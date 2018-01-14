|
This replay concerns the Battle of Eutaw Springs, part of Greene’s Southern Campaign. I am playing the GMT version, part of the Battles of the American Revolution series. I selected Eutaw Springs as my first go at this system for several reasons. It is a small battle with a manageable amount of units, this will enable me to concentrate on executing the game system with what I hope is reasonable fidelity. Also, there does not exist on the game site which I post my After Action Reports to ( www.boardgamegeek.com ) an AAR with photos and the level of detail I like.
The game is well made, the counters separated from their sprues easily which works for me since I am not patient, nor gentle with such things. They are larger than counters were made in the 1970’s, when I came of age in the hobby and also have a nice thickness which makes them feel sturdy. They are colorful and well organized in presentation, the colors contributing to determining unit capabilities and organizational structure and place. The map is mounted, which is nice (and rare) in this day and age. (I purchased the American Revolution Tri-Pack from GMT, which contains Saratoga, Guilford Courthouse and Brandywine, with Eutaw Springs being a bonus game. Makes sense, two mounted mapboards have four sides, no use leaving a side unaccounted for. I also have the Germantown game from this series, yet to be played.)
This system does not use a chit pull mechanic, but does have a momentum routine which determines which player goes first each turn. There is also present a tactical subroutine which can effect the die roll modifier when determining combat, but as I am playing solo, I will dispense with that routine. It adds some chrome, but the game should be find without it.
My knowledge of this battle is limited. There appears to be a very detailed history in the rule book, which I will read after my first play. I like to try the battle without any preconceived notions and, as I am what I consider pretty well read in military history, it is a pleasure to find a battle I have never studied and replay it fresh. My knowledge of this battle is that the Continentals surprised the British, took their camp, looting started and the British reclaimed the field. It was a loss, as the Continentals did not stay in the field, but then again Greene lost every battle of the southern campaign by the perspective of the times, but won the campaign nonetheless. I am sure he was happier with that outcome than his opponents were.
I am playing the historic scenario. Looking at the defense, I will attack where Skinner’s Greens stand in the British line with Greene, as well as using Francis Marion to attack the adjacent unit. The system accounts for morale, rifle fire, musket fire and artillery fire as well as close combat. I am curious to see how fatal closing with the enemy is.
Turn 4 (The historical game starts on turn 4) – Continental
We close, attacking hexes 1213 and 1313. Lee’s Legion sweeps far to the right, seeking the ford. Our line units close, both the Maryland Line and Kirkwood’s Blue Hens are powerful and will be in action next hour. Both attacks basically bounce, a pin result against Stewart. Greene’s attack suffers from poor die-rolling and modifiers, disrupting the lead unit (NC Militia, but with a low roll, the attack would resulted in a disruption even with a higher morale unit) and then both units fail their morale check, forcing each to retreat one hex, Greene choses to retreat with the cowards, rather than being taken with the guns by the British. Disaster.
Turn 4 – British
Browne’s Artillery defensive fires at Sheridan’s Rifles, missing on a roll of 2. Sheridan’s Rifles fires and the Virginia Bde, missing.
Skinner’s Greens captures Gaines’ exposed battery, they will be supported by a general advance of the line.
De Lancey leads an attack defended by Kirkwood’s Delawares, the attack goes in 1:1 at -1, a one is rolled and de Lancey takes a casualty, both accompanying units pass their morale checks.
Steward leads the 63rd Foot against Lee’s Legion and Swamp Fox at 1:1, +1, Lee’s Legion is disrupted cannot retreat and is captured, Swamp Fox fails his morale check (roll of 2) cannot retreat and is captured. A major British victory is in the making.
Turn 5 – Initiative
Continentals choose to bank their momentum chip, even though army is already fatigued, hoping to weather a possible double British move and salvage this battle. British win initiative roll.
Turn 5 – British
As I learn this system, I believe a more thoughtful approach to the assault is necessary. The benefits of a double move due to turn order reversal, the British move forward on the left, the Charleston Horse attacking Lee’s Legion Horse and Steward leading a slew of units against the NC Brigade of the Continental line.
Browne fires defensive at de Lancey, missing.
Charleston Horse engages Lee’s Legion Horse at 2:1 (+1), rolls a zero and gets disrupted. The Continentals taste some success.
The 2nd Highland goes in at 1:3 (SC Rifles missed during rifle fire) against Greene and his units. A roll of 8 retreats the defenders. Pickens passes his morale check and stands fast.
Stewart sends the 63rd in to lead the main attack, which goes in at 2:1 (+3), a roll of zero results in a pin. Boy that -1 morale for the Continentals cost an attacker retreat result, slippery slope.
Turn 5 Continentals
We will meet fire with fire and counterattack Stewart’s insult to our right. As Greene sends his couriers, the British Light artillery fires, just missing as a ball plows up the ground in front of the general’s horse. Nonplussed, the general goes in with the assault.
