plays Asquith sends Ultimatum, building a fleet in the North Sea.
On turn 2, Trevor builds in the Italian Alps. Jean plays an event card that lets him build in Galacia and attack into Vienna successfully. At this point, I decide to draft a build army and build in Vienna, which was a mistake. I wanted Trevor to let him know I had his back, but I should have let him build there himself. I should have gotten my engine going further. Don plays Paris Taxis and builds in Picardy. Ken builds a navy in the North Sea.
Trevor recruits in Bulgaria, rather than build back into Vienna. That means Budapest is out of supply and Jean attacks it. I get down Red Baron. Russia has lost 2 cards already in difficult terrain, so the strategy is to pound Russia but will the Central powers lose on autovictory? The first scoring round it is Entente 9, Central 4.
I attack Russia 3 or 4 times before the next scoring round, and the Russia deck is down to nothing. But the score is now Entente 22, Central 11.
Jean plays the final blow, a Peace Land and Bread for 5 VPs, and I occupy Germany, but we have lost too many points in the process. The Entente win by autovictory on the third scoring round 41-20.
Despite occupying Moscow, the Central powers lose by 21 pts, and ran out of time.
Game 3: Don is Austria Hungary, Trevor is Russia, Ken is Germany, I am France and Jean was UK. I was initially dealt the UK deck, but Jean said he had already played France, so I volunteered to switch. Perhaps I should have let someone else switch with Jean as I had not played the UK deck in a while.
Don plays Franz Ferdinand Avenged to build in Serbia. Trevor plays an event card to eliminate a cetral army in Serbia. Ken has an event card which lets him build in Belgium and attack Burgundy. I build back into Burgundy. Jean plays Asquith sends Ultimatum to build a navy in the English Channel.
On turn 2, Don builds in Serbia, Trevor builds in Petrograd, Ken builds in Picardy. I land battle Picardy successfully and Jean plays the Grand Fleet to get down Commonwealth Support.
Trevor has avoided building into Prussia or Galacia, so the Central powers take a 9-6 lead.
Don builds up in to Galacia and Prussia to create a defensive shield from Russia. I try to put some pressure on Germany by doing some land battles into Western Germany. Ken has not played a status card yet and Don makes disparaging remarks about Ken’s deck, despite the Central still holding a healthy lead, now at 21-15.
In fact, Ken does not get a status card out until turn 9 ( I think), and it was German Aid in the East. On the Italian front, I am kicked out of the Alps, since Ken built in Tyrol and attacked into the Alps that way. On the western Front, I have put a status symbol on Burgundy. But there aren’t many points from Russia or UK. Trevor get s a fleet into the Baltic Sea.
The third scoring round it is Central 34-Entente 24, almost an autovictory.
Trevor does get in one land battle into Berlin which is repulsed. Ken now has Red Baron and Mustard Gas and a bunch of prepared cards. Without a lot of pressure the most of the game, he unwinds his machinery: he puts down A Place in the Sun to knock me out of Picardy, then Schlieffen Plan to occupy Paris (despite my double shield defence) and the game is over by autovictory.
The score is Central 50, Entente 30.
Despite no status cards from Germany for 9 turns, they dominate the board in an auto victory.
I’m not sure I could have done much more with the French deck. I could have perhaps mustered one or more shield defence for Paris, by giving up Western Germany which I had occupied earlier in the game. Even then, I don’t think that would have mattered much.
