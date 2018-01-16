|
alexandre Boureau
France
Paris
We had an epic 8h back and forth fight the other night, unfortunately, we did not take any picture.
We played with the Blood Brothers rule to make things faster.
We used the following houserules:
Each player starts with 25CP + an amount depending on his empire advantage.
Everyone draws a single Empire Advantage.
We played with the costs printed on the CE cheat sheet, and not the 1.2
Team 1 is:
- Red with House of Speed (25 extra CP bonus)
- Blue (me) with And They Still Carry Swords (no CP bonus)
Team 2 is:
- Green with Ancient Race (15 extra CP bonus)
- Yellow with Gifted Scientists(no CP bonus)
All 6 warp point counters are used.
Green and Red face each other on the left, and Yellow and Blue on the right.
Eco Turn 1 starts badly for me with a blue colony ship and a scout destroyed by a black hole on move turn 3.
On eco turn 2, Red(house of speed) builds a single colony ship and some units, Green goes for pipelines and CS, while Red and yellow go for the standard 3 colony ship + miners (except for the ancient who starts churning out pipelines).
On eco turn 3, I built a boarding ship, 2 MSP and a SY, as my colonies were too far away to be reached by newly produced CS anyway, and I was afraid my yet to be established forward colonies would be under pressure, while Red kept producing units and Green kept producing MSP.
Then after exploring deep space, Red announced that he was house of speed and destroyed a miner while blockading 2 colonies from a surprised Green.
Later on, three Green colonies were destroyed while some static defenses were built on most of the remaining planets.
Some minor engagements between Red and Green took place, but were indecisive.
Red switched his production to colony ships to finish colonizing his own space.
On the right front, I got a few more BD, and eventually filled my home system with Colony ships.
Then Red decided to send his fleet to help me as Green was too heavily entrenched, while a small task force launched a small invasion force on a Green planet in the corner.
However, this task force was cornered by the Green fleet, and soon got destroyed as the corner location made it easy to block its retreat path.
The planet would remain blockaded until the end of the game.
We had planned to take over an alien world, then send our forces against and adjacent Yellow planet, but we had forgotten to research terraformation.
We started with the Yellow planet instead, discovering that he had the Gifted Scientist advantage.
Next turn, we send our combined fleet against the aliens I lost 2 Boarding Ships, but recruited 3 alien ships. I got the technology that halved upkeep cost for both BC and CA (but I had a grand total of zero deployed).
On the left flank, Green managed to recover and started raiding Red planets back, and the battles in the red system ended with a lot of House of Speed ships destroyed, despite being at a crippling economic disadvantage.
I started building Shipyards and static defenses on the 2 planets outside of my home system, while yellow did the same on the planets in front of these.
I assembled a small task force (1 fully loaded transport, 1 BD and 2 scouts) to raid the undefended right flank of the yellow fleet, but he reacted by moving a fleet in a nebula, in position to intercept mine, and dispatched a raiding fleet of his own on my left flank, destroying one of my MS pipelines.
I send the bulk of my fleet to intercept it, hoping to capture whatever was in it.
It happened to be 2 DD. I was unable to capture them despite having 4 BD, so I had to destroy them before they could escape.
On the left flank, things got ugly and House of Speed was soon 2 colonies down after a very heavy toll. I dispatched 2 BD to help while the Red Flagship moved back home to assist in the defense of the system.
On the Right flank, things stagnated as we both turtled.
I send my fleet against one of the rear planet of yellow, but I had not enough marines to take out the 6 heavy infantry there, and could not defeat the base with my BD heavy fleet, so I had to retreat.
As my BD and scouts arrived to assist Red, we were able to push Green back (he retreated for fear of losing ships to my BD), and Red took a warp point to get closer to the action.
Even though we had a stellar start(mostly thanks to House of Speed Raiding), the end game looked grim as our economy was not much better than theirs, but we were beginning to fall behind tech wise.
I upgraded everything to Move 4, and built a CA with Exploration 2 to be able to cover my two planets, and my scout pickets with my main fleet.
Then we decided to move against Green again. We both hit his main fleet, and I was able to capture the Green flagship before the Green fleet could retreat.
Yellow went through the warp point, and sent his new carrier fleet against my BD and scouts (without point defense) who lagged behind.
I was able to board his flagship too, but most of my ships in Red space got destroyed in the process, including my new Flagship (we were still at 3 flagships vs 0!), and I was able to retreat a single BD.