The NC Bde and Lee’s Legion Hrs go in against Skinners’ Greens and Stewart defending in hex 1414 at 2:1 (-1), an adjusted 6 forces a retreat.
Hampton leads a 1:1 (-1 DRM) by Pickens, the Va Bde and the Palmetto Foot against the 2nd Royal Highlands and the 63rd and 64th of Foot. A 3 causes a retreat and Hampton is repulsed the Va Bde I retreating, Greene steadies Pickens, who stands fast (the Continentals have had unrelenting bad rolls, may change dice).
Turn 6 Intiative
The midday sun blazes overhead. The Continentals elect to retain their momentum chip, hoping for a double move, but satisfied to move second. The Brits retain initiative rolling 6-1.
Turn 6 – British
We will hammer Lee’s Legion Horse while extracting our exposed units from danger. They want the camp, let them take it!
The Charleston Horse self rallies. Browne fires at the 63rd of Foot at range, missing.
Discretion being the better part of valour, Lee’s Legion Hrs declines combat, executing a cavalry withdrawal in the face of a possible 9:1. The ever steadfast Skinner’s Greens occupy the abandoned light forest.
Turn 6 – Continental
Attacking in the north is not an option with +2 morale British defenders (those Grenadiers look to be lethal.) We will try to shatter Skinner’s Greens and Greene himself will lead an assault on Coffin.
The NC Militia remains broken, stubbornly refusing to rally, congregating near Browne’s guns.
The light artillery misses Greene takes Pickens and the Md Line as he goes in against Coffin and the Tories from Ninety-Six. At 2:1 (+1) rolls a 10 (adjusted) causing a 1-step loss, and a leader casualty, sending Coffin to his Coffin with the Tories.
Hampton, Palmetto Foot and Washington’s Drg (leading) go in at 1:2 (-1) against the 62nd and 63rd of Foot and the Royal Hghlnd, the pipes skrill and forces the 63rd to retreat, the rest of the thin red line holding fast with the ladies from hell.
Skinner’s Greens are disrupted by a 6:1 by the NC and VA Bdes.
Furball, may decide to expend our momentum chip to try to gain initiative, army morale is now recovered, the same as the British at 12.
Turn 7 Intiative
There exists the opportunity to isolate the 2nd Royal Hghld and the 62nd, so the Continentals choose to play their momentum chip. A tie at 9-9 before the momentum chip is applied, gives the Continentals the initiative, now on to the attack.
Turn 7 Continental
The plan is to denude our flanks and try to isolate the British regulars in hex 1314 and then attack them surrounded at 2:1. A lot, probably too much, has to go right to make it this far, there is defensive artillery fire to negotiate, but it is a high risk, high reward move which if successful will destroy British combat power.
NC Militia continues to dawdle, remaining disrupted.
The Artillery and Sheridan’s Rifles miss Greene and the Continental Line.
Lee’s Legion and the NC Bde go in at de Lancey and Stewart at 4:1, a 0 causes a retreat the steadfast Stewart directing hand to hand fighting driving off the Continentals.
Greene leads a 3:1(+3) against the exposed regulars, a 5(adjusted) forces a retreat by the 2nd Hghlnd which is captured (no more of that ungodly racket today), the 64th passes it’s morale check and thinks about forming square.
Pickens 1:1 is successful, disrupting the 63rd and sending the redcoats fleeing! This drops British morale to fatigued.
Turn 7 British
The rebels are trying to break our center. We are faced with the decision to reform lines and protect the camp, or have our unengaged right flank swing upon the exposed rebel left. Holding our camp is paramount and the disrupted units offer no cover. We will reform lines and hope to rally our troops. Quite a swing of fate.
Leaders are sent to rally both disrupted units and succeed. Browne fires and misses. SC Militia rifles miss. Sheridan’s Rifles miss. British light artillery disrupts the Maryland Line, Greene retires with them.
Lt Inf goes in at 2:1(+3) against the SC Militia, units are pinned.
Pickens is attacked on both flanks (64th Foot, Sheridan’s Rifles, NY Vol) at 2:1, roll of 9 causing a loss.
De Lancey goes in at 1:3 (-1) against the NC Bde and bungles badly, a roll of 0 adjusts to -1 for an AC result and momentum chit for the Continentals.
A mixed bag indeed. The camp remains secure, but another unit is lost.
Turn 8 Initiative
The Americans will spend the hard won momentum chip to influence the initiative roll, opportunities abound. The first roll is a 7 – (5+2), reroll is 9-0 and the Brits get a double move, the momentum chip is wasted.
Turn 8 British
We advance all along the front. The goal is drive Greene back and capture/destroy Pickens who is ripe for the picking.
Browne’s guns score a hit, forcing the Irish Buffs to retreat. All rifle fires miss.
