|
-
Steven Townshend
United States
Chicago
Illinois
-
The more I play 878: Vikings-Invasions of England I yearn to bite into the expansion material. Since I've mostly introduced the game to new people so far, I stick close to the base game. However, I've started introducing the less complex expansion modules little by little so that I can get a taste for them without confusing new players.
In last night's game I added:
- The Kings: 1 extra event card apiece, playable once per game
- Viking Ships: allows Vikings to move between landing points
- Ragnar: alternate leader; on the first round of battle, English command = flee
- Epic Battles: crazy events shuffled into the Fyrd deck
Instead of all these, I had hoped to introduce Rune and Prayer dice, but reconsidered because it seems as though they can affect battles significantly, and I wanted the new players to have a good feel for the way the game normally runs.
None of the above expansions significantly alters the base game EXCEPT for Epic Battles, which I had never tried before.
Game Summary
The Vikings invaded Northumbria, a strategy I (as an English player) have always thought very sound, though in previous games the Viking players have almost always attacked East Anglia first and met significant resistance.
The Vikings swept through Northumbria quickly under Ragnar. The Fyrd numbers were often among the 2's and 3's. The Vikings reinforced on round 2, which bolstered the areas they had taken.
In the following rounds the Vikings scored victory after victory, taking all of Northumbria and Mercia. The English fortified Wessex, so the Vikings saved it for last. English Housecarls performed admirably while Thegns rolls throughout the game were mostly flee results. By round 3, the Vikings had played both Treaty of Wedmore cards.
The Vikings did not lose any of their leaders except for Ivar the Boneless, who attacked East Anglia in a battle of attrition.
At the end of round 4, victory looked assured for the Vikings.
Unfortunately, in the final round (5) the turn order draw ended up with a double turn for the English, which would be followed by a double turn for the Vikings. This made English victory almost impossibly remote.
Alfred came out and tried to forge into Northumbria, but bad luck eliminated his superior force. Even so, the English were able to cause a rebellion in Northumbria and knock out a city.
Through a series of calculated plays, the English managed to retake a number of sparsely controlled cities and push the Vikings back down to five or six.
The Vikings moved in with Ubbe and retook cities. Due to an unfortunate Sing Combat Epic Battle card, Viking hit units became Fled units--with the Norsemen going next in turn order. A horde assembled. The Vikings played English Traitors and took a sparsely defended shire in Wessex, then prepared to move Bjorn and the newly assembled Viking horde into Wessex and claim the last city the Vikings needed to win.
HOWEVER: King Burghred of Mercia was played by the English, forcing Bjorn out of his territory, reclaiming it for the English, and blocking out Bjorn's three possible territories. With nowhere to go, and with two cities necessary for victory, the Vikings resigned themselves to defeat.
HOWEVER: a careful look at the board revealed two previously unnoticed empty shires in the farthest reaches of the map that the Vikings could just barely reach with their movement card. The Vikings moved and took the last city they needed to win.
VICTORY: VIKINGS
Effect of These Expansions on Play
Viking Ships: negligible effect. The Vikings never used the to move. The English burned one (Ivar's), resulting in -2 Norsemen fled units.
Did not affect learning/teaching the game.
Ragnar: small to moderate effect. Causing the English to flee, coupled with the bad luck of the Thegns and the Viking reinforcements in round 2 helped the Vikings. The Vikings also had the option of using Lagertha, but either forgot or didn't wish to use her.
The Kings: small to moderate effect. Two kings (Aella, Aethelred) were not played. King Edmund of East Anglia was played by the Vikings and helped them in a battle. King Burghred of Mercia was played at a key moment that might have helped the English achieve victory but the Vikings had other options to win.
Epic Battles: moderate effect to large effect. In our game, the Epic Battle results tended to favor the Vikings. Of the ones we drew, Reinforcements added units from every faction in the first battle of the game (huge battle); Foul Weather favored the Vikings since it canceled the very few hits the English were capable of scoring; Single Combat favored the Vikings in giving the Vikings a large army of reinforcements on the last turn. Faith favored the English. Disorganized Combat was drawn but didn't matter in the battle.
In the end, the game once again came down to a nail-biting finish where the side that went last claimed victory by a single city. These particular expansions did not add extra time to the game. Epic Battles affected the game the most, but even if it favored the Vikings it didn't seem to swing the game strongly one way or the other.
I have now tried the following expansions: War for Land and Gods, Kings, Epic Battles, Ragnar and Lagertha, Viking Ships.
I'm very keen to try the Kingdoms. However, right now I feel like adding a single expansion--a single small wrinkle--to the base game is all I want to do, whether that's epic battles, Kings, or whatever. I like the expansions and look forward to continuing to use them, but the base game is always so strong and so close that I feel like adding only one new element keeps it interesting and fresh. That said, I'd be interested in doing a religion-themed game with War for Land and Gods and Rune and Prayer dice, even though it might be nuts.
-
-
Theaty Hannington
United States
Moscow
Idaho
-
This is a great session review. Thanks for sharing! I haven't yet dug into the expansions because I've been teaching nooblets too, but I look forward to learning them!
This sounds like a typical game of 878: down to the last turn, win by one or two cities. Ours have been a bit more lopsided: the English have never lost, and they typically win with the Vikings in the 2-5 city range. We keep pouring through the rulebook and finding little differences between this and 1754 and 1775. Little things that we have been playing wrong. Then we correct and play again and the English smash again.
-
-
Jon Snow
United States
New York City
New York
-
Thanks for all your thoughts here! Readers can see his earlier session report for War For Land and Gods.
-
- Last edited Wed Jan 17, 2018 6:30 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Jan 17, 2018 6:24 pm
-
-
Kevin Duke
United States
Wynne
Arkansas
-
Did you notice the English Kings have a "constant" effect without being played, and a big effect when played?
-
- Last edited Wed Jan 17, 2018 7:35 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Jan 17, 2018 7:34 pm
-
-
Steven Townshend
United States
Chicago
Illinois
-
kduke wrote:
Did you notice the English Kings have a "constant" effect without being played, and a big effect when played?
Hey Kevin--I did not notice this. I'm looking at the PDF of the Viking Age rulebook right now but I don't see it. Can you point me in the right direction? It sounds cool; I've only played them like event cards and wasn't aware of any constant effects.
-
|