We decided to take some risks to end the game:
Yellow planets were too heavily defended, but there was a "road" between the warp point and his home world with an undefended planet, right behind his main force.
However, we had to get here before he could reinforce the planet, so we needed to blockade his homeworld on move turn 3. I had 2 transports loaded with 12 marines to take over the homeworld.
Fuzzy recollection of the situation at this time.
On move turn 2
We sent our fleets here:
Green sent his fast fleet on the undefended planet next to his homeworld on L9, while I send mine adjacent to it on L8, so that I could support it with Exploration 2.
I also send 2 ships to the black hole to prevent any reinforcement to get from K8 to the HW (they both made it!).
However, the Yellow home fleet attacked the Red fleet on L9, while a small token force attacked my fleet on L8 to prevent me from assisting the Red fleet with explo 2.
During this time, the yellow CV attack fleet destroyed the remnants of my fleet in the Red sector, alongside the newly built Red BB and BC, and got in range of Red Homeworld.
The red fleet was destroyed, while I was unable to assist.
For move 3, I sent a desperate attack with 3 scouts and 3 alien ships through the black hole against the Yellow homeworld, but only 2 scouts and 2 alien ships made it here.
During this time, my fleet moved to L9 and crushed the yellow carrier fleet here with my new point defense scouts.
The Red fleet gets destroyed by the yellow fleet in L9 while a lone CA stalls the Blue Fleet in L8 during Turn 2. On turn 3, the whole frontier fleet moves to the Yellow homeworld through the black hole, while the main fleet destroys the Yellow one on L8.
Everything now depended on the battle for the Yellow homeworld:
3 shipyards and 3 attacking ships were destroyed.
The B6-2 alien ship was alone against the last Shipyard.
After several rounds of missed shots from both side, the shipyard eventually destroyed the alien ship, so there would be no blockade.
Right after that, the Yellow attack fleet attacked Red homeworld, but failed to raze it (it inflicted 3 damage).
As Yellow had a single SY left, he could not easily reinforce his HW. He could build ground forces, but he was not sure the planet would resist the bombing (I had approached reinforcements in front of the black hole).
We both put everything we could for the turn order bid: The Green/Yellow alliance won it with 112 vs 105 for us! It was the most expensive turn order bid ever.
The upside was that the yellow homeworld was not reinforced.
Yellow started bombing the red homeworld and destroyed it before my marines (I had 6 more in J9 in 2 more Transports equipped with drop pods ready to land).
Even though our side has surrendered after the destruction of the red homeworld, my fleet went against the yellow homeworld, but the bombing damage was minimal (1 hit).
However, as both new transports managed to go through the black hole, the 18 angry marines units made short work of the 20 militia protecting the homeworld. But it was too late to matter, as the order to cease fire had been given, and control was returned to the Yellow Empire.
Overall, it was a very hectic game, and the closest we could hope for.
House of Speed really ended up being a double edged sword: with a very strong early game, but a horrible attrition rate late game once its opponents had better movement techs, and reliable ships.
We started in great position, but our economic advantage was not strong enough to let us be on par techwise (Yellow had move 5 and Ship size 6 when the game ended).
I should not have committed to BD so early, as they had not enough target to convert on our side, and were inept at taking fixed defenses.
However, sending them to assist Red against Green was great, as it would force Green to choose between hitting the softer House of Speed ships, or risking the capture of his own units.
Ed Vena
United States
Massachusetts
Interesting and exiting report. Just two questions: how did you arrive at the CP bonus for each EA? Is that a house rule you've used before?
alexandre Boureau
France
Paris
UndraftU wrote:
Interesting and exiting report. Just two questions: how did you arrive at the CP bonus for each EA? Is that a house rule you've used before?
Indeed, in order to have something like the "balanced rule" (aka bidding) for picking empire advantage, while keeping them secret, we each assigned a value to each advantage before. The resulting CP bonus are the average of the value each of us did set.
We added some CP (25) on top of it so that the race with the highest CP bonus would get to the original 75 CP.
These values are still a Work in Progress obviously. I have posted them in the variant section of the forum.
We used the rule before, but only in 1v1 or 1v2. It was the first time it was used in 2v2 (we tried to balance the costs for 2v2, but we'd need a few more dozen games to get them right!).
Nate Martin
United States
CAMAS
WA
"...but only slightly less well known is this:
...never go in against a Sicilian when DEATH is on the line!"
Great session report!