The SC Militia is attacked by the NY Vol, Sheridan Rifles and the Lt Inf at 4:1 (+1) and are disrupted.
The 63rd Foot, Charleston Hrs attack Pickens at 4:1 (+2), Pickens is captured.
Stewart amd the 64th of Foot go in against the NC Bde at 1:1 (+0) , a 1 is rolled, disrupting Skinner’s Greens. The 64th fails the morale check and retreats, the Tarheels fighting well today.
The Grenadier Guards watch the Irish Buffs run after being shelled and are forced to continue at 1:2 (-2) against Greene and the Delaware line (Kirkwood) with the Palmetto hrs in support. A roll of 2 adjusts to zero, the Guards break and run from the battlefield. How about those Delaware Blue Hens!?!
Turn 8 – Continentals
We will take the artillery left exposed by the retreat of the Buffs and the disintegration of the guards. We will concentrate on our right where the weaker British units are.
Hampton fails to rally the Maryland Line or the stubborn NC Militia. The SC rifles fail to rally.
The light artillery disrupts Washington’s Dragoons. Kirkwood’s Delawares advance and take the guns.
Greene goes in at 2:1 (+2) leading the NC Bde, Lee’s Hrs, Palmetto Foot and Horse, forcing the 63rd Foot and Majoribanks to retreat.
The Va Bde goes in at 1:1 (+3) against Stewart and the 64th of Foot, a 9 is converted to an 11, leading to a step loss, Stewart is cut down trying to rally the troops.
Turn 9 Momentum
Continentals take control and have momentum. Time to crack the British left.
Turn 9 Continental
We move into position to attack, all units rally.
Va and NC Bde go in against the 64th of Foot at 3:1 (+4), a the defender is disrupted.
Greene goes in at 2:1 against the Charleston Hrs, who withdraw.
Lee’s Legion attacks the Irish Buffs, Majoribanks and the 63rd at 1:4 (+2), a 6 converts to an 8 and the defenders retreat in the face of the fierce horsemen.
The British left is sundered, if they fail to rally, the camp shall be ours.
Turn 9 British
The evaporation of the left leaves the camp threatened. Our right is strong but out of position. We hope to rally the left, but it is up to the Majoribanks to get the job done.
Skinner’s Greens fail to rally, the 64th of Foot forms lines under the inspiration of Majoribanks. We form line and make our stand.
Turn 10 Initiative
Continental 8-1 unmodified
Turn 10 Continental
The camp is out of reach, we will damage them. (By my count victory points are tied at 8-8 here, with the Army morale DRM Continentals +1/British -1 there is motivation to attack and seek a victory, but this does risk defeat.) Nothing ventured, nothing gained, we fight for freedom.
(I neglected to take a photo of the end of British turn 9, they formed the line you see at the end of Continental turn 10 with the exception of hex 1310 where the following action occurred.)
Green takes in the Palmetto Foot and Horse and the Va Bde against the 63rd and the disrupted Skinner’s Greens. Attack goes in at 3:2 (+4), a roll of 9 is modified to 11 and a DC results, the Tories of Skinner’s Greens are captured, the 63rd of Foot fails a morale check and is disrupted.
Turn 10 British
Need to pick off a rebel unit to even things up.
The 63rd of Foot fails to rally.
All remaining units attack the exposed Va Bde. Majoribanks leads the attack in at 4:1(0), the Va Bde takes a loss.
Postscript
Final army morale Continental +1/British -1
Final VP score:
Continental 9.5
British 9
The battle is a draw.
This was a really exciting game to play. Just as I thought one side was done, they were able to roar back. The game system does not reward audacious aggression, so be careful. When attacking you have to envision the consequences of both success or failure. Subtleties include deciding the order of attack, accounting for the possibility of cavalry withdrawing and declining combat and the consequences of being surrounded by enemy zones of control.
The order of play regulates your decision algorithm. Artillery is low factor, so scores few hits, but when it does that can be crippling. The DRM (die roll modifier) is much more important than the odds in my opinion. You want to be operating on the higher numbered side of the CRT, not necessarily the far right (odds greater than 4:1 reduce to 4:1 and less than 1:3 stay at 1:3)
The rules are tight, although I had to flip a few times to find things. I did not find until late that the unit type band is defined in each games’ exclusive rules, rather than in the series rules, so I may have missed a couple of militia modifiers (since I had not found the rule, I was playing that if the name of the unit included the word militia, they were militia, if not they were not. I think this mainly effected Pickens in combat, but do not think it played a role in the outcome of the game.)
I also could not find the consequence of failing a morale check anywhere in the rules. I did note somewhere that failing a morale check when a unit you are defending with suffers a disruption result forces a one hex retreat. I applied this to all morale checks.
Fun game, replayable and would love to play ftf. Next on the table from the series will be either Guilford or Germantown.
Mark
United States
Arizona
Very nicely done Nap.
