Rules



Subscriptions



Bookmarks



Search



Account



Moderators Recommend 16 1 Posts Ligny 1815: Last Eagles» Forums » Reviews Subject: A short Review New Thread



Printer Friendly



Subscribe



Bookmark



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] PAUL ROUSTAN POLO7) Last Eagles is about la bataille de Ligny 16 juin 1815.



WHAT’S IN THE BOX

I reviewed Fallen Eagles on Boardgamegeek two years ago, and the game system is pretty much the same, with game turns of 1 hour of real time.



We find here all the series rules. They have been fine-tuned thanks to large feedback received from tests and plays of previous games on Waterloo and Austerlitz. The main additions are refinements regarding cavalry, and limitation for combat in close terrain (particularly abundant at Ligny) : Artillery firing from and melee strengths are limited to respectively to 3 and 20 points, and for Ligny strongpoint bonuses apply only to lone infantry units. In particular, that limits the strength of the highly-populated Prussian stacks in close terrain.



Components are their usual high-quality selves: 4 countersheets of regimental units and markers (particularly easy to punch), 2 maps with large hexes, playbook and rulebook in color (highlighting the recent changes), along with several players aid, terrain table, cards and displays (I would have liked VP hexes marked on them). The cards are thin cardbox, but they are not often manipulated. All this very gamer-friendly.



THE SCENARIOS

There are 2 short scenarios, useful to learn the game mechanics and the feel of “urban” combat in villages. If you want a short game, playable in an evening, you can use them, but the salt of leader activation, orders and cards will be missing. Also, on a short game you are at the mercy of lady luck (who tends to even things out on longer scenarios). Special maps for short scenarios are provided on the back of the regular maps.



For the battle itself : 3 scenarios.

One the historical, starting at 3 p.m. and 7-turn long, played without reinforcements. Players are allowed a certain leeway in their initial placement (with the Prussian units awkwardly scattered).

The two others scenarios add fog of war and ‘what ifs’, with strategy cards and variable reinforcements. The last scenario starts at 9 a.m., with corps possibly entering the fray a bit earlier or later than historically and allowing a different ‘initial’ placement comes 3 p.m.. Prussian IV corps and French VI and I corps, who (infamously) did not make it on time, are provided, playable as optional at a VP cost. Even so, both players are not sure of who / when will arrive.

Victory conditions focus on the control of 7 VP hexes, with VP awarded at the end of each the last 7 turns. So not only do you have to take them, but you have to take them early (as the French) or hold them as long as you can or counter-attack (as the Prussian). Combats are fierce right from the start : not really time for well-coordinated attacks after having worn out the defender. The Prussian is also incited to attack by the “Blücher impetuosity” rule.

Hence losses are mounting quickly, and they also count for VPs … so the Prussian defender may have to carefully time a late withdrawal before being decimated. That is, unless he (secretly) opts for a delaying action in the 5th scenario, with different victory conditions.



THE ACTION

The fight tends to focus on the villages of St Amand and Ligny, and along the Fleurus- Namur Road, with lots of good defending terrain (villages, woods, farms). Nevertheless, the 2-map battlefield is vast and good cavalry or light infantry can be sent on its own to size / threaten valuables crossroads, VP hexes or cut retreat of routed units. There is still room for maneuver.

The game balance is what has been experienced at Plancenoit / Waterloo: Prussian stacks full of SPs, but with relatively low morale, against high-morale units like the French guard or Cuirassiers (or only slightly better for the rest). This time, the Prussians have the terrain advantage, the French have more cavalry. It could be costly for both. There is no restriction to commit the Impérial Guard, but the Grognards come with a higher loss price.

You’d better plan your battle carefully. Both sides can change 1d6 minus 3 Order per turn, that is on average no Order change every other turn. This makes life even more difficult in the 5th scénario where you do need more movements to get those arriving corps into position (the “change of orders” card could be useful here).

As the defender, the Prussian player will really love shorter turns. All the more because he has much less corps and leaders and will usually have to let a free hand to the French opponent, by passing or at turn ends (for this game, the End of turn level penalty When à sides hais activités all is leaders Twitter is only 1 , vs 4 for the other games).



IN CONCLUSION

Once again, I appreciate this design : nice functional map and counters, nice system that has been fine-tuned.

For me, a good balance of control / randomness. The extreme die rolls Here And there, the soft constraint of Orders. Sometimes you can activate your leaders exactly as planned, sometimes they won’t respond. You never know how long turns are going to be, and here there could also be uncertainty on the timing of corps arrivals.

I like the scale which gives importance to that small unit or terrain feature and the formation activation system with the decision-making and guessing that it requires.



The additional / amended rules are welcomed additions, rather logical. They are easily taken on board if one already knows the Serie, thanks to illustrated examples of play. For newcomers, those rules do add a bit of chrome but might be a big heavy to grasp at first.

Ligny, with good troops and leaders on both sides, offers full- Battle scenarios a bit shorter to play than Waterloo or Austerlitz (who could be difficult to cram in a day, unless you play rather fast or turns happen to end quickly). 5 to 7 hours for the Scenarios 3 and 4.

I do like this system, that betters with time, like a good wine. The well-thought design in terms of victory conditions / fog of war and other parameters really sets me in the boots of the commanding officers on that particular day, without recourse to too many specific rules.



This battle offers different options to each player, even more with the variant scenarios. The Prussian side seems the more demanding to play, in particular if turns happen to be longs.

The western quarter of the map doesn’t see much action, but is inviting the next opus of the Serie, Quatre-Bras, to join Ligny for a play of the full events of that 16th June in Belgium. A potential 4-player delight at conventions.

12 2.00 Last edited Tue Jan 16, 2018 6:28 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)

Posted Sun Jan 14, 2018 8:53 pm

Posted Sun Jan 14, 2018 8:53 pm QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls